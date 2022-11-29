ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 14

stop the lies.
5d ago

Yes,let’s make this world crazy by allowing war guns to be obtained by everyone and their dog. This ended well from what was happening.

Reply(7)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

Man sentenced in killing over parking dispute

A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a neighbor over a parking dispute. Alex Rose reports. A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a neighbor over a parking dispute. Alex Rose reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Victim shot, killed in Greeley identified as Herminia Marquez

The woman who was shot and killed in Greeley early Monday morning has been identified as Herminia Marquez. Police were called to reported gunshots in the 1100 block of East 24th Street Lane. Officers pursued a suspect vehicle that eluded them. That vehicle was later found abandoned in the 500 block of 18th Street. Officers detained one occupant who had run away from the vehicle. That person was arrested on warrants out of Larimer County. During that pursuit, additional officers arrived at the initial scene and found a female who had been shot. She was rushed to the hospital and pronounced deceased.That victim has been identified as Herminia Marquez, 21.Additional Information from Greeley Police:If you have home surveillance cameras, we are asking that you please check them for any suspicious activity that occurred between 3:30 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022. Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact Detective Prill at 970-350-9532. 
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Aurora apartment building

One man is dead and another in critical condition after they were both shot at an apartment complex in Aurora early on Friday morning. According to Aurora Police Department, police responded to the apartment complex in the 10700 block of East Exposition Avenue just east of the intersection with East Havana Street after receiving a report of a shooting just after 12:30 a.m. When police arrived on scene, both victims were found with gunshot injuries and taken to the hospital. One man died, and the other was considered to be in critical condition due to gunshot injuries. In an update, police confirmed the man in critical condition is 35 years old, but there was no new information about the man who was killed. There was no immediate suspect information or arrests made early on Friday. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.  
AURORA, CO
KKTV

Double shooting under investigation in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is dead and another is still in the hospital after a double shooting in Aurora early Friday morning. Aurora police said they responded just after 12:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting near in the 10700 block of Exposition Avenue, near Expo Park. When they arrived on scene, they found two men with apparent gunshot wounds.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Family seeks accountability years after crash that killed two teens

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — In the fight for accountability, there are limits under the law. Two teenage girls were killed when a sheriff’s deputy arrested the driver of a car and told an 18-year-old to drive it home without checking to see if she had a license. She didn’t how to drive. Three and a half years later, the family has lost hope there will be any changes or justice.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont police report: Dec. 2, 2022

The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
LONGMONT, CO
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
120K+
Post
1055M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy