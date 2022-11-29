Read full article on original website
stop the lies.
5d ago
Yes,let’s make this world crazy by allowing war guns to be obtained by everyone and their dog. This ended well from what was happening.
Man, 2 children dead in presumed murder-suicide in Fort Collins
One man and two children are dead in what Fort Collins police presumes is a murder-suicide incident Saturday morning.
2 children, man found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Police said two children and a man were found dead in a Fort Collins home in a "presumed" murder-suicide.
5-year-old girl, father, found dead in Elizabeth murder-suicide
A 54-year-old man and his 5-year-old daughter were found dead at an Elizabeth park on Thursday in an apparent murder-suicide.
Woman attacked by dog in Colorado, police seek help identifying owner
The Boulder Police Department is asking for assistance from the public to identify the owner of a dog that allegedly attacked and injured a woman at Centennial Middle School on Tuesday. The suspect was reportedly walking her off-leash Blue Heeler at about 3:45 PM when the dog charged the victim...
16-year-old boy arrested in parking lot shootout with Aurora police
A 16-year-old boy was arrested Saturday in connection with a shootout with Aurora police in a King Soopers parking lot Wednesday night. Additional suspects remain at large.
Video shows Colorado man stopping porch pirate
"I was not about to have my neighbors get their stuff stolen," Justin Adams said. "So I ran out and stopped the girl in her tracks, and my dog came too."
Man sentenced in killing over parking dispute
A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a neighbor over a parking dispute. Alex Rose reports. A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a neighbor over a parking dispute. Alex Rose reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm.
1 person killed, another critical in Aurora shooting
The Aurora Police Department says one person was killed and another person was critically injured in a shooting on Friday morning.
13 juveniles arrested in assault cases of two men pushed from RTD trains in Lakewood
Thirteen juveniles under the age of 17-years-old have been arrested and face assault charges in the case of a 45-year-old man who was pushed from an RTD train in Lakewood, suffering broken bones, according to a news release. First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King announced the arrests Friday. The juveniles,...
Victim shot, killed in Greeley identified as Herminia Marquez
The woman who was shot and killed in Greeley early Monday morning has been identified as Herminia Marquez. Police were called to reported gunshots in the 1100 block of East 24th Street Lane. Officers pursued a suspect vehicle that eluded them. That vehicle was later found abandoned in the 500 block of 18th Street. Officers detained one occupant who had run away from the vehicle. That person was arrested on warrants out of Larimer County. During that pursuit, additional officers arrived at the initial scene and found a female who had been shot. She was rushed to the hospital and pronounced deceased.That victim has been identified as Herminia Marquez, 21.Additional Information from Greeley Police:If you have home surveillance cameras, we are asking that you please check them for any suspicious activity that occurred between 3:30 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022. Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact Detective Prill at 970-350-9532.
Jail shooting suspect was uncuffed, internal affairs to review for policy violations
A suspect was briefly uncuffed to remove a backpack while he was in custody before he shot an arresting officer in the neck in the Detention Center garage, Denver Police Commander Matt Clark said in a conference Wednesday.
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Aurora apartment building
One man is dead and another in critical condition after they were both shot at an apartment complex in Aurora early on Friday morning. According to Aurora Police Department, police responded to the apartment complex in the 10700 block of East Exposition Avenue just east of the intersection with East Havana Street after receiving a report of a shooting just after 12:30 a.m. When police arrived on scene, both victims were found with gunshot injuries and taken to the hospital. One man died, and the other was considered to be in critical condition due to gunshot injuries. In an update, police confirmed the man in critical condition is 35 years old, but there was no new information about the man who was killed. There was no immediate suspect information or arrests made early on Friday. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.
Double shooting under investigation in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is dead and another is still in the hospital after a double shooting in Aurora early Friday morning. Aurora police said they responded just after 12:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting near in the 10700 block of Exposition Avenue, near Expo Park. When they arrived on scene, they found two men with apparent gunshot wounds.
Juvenile shot near Montbello Central Park
A juvenile was shot near Montbello Central Park Friday afternoon, the Denver Police Department announced.
Family seeks accountability years after crash that killed two teens
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — In the fight for accountability, there are limits under the law. Two teenage girls were killed when a sheriff’s deputy arrested the driver of a car and told an 18-year-old to drive it home without checking to see if she had a license. She didn’t how to drive. Three and a half years later, the family has lost hope there will be any changes or justice.
2 teens arrested in assault on RTD train granted bond Friday
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Two juvenile girls arrested Monday in connection with an assault that occurred last month on an RTD train along the W Line in Lakewood have been granted bond. The girls and two juvenile boys were the latest arrested in connect with the attack. The boys were...
Bank robbery suspect in standoff with Arapahoe Sheriff, Greenwood Village Police
(Greenwood Village, Colo.) The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenwood Village Police Department reported a standoff near South Clinton Street and East Costilla Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.
Bus driver sideswipes 32 cars in Boulder, charged with hit-and-run
A bus driver in Boulder was charged with multiple counts of hit-and-run after sideswiping 32 cars.
Longmont police report: Dec. 2, 2022
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
Police: Suspects in GPS-tracked vehicle fire at unmarked unit
Police say someone in a stolen vehicle tracked with a police GPS system fired shots at an unmarked police vehicle following behind.
