Every year, I catch myself wondering how miniature Christmas-themed towns became a holiday decor staple. Yes, I’m talking about Christmas villages—those little decorative villages set up during the holiday season that are now available in a variety of types and configurations. Perhaps you’ve encountered some of these collectibles in the homes of relatives, friends, or even your own living room. They stand amidst the trees, lights, wreaths, and other festive furnishings that deck the halls (and streets) around the holidays, invigorating the rooms they inhabit with stories galore.

6 HOURS AGO