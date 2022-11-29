Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Solvang, CA A City Worth VisitingCristoval VictorialSolvang, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Pulls Away From St. Bonaventure to Claim 76-51 Victory
Sophomores Luke Zuffellato and Carter Battle combined to score 37 points as the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team pulled away for a 76-51 victory over St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night at J.R. Richards Gymnasium. The visiting Seraphs came into the game with a perfect 4-0 record and had not...
Santa Barbara Independent
In Memoriam | Elvira Gomez de Tafoya: 1933 – 2022
In 1975, while volunteering for the Old Mission, Elvira Gomez de Tafoya brought forth a 200-year-old Santa Barbara Christmas tradition: La Pastorela (A Shepherd’s Play), which tells of the pilgrimage of the pastores (shepherds) to Bethlehem to witness the birth of Christ. Known as Maestra Tafoya, Elvira was a lifelong teacher who believed in the cultural and educational power of theater. The play brought a new level of art to uplift the Spanish-speaking community, and we are indebted to her.
Santa Barbara Independent
John Ross Van Dyke
John was born in Kewanee, IL. to Charles C. Van Dyke and Frances M. Butterwick. He had an idyllic childhood in Galesburg, IL shared with his older brother, Clifford C. Van Dyke. The two boys spent summers with their grandparents in Kewanee who owned a hardware store and a machine shop.
Santa Barbara Independent
Andy K. Galbraith
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Andrew Kooichi Galbraith (Andy). Andy was born on April 29,1961 in Santa Barbara, CA to parents Clinton (Chief) and Reiko Galbraith. He passed away on November 15, 2022 at his home in Willows, CA after an approximately six month battle with cancer.
Santa Barbara Independent
’Tis the Season 2022
Santa Barbara’s Complete Guide to Holiday Happenings. Every year, I look forward to curating the Indy’s ’Tis the Season Guide. We’ve gathered all the events of the season in one place, so you can peruse the guide and make plans or close your eyes and point to events that include parades in S.B., on Milpas, in Carpinteria, and on the waterfront; holiday workshops; events that are kid-friendly; events for those ages 21+; music and performances; shopping; lighting ceremonies and nativities; where to find Santa; and New Year’s Eve parties. We have also included a listing to assist those who have difficulty during this time, as our wish at the S.B. Independent is for our communities from Ojai to Lompoc (and everywhere else) to be safe and to create magical moments and memories with family and friends.
Santa Barbara Independent
Bob J. Roe
Bob J. Roe, age 88, passed away peacefully Monday, November 7, 2022, at Oak Cottage of Santa Barbara from the effects of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, with his wife, Suzi Sheller, by his side. Bob was born April 23, 1934, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, to Irvin and Hattie Roe....
Santa Barbara Independent
Plastic Harpoons Celebrate First Album with a Free Show at Fig Mountain in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone
Local indie-rock band Plastic Harpoons’ name combines the piercing strength of a harpoon with the fragility of plastic. As explained by Taylor Casey, the band’s lead singer, a plastic harpoon symbolizes the “strength through vulnerability” that is found in music. “And Daniel’s grandfather was actually killed...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Birth Rates ‘Overwhelmingly’ Determined by Region
When Annette Ramirez, 23, gave birth to her daughter, Stevie, earlier this year, she was happy to welcome a healthy baby girl into the family. (Disclosure: Stevie is part of my extended family.) As she held her daughter in her arms for the first time, she probably wasn’t thinking about how demographics played a role in the outcome of her and Stevie’s health.
Santa Barbara Independent
Lots to Love at Santa Barbara’s Menchaca Chocolates
When I stepped onto the patio of Menchaca Chocolates, the first thing I noticed was a scent: a sultry concoction of roasting cacao beans and caramelizing oat milk. Walking into the establishment, located in El Mercado Plaza on Upper State Street, the second thing I noticed was the vibrant artwork that adorned the walls and packaging, created by artist and co-owner Leanne Iverson. The logo of Menchaca Chocolates — an amorous couple embracing a glowing cacao bean in a tropical locale — is emblematic of what this business stands for: a wholesome, artful product forged with love.
Santa Barbara Independent
Maryalice Winniford
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother, Maryalice Winniford, 89. She died suddenly at home, November 20, 2022, after battling a genetic lung disease. She was born February 17,1933 in Topeka Kansas, the daughter of John Peter Schell and Mary Ann (Eakes) Schell. Maryalice...
Santa Barbara Independent
Winter Music Showcase Provides Inspiration for All
Santa Barbara’s own amazing Grace is at it again! Grace Fisher brings together a stellar program of artistic talent for the Grace Fisher Foundation’s 5th Annual Winter Music Showcase on Friday, December 9, at The Granada Theatre. The show started about five years ago, said Fisher, who as...
Santa Barbara Independent
Shopping Santa Barbara Gift Guide 2022
Left: Over at Global Eye Shop & Studio, find quality handmade items curated with care. Center: It’s the perfect time to visit Chaucer’s Books in Loreto Plaza. Right: Small-batch craft beverages are what’s on offer at Apiary. | Image credit: Courtesy. After a couple of years of...
Santa Barbara Independent
The Great Holiday Giveaway: Santa Barbara Symphony
Enter below for a chance to win the prize from Santa Barbara Symphony. Giveaway is open from December 1 – 14. Winners will be notified via email by Thursday, December 15. Prize Description: The Santa Barbara Symphony is excited to offer 6 lucky winners a pair of tickets for either the Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 pm or Sunday, Jan 22 at 3 pm performance of Plains, Trains & Violins. This program is a a celebration of the influences of music of the Americas —- with local ties to Santa Barbara. The performance includes Uruguayan born, Grammy© nominated American composer Miguel del Águila’s Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, The Journey of a Lifetime (El viaje de una vida), with violin soloist Guillermo Figueroa, and the concert world premiere of the late Academy©-award winning, American composer and former Santa Barbara resident, Elmer Bernstein’s Toccata for Toy Trains—his score for an animated film by Ray Charles Eames, arranged into a concert piece especially for the Santa Barbara Symphony by the composer’s son, Peter. Antonín Dvorak’s magnificent Symphony No. 9, From the New World, will round out the program.
Santa Barbara Independent
State Board Slaps UC with Six Labor Complaints as Academic Workers’ Strike Enters Week Three
On Tuesday, November 22, six complaints were filed against the University of California by the California Public Employees Relations Board (PERB), supporting allegations of Unfair Labor Practices committed by the University in its bargaining with the union representing UC student workers on strike statewide. The findings, released on day nine of the strike, cover allegations of unlawful labor practices at multiple UC campuses, including UC Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Birding | Gaggles of Geese
On the morning of October 10, I was birding on Santa Cruz Island and was puzzled by what sounded like the yapping of small dogs coming from high overhead. At first I saw only sky, but then a large skein of geese in a ragged V formation flew overhead — they were greater white-fronted geese. Over the morning, several more skeins flew over, totaling more than 150 birds. A small flock even settled down in the watershed near the anchorage and proceeded to graze on what grasses they could find. When I got home later that day, I found that the birding hotlines were abuzz with news that large numbers of greater white-fronted geese had been seen across coastal southern California. This goose is regular in winter here, but usually only in very small numbers.
Santa Barbara Independent
A Santa Barbara Craftsman Rises from the Ashes
Rebuilding and upgrading this three-story residence after the devastating Jesusita Fire, the homeowners teamed up with Thompson Naylor Architects — known as a regional leader in environmental design — and Giffin & Crane to forge tasteful craftsmanship within the safety specifications of the region’s strict fire codes. They also brought the home into the increasingly green 21st century by achieving net-zero energy use through a tight thermal envelope, highly efficient lighting, and a photovoltaic system.
Santa Barbara Independent
Poodle | Ambulance Wars Heating Up in Santa Barbara
HOLD ON TIGHT: The fat lady hasn’t begun to sing. In fact, she’s only just warming up. But for those interested in cataclysmic showdowns in our own backyard, there’s a platoon of agitated Brünnehildes — those Visigoth-Germanic warrior queens with horns sticking out of their helmets — ready to let loose a collective aria that will knock the pigeons out of the sky.
Santa Barbara Independent
Join Us! Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Starts New Docent Class on January 14, 2023
Santa Barbara, CA. November 15, 2022 – The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, which is located in the city’s beautiful harbor, is looking for people to join its next 11-week docent training program, beginning Saturday, January 14, from 9:00-10:30 a.m. on Saturdays through March 25, 2023. Do you enjoy...
Santa Barbara Independent
Enjoy ‘Christmas in Hawai’i’ with Jake Shimabukuro at the Granada
Get into the holiday spirit Hawai’i style on December 1 at 7 p.m. when ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro brings his Christmas in Hawai’i show to The Granada Theatre. Performing in a trio with Herb Ohta Jr. and Justin Kawika Young, Shimabukuro will play holiday classics, signature originals, and songs from his 2021 release Jake & Friends.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County to Seek State Grant for $1M Farmworker Resource Center
With strong prodding from about 20 social justice advocates — about half of whom identifying as children of farmworkers — the Santa Barbara County supervisors on Tuesday voted to apply for a state grant to create a $1 million farmworker resource center, described as a mobile one-stop shop for farmworkers needing assistance with health care, labor rights, immigration, and education. The money — about $833,000 — is on the table courtesy of a bill sponsored by State Assemblymember Steve Bennett, who was so impressed with a Ventura County protype that in its first year served 1,400 farmworkers.
Comments / 0