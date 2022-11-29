Santa Barbara’s Complete Guide to Holiday Happenings. Every year, I look forward to curating the Indy’s ’Tis the Season Guide. We’ve gathered all the events of the season in one place, so you can peruse the guide and make plans or close your eyes and point to events that include parades in S.B., on Milpas, in Carpinteria, and on the waterfront; holiday workshops; events that are kid-friendly; events for those ages 21+; music and performances; shopping; lighting ceremonies and nativities; where to find Santa; and New Year’s Eve parties. We have also included a listing to assist those who have difficulty during this time, as our wish at the S.B. Independent is for our communities from Ojai to Lompoc (and everywhere else) to be safe and to create magical moments and memories with family and friends.

