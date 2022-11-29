ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Shine My Crown

Black Woman Who Identified as Transgender Brutally Murdered

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has penned a letter after a 29-year-old transgender Black woman was violently killed in Kansas City, Missouri earlier this year. Kandii Redd, known affectionately as Dee Dee, was tragically attacked and murdered because of her gender identity. Known as Kamila Marie Swann, the woman has now become at least the 25th transgender or non-conforming gender person to die this year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
studyfinds.org

16 million Americans carried loaded handguns in public in 2019, study reveals

SEATTLE — It can be dangerous business walking out your front door in many areas of the United States today, according to researchers from the University of Washington. Their study finds that the number of U.S. adults carrying a loaded handgun on their person doubled between 2015 and 2019.
Mother Jones

Doctors Should Break the Law to Offer Abortions Sometimes, Says New Guidance From Medical Leaders

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The people who write laws banning abortion are usually not doctors. As a result, medical providers in states that have restricted abortion access after the fall of Roe v. Wade have been left in the dark about when the termination of a pregnancy is legally permitted. One particular point of confusion: How close must a woman be to dying to qualify for an abortion exemption to “save the life of the mother”?
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Indiana attorney general wants state medical board to punish abortion provider who cared for 10-year-old

Indiana’s attorney general wants the state’s medical licensing board to penalise an obstetrician-gynecologist who provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio, a case that magnified the far-reaching consequences of restrictive anti-abortion laws and received widespread right-wing media scrutiny.Dr Cailtin Bernard has filed a lawsuit seeking a preliminary injunction against Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, who is accused of relying on spurious and frivolous consumer complaints against the doctor as the basis for his subpoenas for medical records of abortion patients.He is accused of making false and misleading statements about Dr Bernard and the case of the...
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court must reject government attempts to compel speech

A devout Christian opens a business designing customized webpages. She serves customers of all races, faiths, creeds, and sexual orientations, but she politely declines to design pages expressing messages that contradict her faith. Her first customer is a Christian pastor who requests a webpage spreading the gospel. She happily creates...
COLORADO STATE
Reason.com

Free Speech Rules, Free Speech Culture, and Legal Education: Specific Practices

I was invited to participate in a Hofstra Law Review symposium on free speech in law schools, which will be happening in February, and I thought I'd serialize my current draft article; there's still plenty of time to improve it, so I'd love to hear people's comments. Here are some follow-up thoughts on what I think law schools should try to teach, though you can read the whole PDF, if you prefer:
US News and World Report

DHS Adds LGBTQ Community to List of Potential Terror Targets

The latest in a series of terrorism advisory bulletins periodically issued by the Department of Homeland Security added the LGBTQ community to groups under threat of potential attacks. The bulletin released Wednesday was similar to others sent out by DHS in the past. It warned of lone bad actors and...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOLD-TV

Judges hear arguments on abortion ban laws

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Court of Appeals heard arguments today on whether a near-total abortion ban should be imposed in the state. Both sides, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and Planned Parenthood, were each given 30 minutes to make their cases in Tucson on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
ARIZONA STATE

