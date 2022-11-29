Read full article on original website
Judge allows lawsuit by Pennsylvania moms over first-grade transgender lessons to move forward
A federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled against a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by parents who allege their children's first-grade teacher violated district policy, state law and the Constitution by teaching children about gender dysphoria and transgender transitioning. Senior U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti ruled Oct. 27 in...
Black Woman Who Identified as Transgender Brutally Murdered
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has penned a letter after a 29-year-old transgender Black woman was violently killed in Kansas City, Missouri earlier this year. Kandii Redd, known affectionately as Dee Dee, was tragically attacked and murdered because of her gender identity. Known as Kamila Marie Swann, the woman has now become at least the 25th transgender or non-conforming gender person to die this year.
Opinion: Banning Prayer In Schools Protects Our Children From the "Christian Agenda"
It shouldn’t be controversial to say that parents have a right to know what materials teachers give their children at public schools. The Supreme Court’s recent decision to allow “voluntary” prayer raises a lot of questions.
AOL Corp
Indiana doctor who provided abortion to 10-year-old seeks to bar AG access to patient records
An Indiana physician who said she performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim in June is awaiting a ruling from a judge on whether the state's attorney general will be allowed to access patients' medical records and investigate abortion providers. A lawsuit filed earlier this month by Dr. Caitlin...
Hospital Ordered to Pay Female Non-White Nurses $600,000 Over Discrimination
Cooper University Health Care "categorically denies" it discriminated against Black and Hispanic staff or job applicants, but has agreed to pay a settlement.
Advocate
Gays Against Groomers Blames Gender-Affirming Care for Club Q Massacre
The founder of the anti-trans hate group Gays Against Groomers appeared on Fox News Tuesday night and put the blame on the mass shooting at Club Q on gender-affirming health care. Jaimee Michell spoke to Tucker Carlson and suggested that shootings like the one at Club Q in Colorado Springs,...
Washington Examiner
Ohio school district sued for transgender bathroom policy that caused students to 'hold their urine'
An Ohio school district is facing a lawsuit from a group of Muslim and Christian parents after allowing students to use bathrooms corresponding to their stated gender identity rather than their biological sex. America First Legal filed the federal lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of the parents against Bethel Local School...
Activists criticize proposed new Texas bill as "most horrifying piece of anti-trans legislation."
A new bill filed this week in Texas has sparked outrage and fear for many people as they take to social media to vent their concerns. HB 672 has been called an "anti-trans bill," and the sole author of the bill was Rep Cole Hefner of the 5th district.
AOC says 'it's so out of touch to imply that abortion isn't an economic issue' after reproductive rights were at the top of voters' minds in the midterms
"Few things impact one's finances more than a having a child!" Rep. Ocasio-Cortez wrote after abortion was on the ballot in a number of states.
studyfinds.org
16 million Americans carried loaded handguns in public in 2019, study reveals
SEATTLE — It can be dangerous business walking out your front door in many areas of the United States today, according to researchers from the University of Washington. Their study finds that the number of U.S. adults carrying a loaded handgun on their person doubled between 2015 and 2019.
Doctors Should Break the Law to Offer Abortions Sometimes, Says New Guidance From Medical Leaders
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The people who write laws banning abortion are usually not doctors. As a result, medical providers in states that have restricted abortion access after the fall of Roe v. Wade have been left in the dark about when the termination of a pregnancy is legally permitted. One particular point of confusion: How close must a woman be to dying to qualify for an abortion exemption to “save the life of the mother”?
Indiana attorney general wants state medical board to punish abortion provider who cared for 10-year-old
Indiana’s attorney general wants the state’s medical licensing board to penalise an obstetrician-gynecologist who provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio, a case that magnified the far-reaching consequences of restrictive anti-abortion laws and received widespread right-wing media scrutiny.Dr Cailtin Bernard has filed a lawsuit seeking a preliminary injunction against Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, who is accused of relying on spurious and frivolous consumer complaints against the doctor as the basis for his subpoenas for medical records of abortion patients.He is accused of making false and misleading statements about Dr Bernard and the case of the...
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court must reject government attempts to compel speech
A devout Christian opens a business designing customized webpages. She serves customers of all races, faiths, creeds, and sexual orientations, but she politely declines to design pages expressing messages that contradict her faith. Her first customer is a Christian pastor who requests a webpage spreading the gospel. She happily creates...
Kansas Judge Blocks State Ban On Prescribing Abortion Drugs Via Telemedicine
The battle over abortion drugs has only grown more heated in a post-Roe America.
Free Speech Rules, Free Speech Culture, and Legal Education: Specific Practices
I was invited to participate in a Hofstra Law Review symposium on free speech in law schools, which will be happening in February, and I thought I'd serialize my current draft article; there's still plenty of time to improve it, so I'd love to hear people's comments. Here are some follow-up thoughts on what I think law schools should try to teach, though you can read the whole PDF, if you prefer:
Indiana AG files medical complaint against doctor who performed abortion on 10 year old
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) on Wednesday said he filed a complaint with the state’s medical licensing board, asking it to investigate an Indianapolis doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. The complaint alleges Caitlin Bernard violated federal and Indiana law related to...
US News and World Report
DHS Adds LGBTQ Community to List of Potential Terror Targets
The latest in a series of terrorism advisory bulletins periodically issued by the Department of Homeland Security added the LGBTQ community to groups under threat of potential attacks. The bulletin released Wednesday was similar to others sent out by DHS in the past. It warned of lone bad actors and...
Opinion: Schools Should Teach Abortion Is a Necessary Element of Reproductive Healthcare
Remember when part of being a gentleman meant that it was your duty to defend a woman’s honor? What happened to those days?. Now, a large percentage of our population runs around calling women “murderers” without any cause.
KOLD-TV
Judges hear arguments on abortion ban laws
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Court of Appeals heard arguments today on whether a near-total abortion ban should be imposed in the state. Both sides, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and Planned Parenthood, were each given 30 minutes to make their cases in Tucson on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
