chris
2d ago
Even more proof that UofL is a disreputable institution and should be pressed heavily for answers. All federal funding needs to be stopped until they are proven to be reputable again.
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
University of Louisville suing state board over accreditation issue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Facing issues over the accreditation of one of its programs, the University of Louisville is suing a state licensing board. UofL is suing Kentucky's Board of Licensed Professional Counselors over accreditation requirements for licensing of graduates from the Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program. The case is...
wymt.com
Anti-gun-violence advocates call for changes to Kentucky laws
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At least nineteen states have red flag laws on the books to keep guns out of the hands of individuals deemed dangerous by the courts, law enforcement or family members. Kentucky is not one of those states. However, anti-gun-violence advocates, are pushing to change that. In...
Kentucky agency launches probe into facility accused of abusing developmentally delayed child
The Kentucky agency that oversees state youth centers said it has launched an investigation into allegations of abuse made by the mother of a developmentally delayed child who was allegedly choked, scratched and taunted at the same Louisville foster care facility where a 7-year-old boy suffocated to death in July.
University of Louisville to have 'major announcement' on Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A spokesperson from the University of Louisville says there will be a "major announcement" Wednesday morning that will affect the university. The university's Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. "to discuss personnel matters." The school has been looking for a...
Wave 3
UofL announces new president
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kim Schatzel has been named the 19th president of the University of Louisville. The current president of Towson University will officially assume the UofL presidency on Feb. 1, 2023. A special meeting of the University of Louisville Board of Trustees has been called for Wednesday morning...
Wave 3
New national study shows America’s gun epidemic is more deadly than ever
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new national study commissioned by the Journal of American Medical Association shows America’s gun violence epidemic is more deadly than ever. The study analyzes data from 1990-2021 and provides context into the gender and racial disparities of gun violence in that time. The numbers...
kentuckytoday.com
Former GOP House Majority Leader running for ag commissioner
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A former Kentucky House Majority Leader is hoping to return to Frankfort after filing candidacy papers Tuesday with the Secretary of State’s office seeking the GOP nomination for Commissioner of Agriculture in the May 2023 primary. Jonathan Shell, who describes himself as a fifth-generation...
wdrb.com
Former Louisville day care employee indicted, accused of criminally abusing 10 kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville day care employee is now accused of abusing 10 children. Racheal Flannery was arrested in early October when she worked at Vanguard Academy in Norton Commons. On Wednesday, a Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted her, charging her with 10 counts of criminal abuse.
Wave 3
UofL: ‘Major announcement’ coming at Board of Trustees meeting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A special meeting of the University of Louisville Board of Trustees has been called for Wednesday morning during which a spokesperson says a “major announcement” will be made. The meeting will take place at 10:30 a.m. in the University Club on the Belknap Campus....
wdrb.com
Louisville CIA pilot who died 70 years ago in China honored by Kentucky nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville native who died 70 years ago while flying as a pilot for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was honored on Tuesday. Norman Schwartz joined the U.S. Marines in 1943 and became a fighter pilot in the Pacific theater during World War II. He then started flying for the CIA.
WLKY.com
Authorities offering up to $20,000 reward each for two Louisville fugitives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Federal authorities are looking for two Louisville men on the run. Chicoby Summers, 27, and Jerlen Horton, 28, are wanted on federal drug charges, bond violation, and supervised release probation charges. Both men are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. The U.S. Marshals...
What you need to know about Louisville Metro’s new lobbying rules
Louisville Metro will start requiring people and interest groups that try to influence city action to register as lobbyists.
wdrb.com
Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
Louisville Collegiate School looks to demolish apartments for parking space
The residents of the Yorktown Apartments have to vacate by January 31, according to notices sent by Louisville Collegiate School.
hazard-herald.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Louisville
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Louisville, KY-IN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Louisville ATF, US Marshals offering $20K reward each for 2 Louisville fugitives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville men are wanted on federal charges and the U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are offering combined rewards of up to $20,000 each for information regarding their whereabouts. The two men, 27-year-old Chicoby Summers and 28-year-old Jerlen Horton,...
Rent control expands as tenants struggle with the record-high cost of housing
Last spring, a month after an out-of-state investor bought the apartment building where LaMonica Dickerson lives in Louisville, Ky., she and more than 100 others got an eviction notice. If she wanted to stay, she was told her rent would be $500 higher. "They're forcing homelessness," she says. "Married couples...
wdrb.com
Collegiate School to demolish Cherokee Triangle apartments for parking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's most prestigious private schools plans to tear down three aging apartment buildings and replace them with a surface parking lot for its Cherokee Triangle campus, which the school said is necessary to alleviate neighborhood traffic, though "unfortunate" for apartment residents. Louisville Collegiate School,...
Some Swear They Can See a Body in this Abandoned Southern Indiana Apartment Building Being Demolished
The building you're looking at is the Riverview Tower in New Albany, Indiana, right across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The abandoned apartment building recently met the wrecking ball. Someone captured a photo of the demolition and shared it on Facebook. Immediately comments began that there was a body or spirit seen in an upper-floor window.
Local landmark in Cherokee Park will remain closed indefinitely
The Hogan's Fountain Pavilion is closed to the public. Engineers say it could collapse, so the city must decide to repair or demolish it.
