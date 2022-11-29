ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Arrest warrant issued for man accused of shooting wife inside vehicle along I-579

By Mike Darnay
 2 days ago

Husband charged with shooting wife as she drove on I-579. 00:24

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of shooting his wife while they were driving along Interstate 579 in Pittsburgh on Monday.

Pittsburgh Police say Kevin Crew and his wife were driving to her workplace and were arguing when he shot her in the leg.

Kevin Crew is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and firearms violations. (Source: Allegheny County)

Crew allegedly told his wife to keep driving, at which point, she stopped the vehicle and got out.  After she got out of the vehicle, Crew fled the scene.

Investigators shut down the ramp on the roadway to investigate after paramedics transported the woman to the hospital. She was last listed in serious, but stable condition.

Crew is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and firearms charges.

Comments / 18

Jennifer Johnson
1d ago

What is with all this domestic violence? People seem to hate the people they are in relationships with. Why not just leave? What is going on?

Tamy O'Brien
1d ago

You need to get Rid of that Foil I would never ever take him. back. next time could. death People hurting and Killing each other isinsane

