Virginia State

Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious food and excellent service, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Southwest Virginia child dies of flu complication; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Southwest Virginia child dies from flu complications. A child in Southwest Virginia has died from complications of the flu, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The department provided no information...
Most of the nation is dry; most of our region is not. Here’s why.

“The preacher man says it’s the end of time, and the Mississippi River, she’s a-goin’ dry.“. This column, being “about weather and not much else” as promised in the first edition back on October 12, will not attempt to pronounce the near-term likelihood of the “end of time” in the opening line of Hank Williams Jr.’s 1982 signature song “A Country Boy Can Survive.”
2022 Virginia Business Person of the Year: Jim McGlothlin

Jim McGlothlin had never really thought much about paintings. He was more of a music guy, a fan of Elvis, whom he saw in concert six months before the King’s 1977 death. But the art of the deal — in this case, winning a valuable artwork at an auction — was a familiar feeling.
SmartRoof to expand in Virginia, creating 400+ new jobs

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that SmartRoof, one of the East Coast's leading roofing companies, will invest $350,000 to expand in Fairfax County. The company will relocate from its current location in McLean to occupy 25,000 square feet of office space at 11091 Sunset Hills...
The race is on to save a popular gamebird in Virginia

MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia has a rich tradition of gamebird hunting, but now one of those species of gamebirds is in danger of disappearing from the commonwealth. Ruffed grouse numbers are on the decline. “We’ve really been talking about grouse declines for the better part of 50 to 60 years,” said Virginia Department […]
Why Youngkin and nuclear proponents say now is the time to bring a small modular nuclear reactor to Southwest Virginia

Second part of a two-part series. Experts say Virginia is capable of building a small modular nuclear reactor today if approvals were in place. Here’s how. Virginia has a long and successful history with nuclear energy and nuclear assets that make it ideally suited to launch a small modular nuclear reactor to generate baseload electricity, nuclear experts and state officials have said in recent weeks.
Virginia to offer training for dam owners

~ Press release issued by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation will offer a virtual training session for owners of the state’s more than 2,600 regulated dams. Training will be offered from 2 to 4 p.m. on three different dates: Monday,...
Inova sees ‘unprecedented patient volumes’ post-Thanksgiving

A Virginia hospital system said that it is seeing “unprecedented patient volumes” following the Thanksgiving holiday. Inova cited the spikes in flu, COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus or RSV and other illnesses as the reason for the surge and the strain on hospital capacity, particularly emergency departments. “Inova Emergency...
‘It didn’t happen’: Virginia remains blue after red wave predictions

Virginia remains a majority blue state after incumbent Democratic representatives won re-election. The incumbent democrats that won re-election were Abigail Spanberger, Donald McEachin, Bobby Scott, Don Beyer, Gerry Connolly and Jennifer Wexton, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Incumbent Rep. Elaine Luria of the 2nd District lost her seat to Republican challenger Jen Kiggans.
Jake Wells

Payment of $500 coming to Virginia households

woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Did you owe any taxes when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.
