5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious food and excellent service, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s Attorney General continues investigation into Pink Energy after bankruptcy
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Attorney General is continuing his investigation into a solar energy company that left dozens of residents with faulty equipment before the company declared bankruptcy. The price of loans and equipment is costing customers anywhere from $20,000 to $115,000. Pink Energy customers financed the solar...
cardinalnews.org
Southwest Virginia child dies of flu complication; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Southwest Virginia child dies from flu complications. A child in Southwest Virginia has died from complications of the flu, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The department provided no information...
cardinalnews.org
Most of the nation is dry; most of our region is not. Here’s why.
“The preacher man says it’s the end of time, and the Mississippi River, she’s a-goin’ dry.“. This column, being “about weather and not much else” as promised in the first edition back on October 12, will not attempt to pronounce the near-term likelihood of the “end of time” in the opening line of Hank Williams Jr.’s 1982 signature song “A Country Boy Can Survive.”
Virginia Business
2022 Virginia Business Person of the Year: Jim McGlothlin
Jim McGlothlin had never really thought much about paintings. He was more of a music guy, a fan of Elvis, whom he saw in concert six months before the King’s 1977 death. But the art of the deal — in this case, winning a valuable artwork at an auction — was a familiar feeling.
WSET
SmartRoof to expand in Virginia, creating 400+ new jobs
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that SmartRoof, one of the East Coast's leading roofing companies, will invest $350,000 to expand in Fairfax County. The company will relocate from its current location in McLean to occupy 25,000 square feet of office space at 11091 Sunset Hills...
The race is on to save a popular gamebird in Virginia
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia has a rich tradition of gamebird hunting, but now one of those species of gamebirds is in danger of disappearing from the commonwealth. Ruffed grouse numbers are on the decline. “We’ve really been talking about grouse declines for the better part of 50 to 60 years,” said Virginia Department […]
cardinalnews.org
Why Youngkin and nuclear proponents say now is the time to bring a small modular nuclear reactor to Southwest Virginia
Second part of a two-part series. Experts say Virginia is capable of building a small modular nuclear reactor today if approvals were in place. Here’s how. Virginia has a long and successful history with nuclear energy and nuclear assets that make it ideally suited to launch a small modular nuclear reactor to generate baseload electricity, nuclear experts and state officials have said in recent weeks.
Virginia takes first step towards teacher apprenticeship program
The Virginia Department of Education has issued over $140,000 in grants to local colleges to establish teacher apprenticeship programs in a move designed to combat a shortage of teachers across the commonwealth.
pagevalleynews.com
Virginia to offer training for dam owners
~ Press release issued by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation will offer a virtual training session for owners of the state’s more than 2,600 regulated dams. Training will be offered from 2 to 4 p.m. on three different dates: Monday,...
Former Virginia delegate sues Democratic Party, Gov. Youngkin over 7th Senate District special election
RICHMOND, Va. — A former Virginia delegate is suing the Democratic Party of Virginia and Gov. Glenn Youngkin in a bid to halt the party's nomination process for the upcoming special election for Virginia’s 7th Senate District. Cheryl Turpin filed a nearly 40-page lawsuit asking a judge to...
WJLA
Republican lawmaker introduces a resolution to repeal Virginia's same-sex marriage ban
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Virginia Republican Delegate Tim Anderson filed a resolution to repeal the same-sex marriage constitutional prohibition in Virginia for the upcoming General Assembly session which begins in January. “It is a matter of equality,” said Del. Anderson. “It is not me, nor the government nor your...
Tanker with 8,000 gallons of fuel overturns in Virginia, creating gridlock
A tractor-trailer carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel overturned on Route 7 in Northern Virginia early Wednesday morning, causing significant delays.
cbs19news
With flu rising, doctors ask parents to only buy the medicine they need
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A lot of kids are sick, and parents are frantically searching for medicines to treat their kids' symptoms. "We've had probably about 10 percent of the kids, at least, regularly being out for sickness," said Gemma Furman, a nurse at Greenbrier Elementary School. Furman said...
WTOP
Inova sees ‘unprecedented patient volumes’ post-Thanksgiving
A Virginia hospital system said that it is seeing “unprecedented patient volumes” following the Thanksgiving holiday. Inova cited the spikes in flu, COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus or RSV and other illnesses as the reason for the surge and the strain on hospital capacity, particularly emergency departments. “Inova Emergency...
commonwealthtimes.org
‘It didn’t happen’: Virginia remains blue after red wave predictions
Virginia remains a majority blue state after incumbent Democratic representatives won re-election. The incumbent democrats that won re-election were Abigail Spanberger, Donald McEachin, Bobby Scott, Don Beyer, Gerry Connolly and Jennifer Wexton, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Incumbent Rep. Elaine Luria of the 2nd District lost her seat to Republican challenger Jen Kiggans.
Huguenot High School senior one of 14 Virginians killed in Thanksgiving weekend car crashes
Josie Cox was a senior at Huguenot High School in Richmond when she was killed in a crash on Sunday, Nov. 27.
Payment of $500 coming to Virginia households
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Did you owe any taxes when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.
cardinalnews.org
Southside Virginia legislators aren’t interested in overturning uranium mining moratorium
Southside legislators said there’s little local enthusiasm for overturning the moratorium on uranium mining in Virginia. In fact, there’s “just the opposite,” said Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville. The 1982 moratorium has been challenged in the past, but uranium mining has been so unpopular among Virginians that...
Virginians 50 years and older may get a text reminder to get the COVID-19 bivalent booster
Don't delete that text message! The Virginia Department of Health is hitting Virginia residents up by text to remind them that they can get the Bivalent COVID booster now.
