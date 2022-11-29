Biaggio Ali Walsh was nothing short of dominant in his PFL debut ... though, the rising MMA star isn't really surprised, because he believes he was born to fight!. "I truly believe that I was born to do this. I believe that me and my brother [Nico] both were destined to be in combat sports. Regardless of who our grandfather is or not, I feel like we were born to fight. I do want to do this. I'm all in," the 24-year-old told Babcock when he joined the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs nightly on FS1).

