Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Related
Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves
Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
NFL World Reacts To What James Brown Said On Air
You know things are going poorly for you when veteran broadcaster James Brown is making jokes at your expense. The veteran CBS announcer made a joke about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday. "Broncos Nation, let's ride!" Brown said. "Right to another L." Cold blooded, JB. The NFL World...
Look: Video Of Stephen A. Smith Running To Work Is Going Viral
Stephen A. Smith has one of ESPN's busiest schedules, so he gets a pass for showing up late to work once. The media personality didn't arrive on time for the start of Tuesday morning's First Take. Smith's colleagues had fun with his tardiness, showing video of him hustling to the South Street Seaport studio in New York City.
NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Birthday Party Report
Russell Wilson's birthday just passed and he had a big celebration for it. His wife Ciara threw him a birthday party at their mansion just outside of Denver and according to Mike Klis, about half of the team showed up. This report didn't stop NFL twitter from poking fun at...
Sports World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith Video
Stephen A. Smith was running a bit late to the "First Take" set on Tuesday morning. The ESPN personality was curiously missing when co-host Molly Qerim opened the show. But she was happy to report a Stephen A. sighting, showing video of Smith jogging along the pier to get into the building with security holding his bag.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday
Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning of the players had to go. Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind ...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes discusses the birth of his son
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomesannounced the birth of his son on Twitter Monday night. On Wednesday, the quarterback spoke to the media just over a day following the monumental life event. Mahomes tweeted a picture with the name Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, Monday's...
LOOK: Taylor Heinicke's new Jordans after beating Falcons
The Washington Commanders defeated the Atlanta Falcons Sunday to improve to 7-5. It was Washington’s sixth win in its last seven games, and the Commanders currently hold the NFC’s final playoff spot. Five of Washington’s last six wins have come with Taylor Heinicke under center. And one of...
Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson met after 'out of character' tweet
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he has spoken to Lamar Jackson about the quarterback's vulgar tweet in response to an online critic. Harbaugh called the tweet "out of character" for the QB.
From Football to Street Brawl: Terrell Owens Knocks Man to the Ground Outside Inglewood CVS
Many years removed from playing football in the NFL, Terrell Owens still has got the brawn, as evidenced in a video where he engaged in fisticuffs with someone in Inglewood, California. The former NFL player was seen in a video posted on the TMZ Sports website making light work of...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and wife welcome son
Mahomes' 7-pound, 8-ounce namesake, nicknamed "Bronze," is his second child with his wife, Brittany.
First look: Washington Commanders at New York Giants odds and lines
The Washington Commanders (7-5) go on the road in Week 13 seeking their 4th consecutive win when they face the New York Giants (7-4). Kickoff Sunday at MetLife Stadium is at 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Commanders vs. Giants odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Deadspin
The way the Washington Commanders honored Sean Taylor was an 'epic fail'
Over the weekend, the Washington Commanders revealed a new “statue” memorializing Sean Taylor, a former safety who played for the organization from 2004-07, earning two Pro Bowl nods before his death at 24 years old. Taylor was a phenomenal young talent, family-oriented, and a hell of a workhorse on the field.
MMAmania.com
Terrell Owens pops, drops salty CVS customer in unofficial celebrity boxing audition (Video)
Take two of these (hands) and call me in the morning. NFL great Terrell Owens and his unnamed opponent were already fired up after shopping at CVS in Inglewood, Calif., partly because of the pharmacy chain’s blatant markups, but mostly because of the 17 trees that had to be sacrificed for their six-foot receipts.
NFL Owner Loans His Plane For Virginia Football Funeral
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is lending a hand in the wake of tragedy. After three University of Virginia football players were shot and killed earlier this month, Mr. Kraft is loaning New England's team plane to the Cavaliers program so that they can attend the funerals of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry.
Yardbarker
Landon Collins Helping Giants Prepare Against Old Commanders Team
In each of the past eight years, defensive back Landon Collins has been apart of the New York Giants vs. Washington rivalry. From 2015-18, he played at least one game between the two division rivals for the Giants. Then, in 2019-21, he played at least one game for Washington. But in 2022, he'll be playing a different role.
Sean Payton’s next team speculation points to pair of expected Super Bowl contenders
Aside from one year lost to suspension due to Bountygate, Sean Payton has been an NFL head coach for each
TMZ.com
Muhammad Ali's Grandson, Biaggio, Says He Was Born To Fight After 1st PFL Win
Biaggio Ali Walsh was nothing short of dominant in his PFL debut ... though, the rising MMA star isn't really surprised, because he believes he was born to fight!. "I truly believe that I was born to do this. I believe that me and my brother [Nico] both were destined to be in combat sports. Regardless of who our grandfather is or not, I feel like we were born to fight. I do want to do this. I'm all in," the 24-year-old told Babcock when he joined the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs nightly on FS1).
Houston Texans WRs to wear cleats to honor John Metchie III
In what has been one of the saddest storylines in the NFL this season, Houston Texans wide receiver, John Metchie III, has missed his rookie season due to a battle with leukemia. Metchie was diagnosed on July 24, just a few months after the Texans spent their second-round pick, No. 44 overall, on him.
dornob.com
New Tennessee Titans Stadium Will Be State of the Art, but Smallest in the NFL
The Tennessee Titans’ Nissan Stadium is being replaced by a newer, smaller-capacity venue. While the new stadium will be losing some seats, its enclosed design could bring a lot more than just football to Nashville. “We envision a potential new stadium that makes our community proud and enhances the...
Comments / 0