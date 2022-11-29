ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Spun

Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves

Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What James Brown Said On Air

You know things are going poorly for you when veteran broadcaster James Brown is making jokes at your expense. The veteran CBS announcer made a joke about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday. "Broncos Nation, let's ride!" Brown said. "Right to another L." Cold blooded, JB. The NFL World...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Birthday Party Report

Russell Wilson's birthday just passed and he had a big celebration for it. His wife Ciara threw him a birthday party at their mansion just outside of Denver and according to Mike Klis, about half of the team showed up. This report didn't stop NFL twitter from poking fun at...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith Video

Stephen A. Smith was running a bit late to the "First Take" set on Tuesday morning. The ESPN personality was curiously missing when co-host Molly Qerim opened the show. But she was happy to report a Stephen A. sighting, showing video of Smith jogging along the pier to get into the building with security holding his bag.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Athlon Sports

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday

Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning of the players had to go.  Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind ...
CLEVELAND, OH
KMBC.com

Patrick Mahomes discusses the birth of his son

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomesannounced the birth of his son on Twitter Monday night. On Wednesday, the quarterback spoke to the media just over a day following the monumental life event. Mahomes tweeted a picture with the name Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, Monday's...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Deadspin

The way the Washington Commanders honored Sean Taylor was an 'epic fail'

Over the weekend, the Washington Commanders revealed a new “statue” memorializing Sean Taylor, a former safety who played for the organization from 2004-07, earning two Pro Bowl nods before his death at 24 years old. Taylor was a phenomenal young talent, family-oriented, and a hell of a workhorse on the field.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

NFL Owner Loans His Plane For Virginia Football Funeral

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is lending a hand in the wake of tragedy. After three University of Virginia football players were shot and killed earlier this month, Mr. Kraft is loaning New England's team plane to the Cavaliers program so that they can attend the funerals of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Yardbarker

Landon Collins Helping Giants Prepare Against Old Commanders Team

In each of the past eight years, defensive back Landon Collins has been apart of the New York Giants vs. Washington rivalry. From 2015-18, he played at least one game between the two division rivals for the Giants. Then, in 2019-21, he played at least one game for Washington. But in 2022, he'll be playing a different role.
WASHINGTON, DC
TMZ.com

Muhammad Ali's Grandson, Biaggio, Says He Was Born To Fight After 1st PFL Win

Biaggio Ali Walsh was nothing short of dominant in his PFL debut ... though, the rising MMA star isn't really surprised, because he believes he was born to fight!. "I truly believe that I was born to do this. I believe that me and my brother [Nico] both were destined to be in combat sports. Regardless of who our grandfather is or not, I feel like we were born to fight. I do want to do this. I'm all in," the 24-year-old told Babcock when he joined the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs nightly on FS1).

