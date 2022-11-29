ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Letter: Opinion-page writers gave us much to ponder

The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 2 days ago

Thanks for the editorial page in your Nov. 23 edition.

Cynthia Tucker warned us that "re-energized racism will not go away soon."

Letter-writer Virginia Wassenberg, speaking about Elizabeth City, reminded us that "we are blessed to live, work, and play in this exquisite piece of God's creation."

David Robertson, the other wise man in our area, cautions that "It's intellectually dishonest to assert that there is no reality beyond realism." I say that it is equally dishonest to assert that there is...." Friend David then writes "that which transcends human personality also transcends human definitions...."

Columnist Jonathan Tobias wants us to appreciate "the small miracles seen only by the beasts and the children."

"Every breath of air, every glass of cool water, every face of family and friends, every memory of sun, wind, and rain is a gift" which reminds us "of our humanity," Tobias wrote.

I'd like to thank each of these writers.

JIM BRIDGES

Elizabeth City

