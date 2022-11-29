Read full article on original website
2news.com
Sanders, Peterson headline Nevada's All-MW selections
Seven members of the Nevada football team earned All-Mountain West honors Tuesday, with safety Bentlee Sanders being named to the First Team and nose tackle Dom Peterson named to the Second Team. Wide receiver B.J. Casteel, offensive lineman Grant Starck, running back Toa Taua, linebacker Drue Watts, and nickel Tyson...
KOLO TV Reno
Silver State Sights – The Thunderbird Lodge
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Out of all the homes in the state of Nevada – this one may have the best view. “George Whittell built it in 1936, it was his summer home,” explained Shireen Piramoon who gave us a tour of the property. Located on State...
Thrillist
This Fifth-Generation Ranch in Nevada Is Making Some of America’s Best Whiskey
Driving from Reno to Fallon is an exercise in decompression. The 70-mile journey takes just over an hour, following the Truckee River and other waterways like loose threads that delicately hold the disparities of Northern Nevada together. After leaving the grit of downtown casinos and hotels behind, the land opens up, the air is fresher, and the rural character of the region takes shape. Fallon is a quiet community, where people grow up together, watching cars speed through the dirt at Rattlesnake Raceway or mingling with livestock at the Churchill County Fairgrounds.
kunr.org
Millions of homes are being built in fire-prone areas of Mountain West as wildfire risks grow
On a recent blue-skied morning, high in the hills of south Reno, Nevada, a construction crew bent steel rebar for the foundation of a new house. They used a machine about the size of a microwave. “You see how quick that went?” said Peter Picetti, owner of PF Picetti Construction,...
Mountain Democrat
Barton moves forward with expansion
Barton Health is moving forward with its regional expansion that will broaden medical services. A clear direction has emerged for the expansion — Barton Health will develop plans for a new, Nevada-based hospital and a robust outpatient presence on both the California and Nevada campuses. “We are excited to...
Sierra storm warning includes Tahoe, up to 2 feet of snow
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Wednesday stretching into Friday for much of the Sierra, including Lake Tahoe where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow and winds gusting to near 100 mph (160 kph) are expected on the mountain tops.
2news.com
Northern Nevada HOPES to Commemorate World AIDS Day with Reception, Candlelight Vigil
Northern Nevada HOPES invites the community to join the observance of World AIDS Day on December 1 at the organization’s reception and candlelight vigil ceremony. World AIDS Day is a day of solidarity for people around the world who are affected by HIV. This is a day for voices to unite by sharing experiences, remembering those lost, and standing together in the fight against HIV. The 2022 World AIDS Day theme is ‘Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV.”
2news.com
Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe Celebrating Ten Years of FiftyFifty Brewing Partnership
The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe (HSTT) is celebrating ten years of its successful partnership with FiftyFifty Brewing Company. The Truckee-based brewery has been an invaluable partner in HSTT’s mission to improve the lives of pets and people in the region. It all started with one beer collaboration and over the years, FiftyFifty has helped save hundreds of animals’ lives, while simultaneously helping the community keep their pets healthy and happy.
KTVU FOX 2
Video: 'Hungry' Lake Tahoe bear attacks inflatable Rudolph
STATELINE, Nev - A South Lake Tahoe area resident is mourning the loss of his young Rudolph yard decoration, after a violent mauling by a bear. Dave Lester said the attack happened early Saturday morning around 5 a.m. in front of his home in the community of Zephyr Cove in Nevada. He shared video of the unprovoked attack and said that by the time he found the deflated victim, there was nothing he could do to save it.
visitcarsoncity.com
Heads or tails? You win either way with coining in Carson City
Heads or tails? You win either way with coining in Carson City. Heads or tails? You win either way with coining in Carson City. Carson City’s coin heritage is an invaluable part of its history and an active part of its present. During Nevada’s silver rush, the federal government established the Carson City Mint in 1858. The Carson City Mint, where coins were made for Federal Reserve Banks, began operation in 1870 and minted both silver and gold coins for 21 years then ceased production in 1893. Today, the entire Carson City Mint building is now the Nevada State Museum. While official U.S. coins are no longer minted at the museum, the Carson City Mint’s legacy lives on.
Tuesday night tradition brings unhoused population to Reno city plaza
Every Tuesday at 5 p.m., a grassroots group of volunteers who call themselves Family Soup Mutual Aid hands out hot food, hygiene supplies, warm clothes, fentanyl testing strips and Narcan to the unhoused population at the Reno City Plaza. The post Tuesday night tradition brings unhoused population to Reno city plaza appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
2news.com
LIBERTY Hosting Last Adult Dental Day event for the Uninsured
After completely booked events, LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada (LIBERTY), in partnership with Community Health Alliance, is hosting its last Adult Dental Day of the year to address gaps in oral health coverage in the community. The event will offer free dental care for uninsured adults, with priority placed on...
Approaching storms could bring up to 5 feet of snow to Sierra; avalanche watch issued
LAKE TAHOE -- A travel warning has been issued for the Sierra starting Wednesday night as the first of two storm systems expected to deliver up to five feet of snow closes in on the region.The series of storms delivered by a wintry atmospheric river will also be bringing colder temperatures to the Lake Tahoe area and Reno, according to forecasters. The first storm arrives on late Wednesday and the second one arrives on Saturday. Both will have major impacts on travel. The National Weather Service is discouraging any travel through the mountains starting Wednesday evening at 10 p.m. into...
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: The Return of Cold, Wind and Snow
Weather experts at the National Weather Service office in Reno are forecasting a few storms that are on track to bring back colder temperatures, periods of windy conditions and the potential for snow in the Sierra and western Nevada during the week ahead. A quick-hitting storm will pass through the...
2news.com
City of Reno Chooses Candidates to Interview for Chief of Police
(November 30, 2022) The next phase of the City of Reno’s Chief of Police search is underway. After receiving 49 applications from candidates around the country, seven candidates have been invited to participate in interviews. They will begin later this week. In a continued effort to engage various stakeholders...
2news.com
Stockton Man Sentenced to Life For Murder of Reno Man in 2021
Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks has announced that Ladonn Lee, age 30 from Stockton, California, has been sentenced to a prison term of life without the possibility of parole after having been found guilty of 1st Degree Murder with the Use of a Deadly Weapon following a two-week jury trial in September.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Luxury condo development in Stateline accepting reservations
STATELINE, Nev. — A new luxury condominium development under construction on top of Kingsbury Grade is accepting reservations for residences that range from $1.5 million to $3.7 million. “The Peak” will feature 41 mountain modern residences perched on the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada, offering scenic views of...
Sierra Sun
Town of Truckee approves 3rd phase of Soaring Ranch Project
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Town of Truckee Planning Commission recently approved the third and final phase of the Soaring Ranch project, allowing for the completion of the mixed-use development that will bring much needed new housing options to the mountain town. In total, 178 new multi-family residential housing units will be built.
2news.com
WCSD Town Hall Meeting Wednesday Night in Reno
You can learn more about the Washoe County School District during a Town Hall Meeting Wednesday night in Reno. Washoe County School District Superintendent Susan Enfield, alongside Trustees Jeff Church and Diane Nicolet, will host the 6 p.m. town hall meeting at Marce Herz Middle School at 13455 Thomas Creek Road in Reno.
2news.com
Mark Lawson Appointed New Sparks Fire Chief
The city of Sparks has a new fire chief - Mark Lawson. Lawson now takes over after Chief Jim Reid announced his retirement in April 2022. The Sparks City Council unanimously voted to appoint Lawson to the position on Monday. According to the City, Lawson has 32 years in the...
