Carson City's coin heritage is an invaluable part of its history and an active part of its present. During Nevada's silver rush, the federal government established the Carson City Mint in 1858. The Carson City Mint, where coins were made for Federal Reserve Banks, began operation in 1870 and minted both silver and gold coins for 21 years then ceased production in 1893. Today, the entire Carson City Mint building is now the Nevada State Museum. While official U.S. coins are no longer minted at the museum, the Carson City Mint's legacy lives on.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO