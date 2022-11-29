Read full article on original website
Couple survive illness and struggle, will marry at Bakersfield's Christmas Parade
Nicholas Pappas and Stephanie Brewer have known for nearly two years that they would someday marry. But it was only a few days ago that the Lake Isabella couple learned they will tie the knot at Thursday night's Christmas Parade atop a festive float slow-rolling through downtown Bakersfield.
Volunteer Center of Kern County taking orders for Holiday Cinnamon Rolls
Last year, the center sold out of 775 dozen cinnamon rolls, so pre-orders this year are highly recommended.
Couple to get married during Bakersfield Christmas Parade after winning contest
The 40th annual Bakersfield Christmas Parade will take place on Thursday, December 1st. Two lucky residents will tie the knot because they won the Kern Bridal Association Parade Float Wedding contest.
Fastrip raises $50,000 for Mission at Kern County, Golden Empire Gleaners
Fastrip Food Stores raised $50,000 for local non-profit organizations the Mission at Kern County and Golden Empire Gleaners.
LOIS HENRY: Bakersfield sued over 'dewatering' of Kern River
Several public interest groups sued the city of Bakersfield on Wednesday, alleging the city has been derelict in its operation of the Kern River by diverting most of its flows to agriculture and other uses, leaving a dry riverbed through the heart of town. “The river is dry, but not...
Bakersfield Christmas Parade: What you need to know
In just one day all of the streets will be transformed into a holiday wonderland for the Bakersfield Christmas Parade. If you are going, there are details you need to know.
Chance of rain for the Bakersfield Christmas Parade
A storm system arriving tomorrow night will be responsible for producing measurable rain in Kern County. There will a brief break in precipitation chances Friday, prior to another storm system impacting this weekend with mountain snow and valley rain. The valley could see between .25-.50″ of rain and mountains between .50-.75″. There could be between […]
Happy Tuesday Kern County we have a cold day ahead with highs in the fifties
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County get ready to bundle up. Cold conditions moving in starting today as an area of Low Pressure moves in. With that said beginning Thursday we will welcome in some rain due to stick around through Monday. This will be broken up...
Happy Humpday Kern County today is the "Calm Before the Storm"
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday everyone it's been a perfect Fall week. Changes are on the way starting tomorrow as rain moves our way. An area of Low Pressure is pushing two systems into Southern California hoping to bring a quarter inch of rain. Strong winds and cooler...
15 Free Things to Do in Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, about 112 miles north of Los Angeles and 16 miles west of the Sequoia National Forest, is home to several historic sites and the popular Kern River. It’s the biggest city and county seat of Kern County, situated in the San Joaquin Valley in Central California, named after former colonel and lawyer Thomas Baker, who arrived in the region in 1863.
Shortage of first responders causing delays in 9-1-1 response time
Every second counts when someone calls 911. But a shortage across all first responder industries, including in Kern County, has caused delays for a couple of years now.
KCFD firefighter dies Sunday
The Kern County Fire Department announced Tuesday a 17-year veteran of the department died Sunday. Firefighter Mark Schmidt, 61, battled cancer for the last several years, according to a KCFD news release. He last worked in a station at Fellows, a community near Taft.
Christmas Town returns to Bakersfield
Christmas Town is open at the Kern County Fair Grounds as of November 25th. Attendees can walk through the festive activities and meet Santa Claus himself.
Failing streetlights in areas leave Bakersfield drivers on edge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many Bakersfield drivers might think the same thing: when will the streetlights get fixed? Why is it so dark outside? Like Laloni Dunas, who says it is becoming more and more dangerous to drive in certain areas of Bakersfield. “Especially since it’s getting dark faster, it’s like really scary because these […]
Do you support the Respect for Marriage Act?
Disclaimer: The Respect for Marriage Act also covers interracial marriages. This detail was not included in the original question and responses collected for this story do not necessarily reflect opinions on interracial marriages. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s gearing up to be a historic day in the senate, with lawmakers poised to pass a bill […]
CHP Officer Robert Rodriguez celebrates last day at 23ABC after promotion
California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Robert Rodriguez celebrated his last day at 23ABC, as he has been promoted to Sergeant.
Greater Lamont Chamber of Commerce to hold annual Christmas parade
The Greater Lamont Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Christmas parade on Main Street on Saturday, December 3rd.
Slight rainfall expected in the valley and mountains
Another cool and dry day across Kern County today with temperatures slightly below average with a high of only 59 degrees. Dry weather will prevail through Wednesday before a winter storm arrives on Thursday night,bringing widespread rain and mountain snow starting at about 6,000 feet elevation through Friday morning. Dry weather returns during the day […]
Commercial development to follow housing along 7th Standard
The old saying in commercial real estate is coming true: Retail really is following rooftops in the northernmost reaches of northwest Bakersfield. Plans are coming together for a new shopping center expected to open in phases starting in early 2024 at the southwest corner of 7th Standard Road and Calloway Drive.
2022 Christmas Parade: route and traffic advisories
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2022 Bakersfield Christmas Parade returns to Downtown Bakersfield Thursday starting at 6 p.m. This years theme is “Hometown Christmas for over 40 years.”. The parade route begins on 22nd Street and L Street (in front of the 17 News Studio) before making a...
