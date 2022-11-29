ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Californian

LOIS HENRY: Bakersfield sued over 'dewatering' of Kern River

Several public interest groups sued the city of Bakersfield on Wednesday, alleging the city has been derelict in its operation of the Kern River by diverting most of its flows to agriculture and other uses, leaving a dry riverbed through the heart of town. “The river is dry, but not...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Chance of rain for the Bakersfield Christmas Parade

A storm system arriving tomorrow night will be responsible for producing measurable rain in Kern County. There will a brief break in precipitation chances Friday, prior to another storm system impacting this weekend with mountain snow and valley rain. The valley could see between .25-.50″ of rain and mountains between .50-.75″. There could be between […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Happy Humpday Kern County today is the "Calm Before the Storm"

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday everyone it's been a perfect Fall week. Changes are on the way starting tomorrow as rain moves our way. An area of Low Pressure is pushing two systems into Southern California hoping to bring a quarter inch of rain. Strong winds and cooler...
KERN COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield, about 112 miles north of Los Angeles and 16 miles west of the Sequoia National Forest, is home to several historic sites and the popular Kern River. It’s the biggest city and county seat of Kern County, situated in the San Joaquin Valley in Central California, named after former colonel and lawyer Thomas Baker, who arrived in the region in 1863.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCFD firefighter dies Sunday

The Kern County Fire Department announced Tuesday a 17-year veteran of the department died Sunday. Firefighter Mark Schmidt, 61, battled cancer for the last several years, according to a KCFD news release. He last worked in a station at Fellows, a community near Taft.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Failing streetlights in areas leave Bakersfield drivers on edge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many Bakersfield drivers might think the same thing: when will the streetlights get fixed? Why is it so dark outside? Like Laloni Dunas, who says it is becoming more and more dangerous to drive in certain areas of Bakersfield. “Especially since it’s getting dark faster, it’s like really scary because these […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Do you support the Respect for Marriage Act?

Disclaimer: The Respect for Marriage Act also covers interracial marriages. This detail was not included in the original question and responses collected for this story do not necessarily reflect opinions on interracial marriages. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s gearing up to be a historic day in the senate, with lawmakers poised to pass a bill […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Slight rainfall expected in the valley and mountains

Another cool and dry day across Kern County today with temperatures slightly below average with a high of only 59 degrees. Dry weather will prevail through Wednesday before a winter storm arrives on Thursday night,bringing widespread rain and mountain snow starting at about 6,000 feet elevation through Friday morning. Dry weather returns during the day […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Commercial development to follow housing along 7th Standard

The old saying in commercial real estate is coming true: Retail really is following rooftops in the northernmost reaches of northwest Bakersfield. Plans are coming together for a new shopping center expected to open in phases starting in early 2024 at the southwest corner of 7th Standard Road and Calloway Drive.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

2022 Christmas Parade: route and traffic advisories

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2022 Bakersfield Christmas Parade returns to Downtown Bakersfield Thursday starting at 6 p.m. This years theme is “Hometown Christmas for over 40 years.”. The parade route begins on 22nd Street and L Street (in front of the 17 News Studio) before making a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

