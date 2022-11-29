There is a phenomenon in the world of hockey, in leagues from North America to overseas, in locker rooms junior and professional, and it flourishes within this Islanders team. That of the pregame nap. This is not a tradition that gets handed down. It is something that merely … happens, a conclusion reached separately by, in Ryan Pulock’s estimate, “at least 75 percent of guys” in hockey, and that number does include the Islanders defenseman. “I usually shut it down for a little bit,” Pulock said. “I’ve done it ever since junior [hockey],” Noah Dobson said. “I usually take short ones, though,” a laughing Robin...

