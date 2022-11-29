Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Chicago Blackhawks
Let’s drop the puck on episode three of Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Trade Targets. After stops with the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers, we make way to the Windy City and uncover some trade candidates from the Chicago Blackhawks. The rebuilding Blackhawks sit near the bottom of the NHL standings with a 6-11-4 record on the season. There’s no doubt general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson is going to be active on the trade market and with a trade history with Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas, fans could very well see another deal between the two storied franchises in the coming weeks.
Detroit Red Wings don't measure up to Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, lose, 4-2, at LCA
The Detroit Red Wings' winning streak came to an end as they struggled against an opponent with elite skill. The Toronto Maple Leafs, in second place and one spot ahead of the Wings in the Atlantic Division, chased Ville Husso and forced the Wings to chase most of the night Monday at Little Caesars Arena. The Wings took shots at Matt Murray but lacked for top-notch chances, and that resulted in a 4-2 loss that ended a stretch of four straight victories and points in five games. It also spoiled the first time the Wings wore their retro sweaters this season.
markerzone.com
INSIDER PROVIDES UPDATE ON AUSTON MATTHEWS' FUTURE IN TORONTO
If you are a follower of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the fate of Auston Matthews' time in the Six is of utmost concern. Arguably a top-3 player in the NHL, Matthews has one more season after the current one before he earns unrestricted free-agent status, and many folks question whether or not he re-ups with the Leafs.
Detroit Red Wings fight back from 3-goal deficit, earn point in 5-4 shootout loss to Sabres
The Detroit Red Wings escaped disaster and delivered a third period that thrilled on Wednesday. Oskar Sundqvist scored less than two minutes apart to tie a game that had favored the Buffalo Sabres by three goals when the period began. Neither side generated much in overtime, forcing a shootout at Little Caesars Arena. The Sabres prevailed, 5-4.
The secret to many Islanders’ pre-game routines? A nap
There is a phenomenon in the world of hockey, in leagues from North America to overseas, in locker rooms junior and professional, and it flourishes within this Islanders team. That of the pregame nap. This is not a tradition that gets handed down. It is something that merely … happens, a conclusion reached separately by, in Ryan Pulock’s estimate, “at least 75 percent of guys” in hockey, and that number does include the Islanders defenseman. “I usually shut it down for a little bit,” Pulock said. “I’ve done it ever since junior [hockey],” Noah Dobson said. “I usually take short ones, though,” a laughing Robin...
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Game-time decision
Gaudreau (illness) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vegas. Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Gaudreau didn't take part in the morning skate after skipping Sunday's practice. He has amassed seven goals and 20 points in 20 games this season.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Puts up power-play assist
Kane notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers. Kane set up Max Domi's second goal of the game, which got the Blackhawks within one with 1:11 left in regulation. Over the last nine games, Kane has looked a little better with a goal and six assists, though he also has a minus-10 rating in that span. His offense looks like it'll remains suppressed given the lack of talent around the star winger. He's at three goals, 14 helpers (nine on the power play), 68 shots on net and a minus-13 rating in 22 outings overall.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Gets closer to 1,000 points
Stamkos scored two goals and was credited with an assist during Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the host Sabres. Stamkos connected on a third-period goal to spark Monday's late rally and then capped the comeback with the 13th overtime tally of his career. The 32-year-old center remains two points shy of 1,000 points (493 goals, 505 assists) during his 943-game career. The future Hall of Famer has collected five multi-point efforts during his past seven outings (five goals, eight assists). Stamkos scored on both of his shots during Monday's comeback victory.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Robertson, Holmberg & Marner
It’s safe to say that this has been the best stretch of hockey for the Toronto Maple Leafs this season as the team is on a four-game win streak even with a number of their regulars out of the lineup. Line mixing and their top four playing as their...
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Hits waivers
Stralman was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Stralman has been credited with three shots on goal, 10 blocks and 12 hits in eight games with Boston this season. Derek Forbort (finger) is close to a return to the lineup, so Stralman could be on his way to the AHL.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Dominates in blowout victory
Ayton provided 30 points (11-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 132-113 victory over the Bulls. Ayton continued on his merry way Wednesday, dominating as the Suns easily accounted for the Bulls. After a somewhat slow start to the season, Ayton is rolling right now, putting up first-round value over the past two weeks. Granted, his value is heavily reliant on his rebounding numbers and efficiency from the field, making this run a bit of an anomaly.
Yardbarker
Sabres’ “Kid Line” is Ready to Break Out
The Buffalo Sabres have had a turbulent November, but the one thing that has been going well is the offensive production. They have scored 81 goals this season, which is good for fifth in the league, but the bulk of that offense has come from a select few players. They need to find a balance to spread out the scoring, and recently, they have been getting exactly that from their “kid line” of Dylan Cozens, Jack Quinn, and JJ Peterka.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season-high scoring effort
Murray accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets. Murray was highly efficient on the evening, knocking down a season-high 11 shots from the field despite a regular shot volume. Given that fact, it doesn't seem likely Murray will repeat Monday's effort consistently, though he does have numerous 20-plus point outings so far. Murray hasn't quite been on the same fanasy level as his last full season in 2020-21, but he has plenty of time to make up some ground and is certainly worthy of being rostered.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Sniffs triple-double in loss
Nurkic ended Tuesday's 118-112 loss to the Clippers with 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks across 32 minutes. Nurkic ended just three assists shy of delivering a triple-double, and while he needed 15 shots to score 13 points, he still posted a solid stat line and made his presence felt on both ends of the court. Nurkic has scored in double digits in seven games in a row, averaging 17.6 points per game while posting three double-doubles in that span.
NHL
Lidstrom talks transition to new role with Red Wings in Q&A with NHL.com
DETROIT -- Imagine reading a scouting report, looking at the byline and seeing the name Nicklas Lidstrom. "I read his reports now," said Hakan Andersson, the Detroit Red Wings' director of European scouting. "And they're really good, I have to say." Of course they are. There is a reason Lidstrom...
FOX Sports
Sabres withstand Red Wings' rally, win 5-4 in shootout
DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night. Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Wednesday
McCollum (COVID-19 protocols) has cleared protocols and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to conditioning, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. McCollum has missed the past three games while in protocols, prompting Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see more action. If McCollum returns Wednesday,...
CBS Sports
Jayson Tatum's 49-point outburst against the Heat adds to his growing MVP case
It's easy to forget this now, with his team atop the NBA and a Finals berth in his rearview mirror, but the Miami Heat actually gave Jayson Tatum a fair bit of trouble in the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago. He averaged "only" 23.8 points on relatively inefficient shooting numbers in the last five games of the series. A similarly uneven series against Golden State contributed to Boston's Finals loss. At the time there was a sense that while Tatum had ascended to the upper levels of the league's star class, he was still just a hair short of where he'd need to be for the Celtics to win the championship.
