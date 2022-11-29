ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Season of sharing: Giving Tuesday, Greenville Gives offer opportunities for generosity

By The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fBlkQ_0jQnvaVg00

The days after Thanksgiving not only signal the beginning of holiday shopping but also serve as an opening for a season of sharing. Between today’s Giving Tuesday and Friday’s Greenville Gives, there are a wealth of opportunities for contributing to charity.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the global movement called Giving Tuesday. Launched in 2012 to encourage people to do good, it has grown to include national movements in more than 80 countries.

“Giving Tuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year,” Asha Curran, Giving Tuesday’s CEO, and co-founder, said in a statement. “With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, Giving Tuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world.”

On Nov. 30, 2021, 35 million adults participating by offering gifts of time, voice, skills, goods and money, as well as countless acts of kindness inspired by the movement. Last year’s event generated some $2.7 billion in 24 hours in the United States alone, a 9% increase over the prior year and a 37% increase from pre-pandemic levels.

Charles Young, executive director of Community Crossroads Center, Greenville’s homeless shelter, has seen an increase in local giving as well. The shelter, which joined the fundraising effort in 2018, brought in more than $115,000 in gifts and matching grants in its first two years, including $32,000 in May 2020’s Giving Tuesday Now.

“We just saw it as a way to try to get people to give and give more,” Young said. “We more than reached our goal last year.”

The shelter’s Giving Tuesday goal for this year is $80,000. Corporate donors including Grady White Boats, Brian Pecheles Automotive and Home Builders have agreed to provide up to $40,000 in matching funds for money raised during the annual event.

Giving Tuesday allows donors to contribute to any organization they choose. But several area nonprofits, including Greenville Museum of Art and Awaken Coffee, have launched social media campaigns to alert supporters to today’s event.

Later this week, more than a dozen area nonprofit organizations will benefit from the annual Greenville Gives celebration, a holiday kickoff event to be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at Five Points Plaza at Fifth and Evans streets.

Along with the annual tree lighting and reading of a Christmas story, the event will serve as a collection point for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, the Salvation Army, American Cancer Society, Robbie’s Clubhouse, Daughters of Worth, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Police Athletic League, Paws and All Feline Rescue, the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, Something 2 Somebody, HeARToscope, Operation Santa Claus, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain and Toys for Tots. (See related list on reflector.com.)

Friday’s event will include free hot cocoa, marshmallow roasting, photo booth, a visit with Santa and other holiday entertainment. For more information about Greenville Gives, visit greenvillenc.gov or www.facebook.com/grpdinfo.

