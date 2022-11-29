ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

High School Basketball: Conley holds off Hunt for first win

By By Craig Moyer Sports Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17VtBX_0jQnvZZp00

D.H. Conley’s boys’ basketball team came into this week’s action in search of its first win of the season after a pair of two-point losses.

Hosting Hunt on Monday night, the Vikings appeared on the verge of another narrow defeat after squandering a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.

Trailing in the final minute, Conley closed on a 7-2 run to secure a 50-47 victory to move to 1-2 on the year.

Senior Cooper Marcum scored the hosts’ final seven points of the night on his way to a game-high 32 points to go along with 15 rebounds.

Marcum evened the score at 45 with a jumper from just inside the arc with 43 seconds left as the Warriors looked to respond on the other end. Instead, Ridge McDonald came away with a steal before sending a pass to Marcum who drove hard into the paint for a score while drawing a foul.

He finished off the three-point play at the foul line to put the Vikings in front by three with 21 seconds remaining.

Hunt’s Daiden Sutton, who brought his side back with 12 points in the final frame, responded by scoring in the paint himself while being fouled.

Sutton was unable to knock down the free throw to tie the game at the 15-second mark, as Marcum came down with the rebound and drew a quick foul. With Conley in the bonus, Marcum connected on both ends of a one-and-one to make it a three-point game.

A Hunt 3-pointer in the closing seconds was off the mark as the home side held on for the 50-47 win.

D.H. Conley scored the game’s first six points on baskets from Jason Herring, Marcum and McDonald on its way to taking a 10-7 lead after the opening eight minutes.

In the second quarter, Conley tripled its lead to head into the half holding a 28-19 advantage.

A 7-0 run in the middle portions of the frame was key in the Vikings adding to their lead, as Marcum scored on the inside and drained a 3-pointer from the corner around a Herring basket.

The hosts continued to cushion their lead out of the half, finishing off the third quarter on an 8-2 run to take a 40-27 lead into the final frame.

Marcum accounted for the first four points of the run, while Jalen Reese scored the final four points behind a score on the inside in the closing seconds.

Hunt then stormed back in the fourth, going on a 12-0 run to take a two-point lead before the Marcum propelled the Vikings to the win.

Girls’ Game D.H. Conley 64, Hunt 29

Conley used dominant second- and fourth-quarter performances to power the way to a lopsided victory over visiting Hunt Monday to move to 4-0 on the season.

The Vikings trailed 11-9 in the first quarter before scoring the final seven points to take a 16-11 lead after eight minutes of action.

Kylah Silver beat the buzzer with a jumper from the free-throw line to cap the run, as the senior finished the night with a game-high 26 points as part of a double-double along with 15 boards.

In the second quarter, Conley outscored the Warriors by 20 (27-7) to expand its lead to 43-18 at the break.

The Vikings held the visitors scoreless over the final four-plus minutes of the frame, closing on a 16-0 run.

Silver scored 10 of those 16 points on five baskets, while Britni Silver and Trinity Adams each added 3-pointers.

Britni Silver also recorded a double-double in the win with 16 points and 14 rebounds, while Adams followed with eight points.

A low-scoring third saw Kylah Silver convert Conley’s lone bucket at the 5:20 mark as it was outscored 6-4 in the quarter and took a 47-24 lead to the fourth.

Another dominant quarter on both ends of the court saw the Vikings score 17 points to Hunt’s five.

D.H. Conley is back in action Wednesday when it travels to North Pitt.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Former North Pitt, D.H. Conley coaching great passes away

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Delano Deans, known by many in high school sports coaching in Pitt County and around Eastern North Carolina as “Cobby,” passed away Tuesday. He was 80. North Pitt High School, one of the schools where Deans coached, made the announcement on its school athletics Facebook page. His obituary was also posted […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Williams steps away from Saints softball

DUDLEY – Southern Wayne administrators find themselves searching for another varsity head coach, this time in softball. Jamie Williams stepped down Nov. 18. Her decision stems from a Feb. 15 incident involving her husband, Anthony, and a student resources officer (SRO) at a basketball game. Charges were filed and eventually dropped, but Wayne County Public Schools reportedly fired him after 15 years of service.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

NC woman wins $591,449 jackpot on Thanksgiving

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WGHP) — Rosa Pittman, of Rocky Mount, bought a $10 Fast Play ticket on Thanksgiving Day and won a $591,449 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Pittman bought her winning Big Bucks Bingo ticket at the 301 Convenient Mart on North Wesleyan Boulevard in Rocky Mount. She arrived at […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
wcti12.com

Man arrested in Georgia in connection to Kinston murder

KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, members of the Kinston Police Department obtained a warrant for arrest for Taquan Darden, 18, of Kinston for his involvement in the murder of Nathaniel Crawford, 22, of Kinston. On Monday, November 28th, 2022, Darden was apprehended by the Jones...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Child charged with making threats against Havelock school

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A 13-year-old boy is in a juvenile detention center after police said he made threats against his school. Havelock police said late Tuesday afternoon the school system and the police department were made aware of a threat toward Tucker Creek Middle School. Police learned that a...
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

Teen charged after threat to Craven County school

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A 13-year-old was charged with a juvenile petition after Havelock police said he communicated a threat to a Craven County school on Tuesday. The teen, who was not identified since he is a juvenile, was taken into custody after communicating the threat to Tucker Creek Middle School, where he attends. He […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Male shot to death in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are investigating after a person was shot several times around 4:45 p.m. Captain Brandon Turner tells WITN’s Justin Lundy it happened at the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadiem Dr. Officials say the victim died on the way to ECU Health Medical Center....
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Search for missing man in Neuse River now recovery effort

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County authorities now say they have switched from a rescue effort to a recovery mission along one part of the Neuse River. Crews were back out on the river this afternoon in the area of the Spring Garden Road boat ramp looking for the body of 41-year-old Anthony Parker, of Greenville.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pitt Community College hosts small business town hall

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An event here in the East will spend the day focusing on giving small businesses the tools to be successful. The U.S. Small Business Administration is hosting a small business town hall today at Pitt Community College. The event allows small business owners to connect with...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

One person injured in Kinston shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was injured in a shooting near the 1200 block of North Independence Street on Monday night, according to the Kinston Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 8 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found a male victim suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds.” […]
KINSTON, NC
newbernnow.com

Jennifer Licko is Returning to New Bern for Celtic Christmas Concert

By popular demand, Jennifer Licko’s Celtic Christmas Concert and her band of award-winning Celtic musicians are returning to New Bern this holiday season. Tickets are available at here for the 7 p.m. Dec. 14 concert at Cullman Hall. Audiences can expect to hear familiar Christmas carols with a Celtic...
NEW BERN, NC
neusenews.com

KPD responded to shots fired on W. Vernon on Sunday

On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, at approximately 1:30am, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival, officers were met with a large crowd that was present for a party. A short time, later officers located one gunshot victim during a traffic stop on W. Vernon Ave. Kinston, N.C. and a second victim was located at UNC Lenoir. Both victims were suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
KINSTON, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy