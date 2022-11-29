High School Basketball: Conley holds off Hunt for first win

D.H. Conley’s boys’ basketball team came into this week’s action in search of its first win of the season after a pair of two-point losses.

Hosting Hunt on Monday night, the Vikings appeared on the verge of another narrow defeat after squandering a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.

Trailing in the final minute, Conley closed on a 7-2 run to secure a 50-47 victory to move to 1-2 on the year.

Senior Cooper Marcum scored the hosts’ final seven points of the night on his way to a game-high 32 points to go along with 15 rebounds.

Marcum evened the score at 45 with a jumper from just inside the arc with 43 seconds left as the Warriors looked to respond on the other end. Instead, Ridge McDonald came away with a steal before sending a pass to Marcum who drove hard into the paint for a score while drawing a foul.

He finished off the three-point play at the foul line to put the Vikings in front by three with 21 seconds remaining.

Hunt’s Daiden Sutton, who brought his side back with 12 points in the final frame, responded by scoring in the paint himself while being fouled.

Sutton was unable to knock down the free throw to tie the game at the 15-second mark, as Marcum came down with the rebound and drew a quick foul. With Conley in the bonus, Marcum connected on both ends of a one-and-one to make it a three-point game.

A Hunt 3-pointer in the closing seconds was off the mark as the home side held on for the 50-47 win.

D.H. Conley scored the game’s first six points on baskets from Jason Herring, Marcum and McDonald on its way to taking a 10-7 lead after the opening eight minutes.

In the second quarter, Conley tripled its lead to head into the half holding a 28-19 advantage.

A 7-0 run in the middle portions of the frame was key in the Vikings adding to their lead, as Marcum scored on the inside and drained a 3-pointer from the corner around a Herring basket.

The hosts continued to cushion their lead out of the half, finishing off the third quarter on an 8-2 run to take a 40-27 lead into the final frame.

Marcum accounted for the first four points of the run, while Jalen Reese scored the final four points behind a score on the inside in the closing seconds.

Hunt then stormed back in the fourth, going on a 12-0 run to take a two-point lead before the Marcum propelled the Vikings to the win.

Girls’ Game D.H. Conley 64, Hunt 29

Conley used dominant second- and fourth-quarter performances to power the way to a lopsided victory over visiting Hunt Monday to move to 4-0 on the season.

The Vikings trailed 11-9 in the first quarter before scoring the final seven points to take a 16-11 lead after eight minutes of action.

Kylah Silver beat the buzzer with a jumper from the free-throw line to cap the run, as the senior finished the night with a game-high 26 points as part of a double-double along with 15 boards.

In the second quarter, Conley outscored the Warriors by 20 (27-7) to expand its lead to 43-18 at the break.

The Vikings held the visitors scoreless over the final four-plus minutes of the frame, closing on a 16-0 run.

Silver scored 10 of those 16 points on five baskets, while Britni Silver and Trinity Adams each added 3-pointers.

Britni Silver also recorded a double-double in the win with 16 points and 14 rebounds, while Adams followed with eight points.

A low-scoring third saw Kylah Silver convert Conley’s lone bucket at the 5:20 mark as it was outscored 6-4 in the quarter and took a 47-24 lead to the fourth.

Another dominant quarter on both ends of the court saw the Vikings score 17 points to Hunt’s five.

D.H. Conley is back in action Wednesday when it travels to North Pitt.