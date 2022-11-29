Mason column:

PHILADELPHIA

Dozens of framed photographs lined both sides of a hallway leading toward the bowels of Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Immortalized on these walls were a wide variety of past events inside the stadium, from Mexico soccer’s celebration following a CONCACAF Gold Cup championship, to country music concerts. A tennis match and an Eagles playoff football game were some of the last photos I remember seeing before walking through a heavy set of doors that led to a concrete concourse.

Everything felt outsized down here under the seats. Larger, even. A sports lounge with dimmed lighting was straight ahead, and flashing red lights blinked overhead as the Temple football team slogged toward its locker room.

Some players hugged and others kept to themselves while filtering off the field following a season-ending loss to East Carolina.

One player caught my eye, and it was a lineman for the Owls. This player was still in full uniform and wearing eye black in a menacing, dripping shape. He was in tears.

He had just lost what was likely the final game of his career and he looked crushed.

Seeing this got me thinking. Everyone in those photos I passed earlier were smiling and happy, or in the heat of competition.

And all of the photos I passed earlier were chosen for their supposed importance. Big events with high stakes, record crowds for a concert by a hot artist, or a tennis match played on a football field. Cool stuff, sure.

Yet for the Temple players in tears, Saturday’s game was frame-worthy. It had the importance to wring out emotions like that.

For the Pirates, Saturday’s game needed a spotlight and wall space. A still shot of Keaton Mitchell bursting into the end zone for one of his four touchdowns might be worthy of some room. Or how about an action photo of Jsi Hatfield racing to a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, or one of quarterback Holton Ahlers’ contorted body throwing the game-winning touchdown pass?

The win helped ECU finish the regular season at 7-5 and guaranteed a winning record in back-to-back seasons.

Important.

The win put a nice shine on a season that might be looked back on as a year of what-ifs. Three of the five losses came by a combined six points, and special teams stood in the way of changing a couple of those outcomes.

This season had strings of brilliance and weeks of tied-together shoelaces. Among all that we all learned how this team felt about the chance of playing in the conference championship game.

It was something no player here had felt before and the letdown after being eliminated from that game was illuminating. It showed how far this team has come.

The Pirates conquered important moments to be in the championship conversation and fell in others. The ensuing two-game losing streak showed just how important that goal was to the players.

So to be down on this team after seeing the whole 12-game picture would be the wrong outlook to have. This team was the first in almost a decade to feel what it’s like to be in the heat of a chase. And it’s the first to feel that type of letdown.

That’s a good sign. That’s a good thing.

This group of seniors brought a proud program back to expecting to be alive during bowl season year in and year out and accomplished what they set out to do.

The Pirates’ win on Saturday saved coach Mike Houston from being ‘freaking miserable’ if the team had limped into bowl season on a three-game losing streak. And it saved ECU from an uncomfortable spiral.

It also showed that this group can pull out of a tailspin.

So for a game that featured two teams with zero chance to change their postseason eligibility, the Owls and Pirates put on a show, combined for 95 points and carved out some wall space.

Here’s to more important football in the future.