Nov. 29 Community News

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Festival of Trees

The Family Support Network of Eastern N.C. will host the 27th annual Festival of Trees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 23 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. There is no admission charge. The event features a variety of holiday-themed trees, sponsored by various local individuals, businesses, and church and civic organizations. Visit fsnenc.org.

Business After Hours

The chamber will hold its December Business After Hours membership networking event from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday at the Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Visit greenvillenc.org/events or contact Aileen Peacock at 752-4101 ext. 2223.

‘Cinderella A Tale Retold’

Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host performances of “Cinderella – A Tale Retold” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday and Dec. 8-10 and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and Dec. 10. The play tells the story of Cinderella as a girl who does not necessarily need a prince to save her. Tickets are $20 for the general public and $15 for students and seniors. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com.

Jingle Art Jam

Emerge Gallery, 404 S. Evans St., will host its Jingle Art Jam fundraiser from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday. The members-only event will provide early access to the Holiday Artist Market. It also will include live music, an art activity, a free photo booth and beer and wine tastings from Coastal Beverage. Proceeds go towards the Art is Good Medicine outreach program. Visit emergegallery.com for memberships.

TubaChristmas

East Carolina University School of Music will host TubaChristmas at noon and 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Proctor-Yongue House, 601 E. Fifth St. Admission is free. Email Dr. williamsjarr17@ecu.edu.

Holiday concert

Home for the Holidays, a concert performance, will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Turnage Theatre, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. The concert will feature Greenville native and ECU alumni Kristin Wetherington along with several guest performers. Tickets are $25. Visit artsofthepamlico.org.

Christmas concert

NewSong’s Very Merry Christmas Tour will make a stop at Ignite Church, 4150 Bayswater Drive, Winterville, at 7 p.m. on Dec. 8. The concert also will include Christian recording artist Francesca Battistelli. General admission tickets are $22. Visit www.itickets.com/events/470192.

Community Band

The Tar River Community Band will present a program of Christmas music at 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Greenville Mall, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Visitors can enjoy the sounds of the season while shopping. Look for them between Belk and Victoria’s Secret. The band is directed by Jim Mauser.

398th breakfast

A breakfast meeting for all former members of the 398th Engineer\Supply Company of Greenville will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 10 at the Golden Corral, 504 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Contact Frank Meeks at 258-5330 or meeksfd@gmail.com if you can attend.

Newcomers Club

The December meeting of the Newcomers Club of Greenville will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 14 beginning with a social time at 11:30 and lunch at noon at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Lane. Cost will be $20 payable at the door. The group will be collecting unwrapped gifts for JOY Community Center. Reservations should be made on or before Dec. 11 at newcomersclubgnc@yahoo.com.