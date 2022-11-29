ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nov. 29 Bless Your Heart

By Bobby Burns
 2 days ago

BYH to the falsely entitled who constantly use the fire lane at every Food Lion in Pitt County. Store managers, grow a set and put a stop to it or remove the fire lane and paint regular parking stripes.

What are all these gas stations going to do as we transition to electric cars? And a more perplexing question: What are the economic developers going to do when gas stations stop building new sites? Even the robbers/shoplifters will have to develop a new business plan.

Bless your heart City Council. I was just about T-boned at the corner of Fire Tower and Charles. Another impatient Pitt County driver endangering others. Wonder if she would have run that light if the cameras were active? How can the City Council be so thoughtless?

BYH to the mall shooters. To quote Sheriff Paula Dance, “this is why!”

BOH, Greenville is becoming the gas station capital of the east. Gas stations are popping up on every vacant corner. Can’t we get a sit-down restaurant on the east side of Greenville? With all the subdivisions being built along N.C. 33 and Black Jack-Simpson Road, you’d think we would warrant a nice sit-down restaurant!

Bless their heart, I sometimes wonder what happened to all the people I gave directions to.

BMH, it feels weird being the same age as old people.

BYH to the shootings at the Greenville Mall on Black Friday. I was saddened to read this news as I remember the days when I shopped with my parents at the mall when it was called Pitt Plaza. I plead to our city leaders to get police patrolling in place so we can go shopping safely.

BOHs, I had to chuckle when reading the Daily Reflector weekend edition article on school performance grades. We see our schools’ grades are low, so we look to change the grading formula so that the schools’ grades will be higher? Huh? Why not change how we teach our children so that they are more educated each year and the school performance grades will fix themselves?

BYH to the narrow-minded individual complaining about downtown parking fees and wasteful spending. People, it’s time to wake up as Greenville is now a city, not a small town. If Greenville is going to compete with other cities, we have to charge for parking.

No BYH to those shooters in the Greenville Mall. You really can’t read the no-arms decals, can you? You must be some stupid people messing up Black Friday for other people.

Shocked that the Greenville Mall was shot up? How can that be? I witnessed lots of fun humpers walking around town openly carrying guns in stores filled with children. And you’re shocked? Folks, we get exactly what we deserve. Is that deal really worth your life?

Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.

