Memphis, TN

Minnesota takes on Memphis, seeks to break 3-game skid

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Memphis Grizzlies (12-8, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (10-11, 10th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota comes into the matchup with Memphis as losers of three straight games.

The Timberwolves are 5-7 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks seventh in the league with 53.1 points in the paint led by Rudy Gobert averaging 10.0.

The Grizzlies are 7-5 against conference opponents. Memphis has a 4-6 record against teams over .500.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Grizzlies defeated the Timberwolves 114-103 in their last meeting on Nov. 12. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 28 points, and Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Angelo Russell is averaging 14.4 points and 6.6 assists for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 22.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

Morant is averaging 28.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 7.6 assists for the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks is averaging 15 points over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 115.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 114.2 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Taurean Prince: out (shoulder), Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (calf), Jaden McDaniels: day to day (illness), Jordan McLaughlin: day to day (calf).

Grizzlies: Desmond Bane: out (toe), Danny Green: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

