Read full article on original website
Related
The Mendocino Voice
Tis the season! Holiday events around Mendocino County
MENDOCINO Co., 11/30/22 – The holiday season is here which means festivities abound throughout Mendocino County. This month you can show off your artsy skills with Christmas crafts, enjoy wondrous light displays, snap a selfie with Santa, share a meal with your neighbors, or even sing holiday songs at karaoke. There’s no shortage of fun this holiday. Looking for holiday shopping markets and pop-ups? Check out our round-up here.
Lake County News
Downtown Kelseyville celebrates Christmas in the Country Dec. 2
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Downtown Kelseyville will kick off the Christmas season this Friday with the annual Christmas in the Country and Parade of Lights. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Christmas in Toyland.”. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the merchant open house. At...
sonomamag.com
Festive New Hotel Offerings in Sonoma County
Wine Country hotels are offering a plethora of activities to get visitors, holiday guests and locals into the festive spirit this holiday season. From snoozing in a tropical Santa suite to sipping holiday tea, merry making possibilities abound in Sonoma County. Here’s what you need to know about the local...
The Mendocino Voice
December First Friday invites artistic exploration and gift-giving in Fort Bragg and Ukiah
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA, 11/29/22 – This month’s First Friday art walks in Fort Bragg and Ukiah on December 2 showcase the wide diversity of the region’s artists through group exhibitions. Given that the holidays are about gathering with friends and family, December’s First Friday is a great chance to join fellow art enthusiasts to celebrate creativity and select the perfect handmade holiday gift for a loved one.
northbaybiz.com
Graton Resort & Casino, Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria Donate to Redwood Empire Food Bank
On November 21, Executives from Graton Resort & Casino helped deliver more than 400 turkeys and hams to the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa. The donation was made in time for Thanksgiving and marks an annual tradition of the two organizations partnering to help feed Sonoma County residents who may not otherwise have food on their table.
Lake County News
Ukiah Symphony plans holiday celebration concert
UKIAH, Calif. — The Ukiah Symphony, in collaboration with the Mendocino College Choir and guest soloists, presents its Holiday Celebration Concert on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Center Theater on the Mendocino College...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Tesla plans to open Sonoma County service center, store
Work has started to transform a former furniture showroom in northwest Santa Rosa’s furniture retail district into a Tesla service center and store. The Austin, Texas-based electric vehicle maker signed a 10-year lease for a 32,000-square-foot space at 3286 Airway Drive on May 20, according to the building owner and deal broker.
mendofever.com
The Community Foundation Awards $208,000 to Mendocino County Animal Welfare Organizations
The following is a press release from the Community Foundation of Mendocino County:. In November, the Community Foundation of Mendocino County awarded $208,000 in local grants to support animal welfare through its non-competitive Animal Welfare Grant Program. The Animal Welfare Grant Program provides financial support for organizations that care for...
Reinventing the wheel or creating community? A look at house-sharing in Sonoma County
photo credit: Courtesy of themrkrish Interviews and audio for this story comes courtesy of Nor Cal Public Media's Isabel Fischer as part of the series Bay Area Bountiful SHARE Sonoma County is an organization that matches someone seeking housing with someone who can provide housing – often a person with an empty bedroom that could be occupied by a tenant or resident. Sheila Almquist, a housing navigator with the group said there are building blocks behind the unique model of sharing homes. "Food, housing and community are about the essential things in life," Almquist said. Among others, the nonprofit helps connect home-owning seniors who are...
Lake County News
Putting Students First: The glue that keeps schools together — classified employees
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — In October, Paulene Raffaelli, our bus driver on route No. 1, was headed back to the bus barn after dropping off her last student when she came across a brush fire next to the road. Nobody was around and the fire was freely burning not far...
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa activates emergency warming center for Tuesday and Wednesday night
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Areas in the North Bay could see temperatures near freezing Tuesday night, followed by rain later in the week. So Santa Rosa has activated its emergency warming center protocol for the first time this season, and in a new location. Kelli Kuykendall, the homeless services manager...
Lake County News
Newly formed Community & Youth Orchestra resumes rehearsals
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Symphony Association recently announced the fall season for its Community & Youth Orchestra. Weekly rehearsals began in September and take place on Sundays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Soper-Reese Theatre. The Lake County Community & Youth Orchestra, or LCCYO, is...
mendofever.com
Theft Of Packages, Male In Pickup Truck – Ukiah Police Logs 11.28.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Friday, Nov. 18
Occurred at Superior Court on N Forbes. WHITE SEDAN PARKED IN THE MIDDLE OF THE ROADWAY / RP ASKED OCCUPANTS IF THEY WERE OK AND NO ONE SAID ANYTHING / RP DISCONNECTED WHILE TRYING TO GATHER FURTHER INFO. Disposition: CITIZENS ASSIST. 04:05 FOOT PATROL 2211180009. Officer initiated activity at Library...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Guerneville’s new $15 million health clinic a boon for western Sonoma County
Mayra Barragan, 6, sat in a dental chair last week at the new Russian River Health Center, just five blocks from her Guerneville home. All smiles and no complaints, Mayra and dental hygienist Jaime Dahl discussed proper flossing and the need to keep one’s mouth clear of both visible food and invisible germs.
KTVU FOX 2
Emergency warming center opens in Santa Rosa
Areas in the North Bay could see temperatures near freezing Tuesday night, followed by rain later in the week. So Santa Rosa has activated its emergency warming center protocol for the first time this season, and in a new location.
mendofever.com
Unknown Ag Water Demand, Water District Consolidation Going Forward, Potter Valley Project—Highlights of the Redwood Valley County Water District Board Meeting
The Redwood Valley County Water District Board of Directors met on November 17, 2022 at 5:00 pm at the District Office, 151 Laws Avenue, Ukiah, with a Zoom option available. The following directors were present: Ken Todd, Bree Klotter, and Adam Gaska, along with General Manager Jared Walker and Office Manager Liz Patton. Board President Tom Schoeneman was absent.
Lake County News
Animal Care and Control offers special adoption event for dogs in need
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control is offering several dogs at a discounted adoption rate this week. “We have quite a few dogs that have been here for 20+ days. These dogs have had little interest for adoption,” the agency reported on its Facebook page.
ksro.com
Two Christmas Movies Shot in Petaluma Now Available on HBO Max
A pair of Christmas movies shot in Petaluma are now available to watch at home. “A Christmas Mystery” and “Holiday Harmony” hit the HBO Max streaming service on Thanksgiving. While viewers may recognize the scenery, Petaluma was actually used as a stand-in for Oregon and Oklahoma. Both films were produced by Petaluma’s own Ali Afshar.
mendofever.com
Mendocino, Sonoma, Lake, and Humboldt County Tribes Recieve State Funding to ‘Prevent and End Homelessness’
The following is a press release issued by the Office of California State Governor Gavin Newsom:. Governor Gavin Newsom today announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities. The...
Comments / 0