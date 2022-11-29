photo credit: Courtesy of themrkrish Interviews and audio for this story comes courtesy of Nor Cal Public Media's Isabel Fischer as part of the series Bay Area Bountiful SHARE Sonoma County is an organization that matches someone seeking housing with someone who can provide housing – often a person with an empty bedroom that could be occupied by a tenant or resident. Sheila Almquist, a housing navigator with the group said there are building blocks behind the unique model of sharing homes. "Food, housing and community are about the essential things in life," Almquist said. Among others, the nonprofit helps connect home-owning seniors who are...

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO