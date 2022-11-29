Read full article on original website
Real Humans of U. Washington Foster School of Business MBA Class of 2024
This edition of Real Humans: MBA Students takes us to Seattle, Washington, to meet some new members of the full-time MBA Class of 2024 at the University of Washington’s Foster School of Business. 96 students joined the full-time MBA Class of 2024 at Foster. Women comprise 42 percent of...
Dartmouth Tuck MBA Employment Report: Class of 2022 Earns Record Overall Compensation
The Dartmouth College Tuck School of Business has released its employment report for the MBA Class of 2022. The report shows Tuck graduates had impressive acceptance rates. Within three months of graduation, 98 percent of the 255 job-seeking graduates received an offer. The job acceptance rate at the three-month mark reached 96 percent for those seeking work. The median signing bonus landed at $30,000 and the median salary at $175,000. This brings the median total compensation to $205,000, a record for overall compensation for a Tuck MBA class. Ninety-three percent of graduates reported receiving a signing bonus.
Stanford GSB Interview Questions & Report: Round 1 / Alumnus / Virtual
The interview was formal, but still casual. We had a minute or two of small talk before the interviewer jumped right into it, giving me background on himself, allowing me to ask him questions about his professional experiences. Then from there we jumped into my background and, through conversation, he asked me some probing questions. He was less worried about what I did and more interested in the introspective aspects.
Duke Fuqua MBA Interview Questions & Report: Early Action / Second-Year Student / Zoom
The interview was very casual and conversational. He asked me the very standard questions:. – Tell me about yourself. The interviewer gave me a very comprehensive introduction about himself at the end of the interview and shared more about Fuqua and its opportunities. It was an excellent experience. I did...
5 Tips for Breaking Into Cybersecurity with No Experience
If you're looking to break into the cybersecurity field, you may feel like you have your work cut out for you. Many people believe that you need a traditional computer science degree to be successful in this industry. However, that's not always the case. There are many ways to break into cybersecurity, even if you don't have any experience. In this blog post, we will discuss five tips that can help you make the jump into this exciting and challenging field!
CBS MBA Interview Questions & Report: Early Decision / Alumnus / Off Campus
Since I and the alumnus were from Mumbai, he invited me to his office for the interview. The interview was blind (resume-based). The questions he asked were:. 1. Tell me about yourself. 2. Career goals. He grilled me about the goals a lot – checked my knowledge of my industry....
