Kieran Foran hoping to emulate his early Manly success with young Titans group

Kieran Foran has no dramas being the old head in the Titans squad in 2023 - and the veteran playmaker is hoping to emulate some of the success he found at Manly early in his own career. The 32-year-old will bring a wealth of NRL and representative experience with him...
Sporting News

Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
Sporting News

The All Blacks best XV is still up in the air as World Cup year looms

Well at least we know who the head coach is. This was the season from which many All Blacks fans were seeking certainty. With the Rugby World Cup looming it would have been comforting to know – regardless of this year’s results – that a true team was emerging.
Daily Mail

Graham Arnold blames Iranian reporter for 'ruining my day' by ambushing him with a question about one of the darkest nights in Australian soccer

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold has called out a Iranian reporter for 'ruining his day' after he recalled one of the darkest days for the code on Australian shores. Speaking at a press conference ahead of Thursday's clash with Denmark in Doha, the journalist asked if a win would help ease some of the pain after Terry Venables' men blew a two-goal lead against the Persian Stars at the MCG on November 29 in 1997.
Sporting News

What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Bills vs. Patriots in Week 13

Week 13 of the NFL season will feature a divisional showdown to kick off the week on "Thursday Night Football," as the Patriots host the Bills in Foxborough. It's a game occurring at a point in the season where every game has major ramifications, particularly for the Bills, who find themselves in the middle of a battle with the surprising Dolphins and Jets for first in the AFC East.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Sporting News

Titans vs. Eagles odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 13

Derrick Henry and the Titans will try to win their second-straight road game on Sunday afternoon when they head to Philly to play Jalen Hurts and the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field (1 p.m. ET, CBS). The Titans had their two-game winning streak snapped last week by the Bengals, while the Eagles have won two consecutive games after losing to the Commanders earlier this month.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sporting News

NFL DFS picks Week 13: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups

Happy Hump Day, and hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend. Sorry to be delivering your Week 13 DFS values and sleepers a day late — we've been running this column on Tuesdays for years now, but my entire house decided that contracting RSV was a proper way to extend the holiday (0/10, would not recommend!). But alas, we are fighting through it — just like we battled back from a poor Week 11 to crush our FanDuel and DraftKings tourneys in Week 12.

