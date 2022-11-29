Read full article on original website
Kieran Foran hoping to emulate his early Manly success with young Titans group
Kieran Foran has no dramas being the old head in the Titans squad in 2023 - and the veteran playmaker is hoping to emulate some of the success he found at Manly early in his own career. The 32-year-old will bring a wealth of NRL and representative experience with him...
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 13
"Thursday Night Football" is getting a divisional clash in Week 13 that could prove quite important to the AFC playoff picture. The Patriots (6-5) are hosting the Bills (8-3) in a game that will have a big impact on the AFC East standings and the conference wild-card race. The Bills...
Sporting News
Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
Sporting News
Jeff Saturday explains Colts' late-game clock management vs. Steelers: 'Didn't think time was of the essence'
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday is defending his late-game clock management after Indianapolis' 24-17 loss to the Steelers on "Monday Night Football" in Week 12. Saturday's decision not to use a timeout during a three-play sequence that ran the clock from 1:35 remaining to 30 seconds to go came under fire after the defeat.
Sporting News
The All Blacks best XV is still up in the air as World Cup year looms
Well at least we know who the head coach is. This was the season from which many All Blacks fans were seeking certainty. With the Rugby World Cup looming it would have been comforting to know – regardless of this year’s results – that a true team was emerging.
Graham Arnold blames Iranian reporter for 'ruining my day' by ambushing him with a question about one of the darkest nights in Australian soccer
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold has called out a Iranian reporter for 'ruining his day' after he recalled one of the darkest days for the code on Australian shores. Speaking at a press conference ahead of Thursday's clash with Denmark in Doha, the journalist asked if a win would help ease some of the pain after Terry Venables' men blew a two-goal lead against the Persian Stars at the MCG on November 29 in 1997.
Labuschagne: Nice to score runs when not absolutely feeling 100%
Optus Stadium is starting to feel like a home away from home for Australia's prolific No. 3
England vs Wales: Leaked England line-up sees big changes for the Three Lions
England vs Wales sees tactical switches in the leaked England line-up, including the introduction of Phil Foden
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions for Week 13: Dolphins upset 49ers; Cowboys crush Colts; Browns win Deshaun Watson return
Week 13 of the NFL schedule features six games between teams with winning records, including an AFC championship rematch, a possible Super Bowl preview and a NFC East rivalry with an unexpected spotlight. The Chiefs meet the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium at 4:25 p.m. in what should be the...
Sporting News
Jeff Saturday's old tweets resurface on heels of Colts' bizarre 'Monday Night Football' time management
Jeff Saturday may have a tweet for everything. Before taking the head coaching gig with the Colts, Saturday was a talking head for ESPN, and his job was to, well, talk. Whether that was on TV or Twitter didn't matter, but the latter is a growing cause for entertainment as Saturday's coaching tenure plays out in Indy.
Sporting News
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Bills vs. Patriots in Week 13
Week 13 of the NFL season will feature a divisional showdown to kick off the week on "Thursday Night Football," as the Patriots host the Bills in Foxborough. It's a game occurring at a point in the season where every game has major ramifications, particularly for the Bills, who find themselves in the middle of a battle with the surprising Dolphins and Jets for first in the AFC East.
Sporting News
Who is the Steelers' kicker? Why Matthew Wright, not Chris Boswell, is kicking for Pittsburgh
The Steelers are without one of their longest-tenured and most recognizable players for "Monday Night Football" against the Colts in NFL Week 12. Kicker Chris Boswell is not available for the contest. He has been the team's starter at the position since 2015, but he hasn't played since Week 7 because of a nagging injury.
Sporting News
AFC East standings: How Bills vs. Patriots 'Thursday Night Football' game will impact 2022 NFL playoff picture
The Bills and the Patriots are meeting for the first time of the 2022 NFL season in Week 13, and the "Thursday Night Football" clash figures to be an important one in the AFC playoff race. Buffalo and New England are in one of the NFL's toughest divisions, the AFC...
Sporting News
Najee Harris injury update: Steelers RB ruled out after suffering abdominal injury vs. Colts
The Steelers will have to finish their Week 12 game against the Colts without one of their top offensive playmakers. Running back Najee Harris has been declared out for the remainder of the game after suffering an abdominal injury, the team announced. It isn't clear exactly when Harris suffered the...
Sporting News
DraftKings Picks Week 13: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments
The Week 13 NFL DFS main slate is loaded with 12 games, which means there are plenty of potential stud and sleeper picks for daily fantasy football players to choose from. Our DraftKings lineup features a few big stars and a couple of value players who could end up making or breaking our chances at cashing in tournaments.
Sporting News
Titans vs. Eagles odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 13
Derrick Henry and the Titans will try to win their second-straight road game on Sunday afternoon when they head to Philly to play Jalen Hurts and the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field (1 p.m. ET, CBS). The Titans had their two-game winning streak snapped last week by the Bengals, while the Eagles have won two consecutive games after losing to the Commanders earlier this month.
Sporting News
NFL DFS picks Week 13: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
Happy Hump Day, and hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend. Sorry to be delivering your Week 13 DFS values and sleepers a day late — we've been running this column on Tuesdays for years now, but my entire house decided that contracting RSV was a proper way to extend the holiday (0/10, would not recommend!). But alas, we are fighting through it — just like we battled back from a poor Week 11 to crush our FanDuel and DraftKings tourneys in Week 12.
Sporting News
Von Miller injury update: Bills pass-rusher provides potential timetable for return from knee injury
Von Miller is out indefinitely because of a knee injury he suffered against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. The Bills' top pass rusher is hoping that he won't have to miss much time because of it. Miller addressed his injury on a recent episode of "The VonCast." He said that...
