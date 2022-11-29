Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
A year ago, former NBA big man Dwight Howard was playing meaningful minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. As one of the crucial contributors to that 2020 title run, the Lakers brought back Howard with the hope he would bring the same value he gave them before. Sadly that wasn't...
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson plays his 100th NBA game, and the Pelicans' star has been nothing short of dominant
Zion Williamson played his 100th career NBA game on Monday night, a New Orleans Pelicans' 105-101 win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder, thanks to a game-winning and-1 by Williamson in the final minute. His career has been like a lightning bolt. You don't see him often, but when you do he's spectacular.
Vince Carter on why Anthony Davis hasn't replaced LeBron as top option
So far this season, Anthony Davis has been playing some of the best basketball of his career. He’s averaging 26.2 points on 57.1% shooting (a career high), 12.8 rebounds (which leads the NBA), 1.5 steals and 2.3 blocked shots per game. He has even improved his free-throw shooting accuracy, which had fallen the previous two seasons to 81.5%.
The Only NBA Players Who Have 20,000 Points, 10,000 Rebounds, And 5,000 Assists
Only four NBA players have had 20,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 5,000 assists in their careers.
Yardbarker
Famous NBA Brother Is Doing Well In The G League
Just a few months ago, it seemed like LiAngelo Ball could join his brother LaMelo Ball with the Charlotte Hornets. However, after playing with the team in the summer, the front office decided Ball wasn’t what they needed and he was sent to the G League instead. But despite...
Kevin Durant praises breakout star Bol Bol after lighting up Nets: 'Great for the league'
Nets star Kevin Durant continued to play like an MVP candidate in Monday’s win against the Magic, but it was arguably Orlando big man Bol Bol who stole the spotlight in Brooklyn.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Questioned Boston Celtics' Championships Because They Never Won With 28 NBA Teams In The League
In 1993, Michael Jordan was sitting at the top of the NBA world. He had just won a third consecutive championship with the Chicago Bulls and clinched his third straight Finals MVP, putting him in the conversation with the game's greatest-ever players. MJ would retire after that run, largely thanks to the devastating loss of his father, but in 1993, the questions were already pouring in about if he was the GOAT and if the Bulls were the greatest team ever.
Yardbarker
NBA Finals Performances By Michael Jordan, LeBron James, And 23 Other NBA Legends
The NBA Finals is one of the biggest stages in sports. It is where legacies are built or they crumble at the feet of the giants competing in them. The NBA Finals are where legends can be born and greatness is defined as leading your team to the ultimate end goal of hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy above your heads. Dreams are achieved and shattered all in one 7-game series between the two best teams for that respective season.
FOX Sports
NBA Stock Watch: Antetokounmpo, Curry cannot be stopped
We're a quarter of the way through the NBA season, and it has been a wild ride. In the Western Conference, just 3.5 games separate the first- and ninth-place teams. So, a few wins or losses can skyrocket or plummet a franchise in either direction. In the East, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks continue to establish themselves as the big dogs.
‘Special’ Luka Doncic, Mavericks prepared for Pistons
The way Luka Doncic is playing against better opponents, it seems almost unfair to unleash the triple-double machine against the
Kevin Durant, Kristaps Porzingis combine for ridiculous day the NBA had only seen twice before in history
Two unicorns each had an extremely rare performance Monday night. On one hand, there’s Kevin Durant, who exploited for 45 points on 19-for-24 shooting from the field and 3-for-5 from deep, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks in just 39 minutes to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 109-102 home win over Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic.
