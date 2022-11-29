ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Euro zone inflation rate eases slightly to 10% as surge in energy prices slows

Energy and food continued to contribute to the lofty inflation figures, but with a noticeable drop in the former. Energy is expected to have stood at an annual rate of 34.9% in November, compared with 41.5% in October, according to Eurostat. Inflation in the euro zone slowed slightly in November,...
Washington Examiner

Third quarter GDP growth revised up to 2.9% rate in sign of economic resilience

GDP grew at a 2.9% annual rate in the third quarter after declining in the first half of the year, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported in an updated estimate. The revision released Wednesday shows that growth was even better than the 2.6% seasonally adjusted annual rate previously reported. "GDP...
NASDAQ

U.S. private payrolls growth slows in November-ADP

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in November, suggesting demand for labor was cooling amid high interest rates, a survey showed on Wednesday. Private employment increased by 127,000 jobs in November, the ADP National Employment report showed. Data for October was unrevised to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Turkey's economic growth slows to 3.9% in Q3 as foreign demand falls

ANKARA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy expanded 3.9% in the third quarter from a year ago, according to official data released on Wednesday, though growth slowed from the previous quarter as a global slowdown put a drag on exports, but the tourism sector remained strong.
US News and World Report

Bank of Mexico Upbeat on Inflation, Growth; End of Rate Hike Cycle in View

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The Bank of Mexico on Wednesday issued more upbeat forecasts for inflation and economic growth, while highlighting that the end could be in sight for its interest rate hiking cycle, which kicked off in June 2021 . Banxico, as the Mexican central bank is known, said headline...
The Hill

US economy grew faster in third quarter than first estimated

The U.S. economy grew at a faster rate between July and September than federal officials first estimated, according to federal data released Wednesday. U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an annualized rate of 2.9 percent during the third quarter, according to a second estimate released Wednesday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The…
Reuters

Big euro zone inflation drop bolsters hopes for smaller ECB hike

FRANKFURT, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation eased far more than expected in November, raising hopes that sky-high price growth is now past its peak and bolstering, if not outright sealing the case for a slowdown in European Central Bank rate hikes next month.
kitco.com

Gold prices holding solid gains as U.S. consumer confidence falls to 100.2 in November

(Kitco News) - American consumer confidence index fell to 100.2 in November, down from October's reading of 102.5, the U.S. Conference Board reported Tuesday. Economists were expecting to see the index at 100. The report noted broad-based weakness in U.S. consumer sentiment. The Present situation index fell to a reading...
The Center Square

Producer prices rise again amid inflation woes

(The Center Square) – Producer prices continued to rise in October, according to newly released federal inflation data. The producer price index rose 0.2% last month, contributing to an 8% rise in the past 12 months, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics federal pricing data. The price increase in October is much lower than some previous months this year, though some goods rose more than others.

Comments / 0

Community Policy