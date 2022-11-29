Read full article on original website
Dip in Australia’s inflation rate in October raises hopes price rises may have peaked
Headline CPI rate eases from 7.3% to 6.9%, lower than economists’ expectations, but fuel prices still rose as full excise rate returned
CNBC
Euro zone inflation rate eases slightly to 10% as surge in energy prices slows
Energy and food continued to contribute to the lofty inflation figures, but with a noticeable drop in the former. Energy is expected to have stood at an annual rate of 34.9% in November, compared with 41.5% in October, according to Eurostat. Inflation in the euro zone slowed slightly in November,...
The US economy's growth was stronger than expected in the third quarter
The US economy grew much faster than expected in the third quarter, according to the latest gross domestic product report, which showed GDP rose by an annualized rate of 2.9%.
Inflation in Europe eases but still in painful double digits
Inflation in Europe has eased for the first time in more than a year as energy prices drifted down from painful highs
U.S. GDP Bump Confounds Expectations Despite Recession Fears
The U.S. economy has grown even more between July and September than the government's initial estimates suggested.
The stock market will fall 25% when the looming US recession hits in mid-2023, Deutsche Bank says
Major stock markets will plunge 25% when a looming recession hits next year, Deutsche Bank says. Analysts also see earnings per share among S&P 500 companies falling to $195 in 2023 from $222 in 2022. After the Fed's rate hikes, the investment bank expects markets to recover by year-end 2023.
Stocks will see 'fireworks' in the last 5 weeks of the year as cooler November inflation to be another game changer, Fundstrat says
Stocks could see "fireworks" through year-end on cooling November inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Lee said inflation pressures are in the rearview, with November CPI set to be a game changer. He predicted the S&P 500 to reach as high as 4,500 by year-end, around 10% higher from current levels.
kitco.com
Gold's next act - Felix Zulauf says precious metals will rise on debt worries, geopolitical tensions
Felix Zulauf believes gold will head higher in the latter half of this decade, supported by geopolitical tensions and government debt. Zulauf, CEO of Zulauf Consulting, spoke to Kitco on Monday at the 2022 Precious Metal Summit Zurich. He said gold is starting to look past the Fed tightening and strong US dollar which has hurt the metal.
Washington Examiner
Third quarter GDP growth revised up to 2.9% rate in sign of economic resilience
GDP grew at a 2.9% annual rate in the third quarter after declining in the first half of the year, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported in an updated estimate. The revision released Wednesday shows that growth was even better than the 2.6% seasonally adjusted annual rate previously reported. "GDP...
Bank of America sees inflation falling to this number by the end of next year—but it’ll take a recession to get there
President Joe Biden delivered remarks on lowering costs for American families at Irvine Valley College on Oct. 14, 2022, in Irvine, Calif. Inflation has been a thorn in the side of the Federal Reserve and the Biden administration for more than a year, but Bank of America’s chief U.S. economist Michael Gapen says the worst of the price hikes are over.
NASDAQ
U.S. private payrolls growth slows in November-ADP
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in November, suggesting demand for labor was cooling amid high interest rates, a survey showed on Wednesday. Private employment increased by 127,000 jobs in November, the ADP National Employment report showed. Data for October was unrevised to...
Turkey's economic growth slows to 3.9% in Q3 as foreign demand falls
ANKARA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy expanded 3.9% in the third quarter from a year ago, according to official data released on Wednesday, though growth slowed from the previous quarter as a global slowdown put a drag on exports, but the tourism sector remained strong.
US News and World Report
Bank of Mexico Upbeat on Inflation, Growth; End of Rate Hike Cycle in View
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The Bank of Mexico on Wednesday issued more upbeat forecasts for inflation and economic growth, while highlighting that the end could be in sight for its interest rate hiking cycle, which kicked off in June 2021 . Banxico, as the Mexican central bank is known, said headline...
US economy grew faster in third quarter than first estimated
The U.S. economy grew at a faster rate between July and September than federal officials first estimated, according to federal data released Wednesday. U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an annualized rate of 2.9 percent during the third quarter, according to a second estimate released Wednesday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The…
U.S. economy grows, with year's first increase in GDP in third quarter
Ryan Payne, president of Payne Capital Management, joined CBS News to discuss the latest U.S. economic indicators and what the third-quarter rise in the GDP means for consumers and the economy.
The number of available jobs in the US fell in October
The number of job openings in the United States dropped in October, but the labor market still remains historically tight despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool demand and bring down inflation.
India annual GDP growth to slow in Sept quarter as COVID effect fades
NEW DELHI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Annual growth in the Indian economy likely slowed in the July-September quarter as COVID distortions faded, economists said ahead of GDP data due on Wednesday that will provide clues about its resilience in the face of global economic turmoil.
Big euro zone inflation drop bolsters hopes for smaller ECB hike
FRANKFURT, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation eased far more than expected in November, raising hopes that sky-high price growth is now past its peak and bolstering, if not outright sealing the case for a slowdown in European Central Bank rate hikes next month.
kitco.com
Gold prices holding solid gains as U.S. consumer confidence falls to 100.2 in November
(Kitco News) - American consumer confidence index fell to 100.2 in November, down from October's reading of 102.5, the U.S. Conference Board reported Tuesday. Economists were expecting to see the index at 100. The report noted broad-based weakness in U.S. consumer sentiment. The Present situation index fell to a reading...
Producer prices rise again amid inflation woes
(The Center Square) – Producer prices continued to rise in October, according to newly released federal inflation data. The producer price index rose 0.2% last month, contributing to an 8% rise in the past 12 months, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics federal pricing data. The price increase in October is much lower than some previous months this year, though some goods rose more than others.
