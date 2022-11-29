Read full article on original website
Dip in Australia’s inflation rate in October raises hopes price rises may have peaked
Headline CPI rate eases from 7.3% to 6.9%, lower than economists’ expectations, but fuel prices still rose as full excise rate returned
Inflation in Europe eases but still in painful double digits
Inflation in Europe has eased for the first time in more than a year as energy prices drifted down from painful highs
CNBC
Euro zone inflation rate eases slightly to 10% as surge in energy prices slows
Energy and food continued to contribute to the lofty inflation figures, but with a noticeable drop in the former. Energy is expected to have stood at an annual rate of 34.9% in November, compared with 41.5% in October, according to Eurostat. Inflation in the euro zone slowed slightly in November,...
French consumer spending falls in October, inflation unchanged in November
PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - France's economy eked out meagre growth in the third quarter of 2022 while household spending fell more than expected in October and inflation remained at a high of 7.1% in November.
BBC
Coffee prices jump as food inflation hits new high
Food prices rose at a record rate in the year to November, with meat, eggs, dairy and coffee climbing particularly sharply, new data shows. Food inflation hit 12.4%, up from 11.6% in October, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC). The rocketing cost of energy, animal feed and transport were...
Eurozone inflation eases to 10%, first decline in 17 months
Inflation in the eurozone dropped for the first time in 17 months in a needed breather for consumers on the continent despite it still rising double digits at 10% in November, according to European Union's Eurostat.
NASDAQ
Euro sags against sterling after euro zone inflation cools
LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The euro retreated against the pound on Wednesday after data showed euro zone inflation cooled off by more than expected in November, reinforcing the case for a slowdown in European Central Bank rate hikes next month. Consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro...
India's jobless rate rises to three-month high of 8% in Nov - CMIE
NEW DELHI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - India's unemployment rate rose to 8.0% in November, highest in three months, from 7.77% in the previous month, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Thursday.
German inflation dips slightly in November to 10%
BERLIN (AP) — German inflation slipped back slightly to 10% in November, official figures showed Tuesday, but galloping prices remain a major headache for Europe’s biggest economy. The annual inflation rate was off its peak of 10.4%, reached in October, as the increase in energy prices over a...
Big euro zone inflation drop bolsters hopes for smaller ECB hike
FRANKFURT, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation eased far more than expected in November, raising hopes that sky-high price growth is now past its peak and bolstering, if not outright sealing the case for a slowdown in European Central Bank rate hikes next month.
Europe’s Inflation Is on Fire
Inflation in the United States is not nearly over and will look like Europe’s inflation soon.
US News and World Report
Bank of Mexico Upbeat on Inflation, Growth; End of Rate Hike Cycle in View
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The Bank of Mexico on Wednesday issued more upbeat forecasts for inflation and economic growth, while highlighting that the end could be in sight for its interest rate hiking cycle, which kicked off in June 2021 . Banxico, as the Mexican central bank is known, said headline...
Portugal jobless rate unchanged at 6.1% in October - flash estimate
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Portugal's monthly unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.1% from the previous month, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said in its flash estimate on Wednesday.
Eurozone inflation falls for the first time in over a year
The statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat, released figures on Wednesday indicating that inflation in the Eurozone dropped in November.
CNBC
European stocks hit six-month high after Fed hints at smaller rate hikes
European markets were higher on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said smaller interest rate hikes could begin in December. Speaking at an event Wednesday, Powell said he expects the central bank will be in a position to reduce the size of rate hikes as soon as next month. However, he warned that monetary policy is likely to stay restrictive for some time until real signs of progress on inflation emerge.
kalkinemedia.com
Aussie takes in stride slowing domestic inflation, bonds up
SYDNEY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar held steady on Wednesday, taking in stride slowing inflation at home, while bonds jumped as investors priced in a likely lower peak in interest rates for the Reserve Bank of Australia. The Aussie was hanging at $0.6696, after climbing 0.5% to as...
US News and World Report
Dollar Rebounds on Fed Expectations, Aussie Drops
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar clawed back earlier losses on Monday as a hawkish Federal Reserve official laid out the case for further rate hikes, while the Australian dollar sank on concerns about unrest over COVID-19 restrictions in China. The greenback rebounded in early U.S. trading and added to...
Portugal's Q3 growth accelerates with consumption but future not shining
LISBON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Portugal's economy expanded 0.4% in the third quarter from 0.1% in the previous quarter, boosted by higher private consumption despite inflation at three-decade highs, but exports and investment are now faltering, official data showed on Wednesday.
invezz.com
Eurozone Inflation Drops as ECB Plans Rate Hikes
Inflation remained in double digits for the second consecutive month. For the first in almost one and half years, Euro-zone inflation has declined, giving the European Central Bank (ECB) some hope in the fight against record inflation. Eurostat indicated that the November reading was 10% below the median estimate of 10.4% by Bloomberg surveyed economists.
India annual GDP growth to slow in Sept quarter as COVID effect fades
NEW DELHI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Annual growth in the Indian economy likely slowed in the July-September quarter as COVID distortions faded, economists said ahead of GDP data due on Wednesday that will provide clues about its resilience in the face of global economic turmoil.
