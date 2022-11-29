ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Euro zone inflation rate eases slightly to 10% as surge in energy prices slows

Energy and food continued to contribute to the lofty inflation figures, but with a noticeable drop in the former. Energy is expected to have stood at an annual rate of 34.9% in November, compared with 41.5% in October, according to Eurostat. Inflation in the euro zone slowed slightly in November,...
BBC

Coffee prices jump as food inflation hits new high

Food prices rose at a record rate in the year to November, with meat, eggs, dairy and coffee climbing particularly sharply, new data shows. Food inflation hit 12.4%, up from 11.6% in October, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC). The rocketing cost of energy, animal feed and transport were...
NASDAQ

Euro sags against sterling after euro zone inflation cools

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The euro retreated against the pound on Wednesday after data showed euro zone inflation cooled off by more than expected in November, reinforcing the case for a slowdown in European Central Bank rate hikes next month. Consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro...
The Associated Press

German inflation dips slightly in November to 10%

BERLIN (AP) — German inflation slipped back slightly to 10% in November, official figures showed Tuesday, but galloping prices remain a major headache for Europe’s biggest economy. The annual inflation rate was off its peak of 10.4%, reached in October, as the increase in energy prices over a...
Reuters

Big euro zone inflation drop bolsters hopes for smaller ECB hike

FRANKFURT, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation eased far more than expected in November, raising hopes that sky-high price growth is now past its peak and bolstering, if not outright sealing the case for a slowdown in European Central Bank rate hikes next month.
US News and World Report

Bank of Mexico Upbeat on Inflation, Growth; End of Rate Hike Cycle in View

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The Bank of Mexico on Wednesday issued more upbeat forecasts for inflation and economic growth, while highlighting that the end could be in sight for its interest rate hiking cycle, which kicked off in June 2021 . Banxico, as the Mexican central bank is known, said headline...
CNBC

European stocks hit six-month high after Fed hints at smaller rate hikes

European markets were higher on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said smaller interest rate hikes could begin in December. Speaking at an event Wednesday, Powell said he expects the central bank will be in a position to reduce the size of rate hikes as soon as next month. However, he warned that monetary policy is likely to stay restrictive for some time until real signs of progress on inflation emerge.
kalkinemedia.com

Aussie takes in stride slowing domestic inflation, bonds up

SYDNEY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar held steady on Wednesday, taking in stride slowing inflation at home, while bonds jumped as investors priced in a likely lower peak in interest rates for the Reserve Bank of Australia. The Aussie was hanging at $0.6696, after climbing 0.5% to as...
US News and World Report

Dollar Rebounds on Fed Expectations, Aussie Drops

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar clawed back earlier losses on Monday as a hawkish Federal Reserve official laid out the case for further rate hikes, while the Australian dollar sank on concerns about unrest over COVID-19 restrictions in China. The greenback rebounded in early U.S. trading and added to...
invezz.com

Eurozone Inflation Drops as ECB Plans Rate Hikes

Inflation remained in double digits for the second consecutive month. For the first in almost one and half years, Euro-zone inflation has declined, giving the European Central Bank (ECB) some hope in the fight against record inflation. Eurostat indicated that the November reading was 10% below the median estimate of 10.4% by Bloomberg surveyed economists.

