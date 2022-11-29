For almost all the footballers in Qatar, there is still everything to play for in the World Cup 2022. But from Tuesday onwards, the results of the final matches of the group stage will see beaten teams – and fans – beginning the long journey home.Research by The Independent shows that accommodation prices in Qatar are peaking for the tournament on Monday and Tuesday nights.The cheapest stay for two offered through the official accommodation provider is £323 per night at the Al Mansoura apartments.But once supporters, players and media from the countries knocked out leave, rates start to slip fast.On...

2 DAYS AGO