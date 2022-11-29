ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Qatar hotel prices and air fares tumble once World Cup fans start to leave

For almost all the footballers in Qatar, there is still everything to play for in the World Cup 2022. But from Tuesday onwards, the results of the final matches of the group stage will see beaten teams – and fans – beginning the long journey home.Research by The Independent shows that accommodation prices in Qatar are peaking for the tournament on Monday and Tuesday nights.The cheapest stay for two offered through the official accommodation provider is £323 per night at the Al Mansoura apartments.But once supporters, players and media from the countries knocked out leave, rates start to slip fast.On...
AFP

Brazil, Portugal join France in World Cup knockouts

Five-time champions Brazil and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal joined France in the World Cup knockout rounds with a game to spare on a dramatic day of action in Qatar on Monday. - Casemiro strike -  Portugal booked their place in the knockout phase in Qatar hours after Brazil progressed, courtesy of a late goal from Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica schedule, fixtures, rankings

Japan and Spain sent early messages in Group E with an upset of Germany and demolition of Costa Rica, respectively, to start the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Japan reached the Round of 16 at the last World Cup and gave Belgium everything it could handle before bowing out 3-2, while Costa Rica surprised everyone in 2014 when it emerged atop a Group D with England, Italy, and Uruguay, then beating Greece in the Round of 16.
NBC Philadelphia

Qatar Ends World Cup Debut With Loss to the Netherlands

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. In a tournament full of upsets, the 2022 World Cup was not to be for the host country Qatar. Qatar became the first team to be eliminated from group...
NBC Sports

USMNT tops Iran to set up World Cup date with Netherlands

Christian Pulisic was injured scoring the lone goal of a 1-0 win over Iran as the United States men’s national team advanced to the World Cup’s Round of 16 on Tuesday. The Yanks, runners-up in Group B, will play Group A winners Netherlands at 10am ET Saturday. Pulisic...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet United States vs. Netherlands

The United States Men's national team (USMNT) advanced to the knockout round of the 2022 World Cup with a thrilling 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday, setting up a date with Group A winner Netherlands at 9 a.m. ET Saturday on FOX. This marks the third straight World Cup in...
The Independent

Australia vs Denmark prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Group D comes to a head at the Qatar World Cup, as Australia and Denmark seek to join France in the knockout stages while eliminating their opponents here.France fell behind against Australia but ultimately emerged 4-1 winners, before also seeing off a spirited Denmark side 2-1. In doing so, the defending champions booked their place in the last 16.FOLLOW LIVE: Australia vs Denmark - latest World Cup updatesElsewhere, Australia responded well to achieve a narrow victory over Tunisia, who had held Denmark to a goalless draw prior to that.Australia would progress with a win against Denmark here, while any...
ng-sportingnews.com

Croatia vs Belgium prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Group F finale

Two upper-echelon European sides with their World Cup hopes on the line match up in their Group F finale at the 2022 World Cup. Belgium were favorites to win the group, but now come into this match likely needing a win to advance. They currently sit third in the group, and with Morocco a point ahead and playing an eliminated Canada side in their finale, a draw almost surely won't do the trick.
The Associated Press

UK minister says Australian submarines will assure neighbors

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s shift to nuclear-powered submarines will assure its South Pacific neighbors of its commitment to regional security, Britain’s Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific said Monday. Australia will announce in March what type of submarine powered with U.S. nuclear technology it wants to...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet South Korea vs. Portugal

South Korea and Portugal will face each other Friday for a Group H match in Qatar. South Korea has made every World Cup since 1986, so Qatar 2022 makes the 10th straight World Cup in which the country has appeared. South Korea’s best finish was fourth place in 2002 as a host country.
BBC

World Cup 2022: UK Sports minister Stuart Andrew wears OneLove armband

Sports minister Stuart Andrew wore the OneLove armband during England's World Cup game with Wales on Wednesday. England and Wales were among seven countries to abandon plans to wear them during matches because players faced disciplinary action if they did so. Andrew, who is openly gay, opted to wear the...
BBC

Pakistan v England: Liam Livingstone to make Test debut in Rawalpindi

Venue: Rawalpindi Date: Thursday, 1 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. All-rounder Liam Livingstone will make his Test debut in England's first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on...
BBC

Peterhead: David Robertson named new manager after India spell

New Peterhead boss David Robertson says he returns from five years managing in India "calmer" and "more humble". The former Aberdeen and Rangers defender managed Real Kashmir, steering them to promotion just a few years after the club was founded. Robertson says the Kashmir region - which is the subject...
The Associated Press

Tennis player Fernando Verdasco accepts 2-month doping ban

LONDON (AP) — Former top-10 professional tennis player Fernando Verdasco accepted a voluntary provisional doping suspension of two months after testing positive for a medication for ADHD, the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced Wednesday. Verdasco, who turned 39 this month, said he was taking methylphenidate as medication prescribed by...

