North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis Previews Indiana Matchup in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Ahead of the No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels' matchup at No. 10 Indiana on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, coach Hubert Davis talked about the challenges his team will face, his history with Bob Knight, the anticipated atmosphere at Assembly Hall and more.
My Two Cents: For One Last Time, It's Indiana vs. North Carolina in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Indiana has a terrific history with North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, winning three of the four meetings. They'll dance one last time on Wednesday night in this event, and it's been a heck of the ride.
Notre Dame puts 5-0 home mark on line vs. No. 20 Michigan State
Before the arrival of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Michigan State and Notre Dame had gone through a major lull in
Watch: John Calipari, Scotty Davenport Speak Following Kentucky's 60-41 Win Over Bellarmine
Kentucky head coach John Calipari and Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport spoke to the media following the No. 19 Wildcats' 60-41 win over the Knights on Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena. Calipari spoke on how he felt his team played defensively, the toughness of Bellarmine's group and ...
No. 10 Indiana hands No. 18 North Carolina its third straight loss
Trayce Jackson-Davis pumped in 21 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked four shots as No. 10 Indiana was in control throughout most of the game in defeating No. 18 North Carolina 77-65 on Wednesday night in Bloomington, Ind. Xavier Johnson had 20 points, including seven on free throws in the...
Daily Digest | Illini WBB continues sizzling start; Underwood's path to 100 wins
There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Illinois women’s basketball made 14 three-pointers, one shy of tying a program record, in a 92-71 road rout of Pittsburgh on Wednesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
B1G basketball notebook: Purdue, Indiana jump into top-10 and more from around the league
Back in the 3rd week of December, 1998, Bob Knight and Gene Keady roamed — generally scowling — the sidelines for their respective teams. The rivalry between the schools, Indiana and Purdue, on the south and north halves of the State of Indiana was at a peak, with them vying for not only Big Ten championships but playing well on the national stage, too. And until this week, it marked the last time the programs were both ranked in the top-10 of the AP Poll. Monday’s release had the undefeated Boilermakers, who were coming off back-to-back top-10 victories, jumping to No. 5 in the country, while the Hoosiers moved up to 10th. The rivalry, which has been dominated by Purdue in recent seasons, is back on.
Zach Edey lifts No. 5 Purdue over Florida State
Zach Edey scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds to keep No. 5 Purdue unbeaten with a 79-69 victory over
Kentucky QB Will Levis to enter NFL draft, decide on bowl game
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, a potential top-five pick, said during an interview on Twitter on Wednesday night that he intends to enter the NFL draft.
Highlights From Mike Woodson On 'Inside Indiana Basketball' Radio Show
Coach Mike Woodson and play-by-play announcer Don Fischer broke down all of the recent news surrounding Indiana basketball on Monday night on the "Inside Indiana Basketball" radio show.
LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With North Carolina in Real Time
It's a blueblood showdown between Indiana and North Carolina on Wednesday night at Assembly Hall. Welcome to our live blog, where we will keep you updated on all the news and views from the game, straight from press row at Assembly Hall.
Pre-Game Report: Cats Remain Healthy Ahead of Inaugural Matchup Against Bellarmine
After a six-day break, No. 19 Kentucky (4-2) returns to Rupp Arena to host the Bellarmine Knights (2-5). The matchup is the Wildcats' final tune-up before heading to London to take on the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday. Wildcats Today will have live coverage from Rupp Arena, follow Lead ...
