Aston, PA

MONTCO.Today

What a Bright Idea for the Holidays: Take in a Dazzling, Delightful Light Display

Although strolling by your neighbor’s holiday lawn décor is a nice way to spend an evening, sometimes it takes a professional to create a truly first-class light display. To kick the bulb-and-extension-cord experience up a notch, get behind the wheel of the car, fill the backseat with neighbors or friends, crank up the holiday tunes, and make a night of enjoying these above-and-beyond electrical sights.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Christmas Display from Former Center City Lit Bros. Stirs Fond Memories in Oaks

A merchant and customer engage in a holiday transaction at the Enchanted Colonial Village, a vintage display from the former Lit Bros. department store in Phila. A simply animated Christmas display from Lit Bros. department store in Phila. — the Enchanted Colonial Village — continues to draw baby boomers to its present home at the American Treasure Tour in Oaks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Aqua Donates $450,000 to Share Food Program, Launches Multi-Year Partnership to Fight Hunger

Share Food Program has announced a $450,000 donation through the Essential Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Aqua Pennsylvania, an Essential Utilities Company. The check was presented during an Aqua employee volunteer day and launched a new multi-year partnership to provide hunger relief for Delaware County residents served by both organizations.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Strong Relationships, Profound Experiences the Hallmark of Mentorship at The Haverford School

Mentorship is woven into the fabric of The Haverford School, where boys grow in academics, the arts, athletics, and in moral character.Photo byThe Haverford School. “Mentorship” doesn’t show up in The Haverford School’s core documents. It isn’t etched in stone on our Walk of Virtues, nor does it make an appearance in our mission, vision, or Essential Qualities of a Haverford School Graduate.
HAVERFORD, PA
MONTCO.Today

Hoops Star Cooper Shivers Finds His Fit — Academically, Athletically, Socially — at Church Farm School

After transferring to Church Farm School following his sophomore year of high school, Cooper Shivers has grown both on and off the basketball court. Glen Mills resident Tom Shivers, a former college basketball player and self-proclaimed hoops junkie, is quick to take credit for his kids’ marksmanship on the hardwood, particularly the beauty and efficiency of their jump shots.
GLEN MILLS, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montco Home to the Best Liberal Place to Live in America

Photo byWikimedia Commons. Montgomery County is home to the Best Liberal Place to Live in America, according to new rankings from Stacker. Stacker’s list of the 50 Best Liberal Places to Live in the U.S. was compiled using data from Niche.com — which includes statistics from the Department of Education, Census Bureau, and FBI — and the presidential election results from 2012 and 2016.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Collegeville High School Sweethearts Who Reunited After 30 Years Get Married

Keith and Colleen reignited their relationship during their high school reunion.Photo byThe Philadelphia Inquirer. A pair of Collegeville high school sweethearts who were reunited after 30 years of separation finally united in matrimony at Springford Country Club, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their love story does not follow a linear path, and their hearts were often ships passing in the night.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Act II Playhouse Serves up a Sharp Holiday Porter; Not a Drinkable Ale, But a Delightful Night

Act II Playhouse's Holiday Show "Cole for Your Stocking" has been called a "fizzy, frothy dry martini of a holiday revenue"; it pours fourthPhoto byiStock. Ambler’s Act II Playhouse, as promoted by the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board, announces a musical cabaret for the holiday season, Cole for Your Stocking. It’s a collection of Cole Porter standards, displaying the composer-songwriter’s witty lyrics, written for both the Broadway stage and Hollywood film studios.
AMBLER, PA
MONTCO.Today

Inspired by Overcoming Her Own Weight Struggles, Willow Grove Student Targets Fitness Career

Upper Moreland student Vanessa Hurgunow is in her senior year at the township’s public high school, but she’s already enrolled in coursework she intends to lead to a health-fitness career. It’s a goal with special resonance for Hurgunow, who struggled with weight in her childhood. Jon Campisi stretched his journalistic muscles reporting her story in the Upper Moreland-Willow Grove Patch.
WILLOW GROVE, PA
MONTCO.Today

MCCC to Host American Red Cross Blood Drive

For the holiday season, consider giving the gift of life-saving blood. Montgomery County Community College will be hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 1-6 PM in the College’s North Hall Gallery, 16 East High Street, Pottstown. Free parking is available at South Hall, 101 College Drive.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

