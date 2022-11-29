Read full article on original website
Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
White Dog Cafe to Host 34th Annual New Year's Day Pajama BrunchMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Holy Family University to Host Annual Nativity and Tree Lighting Ceremony This Week
The annual event is held in order to bring all people of all faiths together for the holidays. Holy Family University has announced that its annual Nativity scene and Christmas tree lighting event will be held this week. The event, titled “Nativity and Tree Lighting Ceremony: An Interfaith Celebration,” is...
What a Bright Idea for the Holidays: Take in a Dazzling, Delightful Light Display
Although strolling by your neighbor’s holiday lawn décor is a nice way to spend an evening, sometimes it takes a professional to create a truly first-class light display. To kick the bulb-and-extension-cord experience up a notch, get behind the wheel of the car, fill the backseat with neighbors or friends, crank up the holiday tunes, and make a night of enjoying these above-and-beyond electrical sights.
Steel River Playhouse, Pottstown, Soars into Holiday Season on Angel Wings
Steel River Playhouse Cast of "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. The 1946 Frank Capra classic film It’s a Wonderful Life is given an interesting and entertaining framing device at Pottstown’s Steel River Playhouse. The cast will present the familiar story — small-town dreamer George Bailey...
Christmas Display from Former Center City Lit Bros. Stirs Fond Memories in Oaks
A merchant and customer engage in a holiday transaction at the Enchanted Colonial Village, a vintage display from the former Lit Bros. department store in Phila. A simply animated Christmas display from Lit Bros. department store in Phila. — the Enchanted Colonial Village — continues to draw baby boomers to its present home at the American Treasure Tour in Oaks.
Operation Holiday Turns Pottstown Family’s Christmas from Grim to Great
The Mercury's Operation Holiday has been helping in-need Pottstown families celebrate the holidays since 1991. Operation Holiday, a Pottstown seasonal outreach of the The Mercury’s staff and leaders, recently transformed the holiday season of a local single mom. Lisa (last name withheld for privacy purposes) hit two rough patches...
General Recreation: Playground Nurtures Whole Child at Oak Knoll School
General Recreation in Newtown Square often has client projects that are years in the making but sometimes the creation of a great playground, like one at Oak Knoll School, is very swift. General Recreation’s Joe Del Vecchio worked closely with Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child in Summit, New...
Spring Valley YMCA Spotlighting Ability Programs for Giving Tuesday Donations
In honor of Giving Tuesday, the Spring Valley YMCA in Royersford is asking for donations to support its Ability programming for youth with special needs. The YMCA serves the local special needs community with a deep roster of programs aimed at keeping them healthy, active, and connected to the community, including:
Aqua Donates $450,000 to Share Food Program, Launches Multi-Year Partnership to Fight Hunger
Share Food Program has announced a $450,000 donation through the Essential Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Aqua Pennsylvania, an Essential Utilities Company. The check was presented during an Aqua employee volunteer day and launched a new multi-year partnership to provide hunger relief for Delaware County residents served by both organizations.
Strong Relationships, Profound Experiences the Hallmark of Mentorship at The Haverford School
Mentorship is woven into the fabric of The Haverford School, where boys grow in academics, the arts, athletics, and in moral character.Photo byThe Haverford School. “Mentorship” doesn’t show up in The Haverford School’s core documents. It isn’t etched in stone on our Walk of Virtues, nor does it make an appearance in our mission, vision, or Essential Qualities of a Haverford School Graduate.
Hoops Star Cooper Shivers Finds His Fit — Academically, Athletically, Socially — at Church Farm School
After transferring to Church Farm School following his sophomore year of high school, Cooper Shivers has grown both on and off the basketball court. Glen Mills resident Tom Shivers, a former college basketball player and self-proclaimed hoops junkie, is quick to take credit for his kids’ marksmanship on the hardwood, particularly the beauty and efficiency of their jump shots.
Word Nerd Gifts Fill the Shelves of Recommended Montgomery County Indy Bookstores
The stacks at Narberth Bookshop. The scent of paper and print almost transcends their online presentation.Photo byNarberth Bookshop at Facebook. Two Montgomery County indy bookstores have gotten a well-timed nod from Philadelphia Inquirer reporters Nick Vadala and Michelle Myers.
Conshohocken Family Makes Holiday Season Brighter for Kids to Mail Letters to Santa
For the third year running, a Conshohocken couple is making the holiday season brighter for local kids by providing a mailbox for children to drop off Santa letters. Kevin Tierney posted the story at More Than the Curve. Dottie Mandarano, a Plymouth Township native, and her husband, Gene, first placed...
Regional Pizzeria, Looking to Spice Up Its Brand, Tosses to Customers for New Mascot Name
Tony Roni’s, a regional pizzeria, recently deepened its brand presence by adding a mascot named Peppi Roni. He is being positioned as as a unique visual in the active Phila. metro pizza market. After deciding on a look — a happy slice of pie with a distinctive crust mustache...
Montco Home to the Best Liberal Place to Live in America
Photo byWikimedia Commons. Montgomery County is home to the Best Liberal Place to Live in America, according to new rankings from Stacker. Stacker’s list of the 50 Best Liberal Places to Live in the U.S. was compiled using data from Niche.com — which includes statistics from the Department of Education, Census Bureau, and FBI — and the presidential election results from 2012 and 2016.
Collegeville High School Sweethearts Who Reunited After 30 Years Get Married
Keith and Colleen reignited their relationship during their high school reunion.Photo byThe Philadelphia Inquirer. A pair of Collegeville high school sweethearts who were reunited after 30 years of separation finally united in matrimony at Springford Country Club, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their love story does not follow a linear path, and their hearts were often ships passing in the night.
East Coventry-Based Builder Helps Nearby Couple Design Dream Home From Scratch
Nicole Holden and Mark Visco Jr. at their home in Ambler. When high school sweethearts Mark Visco. Jr. and Nicole Holden decided to build their dream home from scratch during the pandemic, they turned to East Coventry-based Rotelle Studio(e) for help, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The couple...
Act II Playhouse Serves up a Sharp Holiday Porter; Not a Drinkable Ale, But a Delightful Night
Act II Playhouse's Holiday Show "Cole for Your Stocking" has been called a "fizzy, frothy dry martini of a holiday revenue"; it pours fourthPhoto byiStock. Ambler’s Act II Playhouse, as promoted by the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board, announces a musical cabaret for the holiday season, Cole for Your Stocking. It’s a collection of Cole Porter standards, displaying the composer-songwriter’s witty lyrics, written for both the Broadway stage and Hollywood film studios.
Bucks County Ice Creamery, with Montco-Adjacent Site, Expands Economically and Philanthropically
One of Bucks County’s most popular ice cream chains, Owocow Creamery, is planning on expanding and opening new locations for its hungry clientele. Jennifer Sheehan wrote about the popular chain for The Morning Call. Owocow — which has locations in Wrightstown, Ottsville, Chalfont (near Colmar, Montgomery County), and Lambertville...
Inspired by Overcoming Her Own Weight Struggles, Willow Grove Student Targets Fitness Career
Upper Moreland student Vanessa Hurgunow is in her senior year at the township’s public high school, but she’s already enrolled in coursework she intends to lead to a health-fitness career. It’s a goal with special resonance for Hurgunow, who struggled with weight in her childhood. Jon Campisi stretched his journalistic muscles reporting her story in the Upper Moreland-Willow Grove Patch.
MCCC to Host American Red Cross Blood Drive
For the holiday season, consider giving the gift of life-saving blood. Montgomery County Community College will be hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 1-6 PM in the College’s North Hall Gallery, 16 East High Street, Pottstown. Free parking is available at South Hall, 101 College Drive.
