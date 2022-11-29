Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Inflation: How financial speculation is making the global food price crisis worse
UK households, like those in many other countries, are struggling to make ends meet. More than half of households have only £2.66 per week left after paying for bills and essentials, according to figures from the supermarket chain Asda. The extreme spikes in the cost of energy and food...
104.1 WIKY
German retail sales fall in October as inflation takes hold
BERLIN (Reuters) – German retail sales fell more-than-expected in October, data showed on Thursday, as inflation had consumers holding back on non-essential purchases at the start of the fourth quarter. Retail sales were down 2.8% on the month in October, a further drop than the 0.6% dip in price-adjusted...
BBC
Coffee prices jump as food inflation hits new high
Food prices rose at a record rate in the year to November, with meat, eggs, dairy and coffee climbing particularly sharply, new data shows. Food inflation hit 12.4%, up from 11.6% in October, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC). The rocketing cost of energy, animal feed and transport were...
104.1 WIKY
German economy ministry plans subsidies for climate-friendly production -document
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Economy Minister Robert Habeck plans to award companies in energy-intensive industries like chemicals and steel 15-year subsidy contracts if they reduce carbon emissions in their production, a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed. According to the document, which still needs to be discussed with...
Is Your Next Stimulus Check an Inflation-Relief Payment?
Americans got three stimulus payments that were either placed into their bank accounts or delivered by mail during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak. These checks served as stimulus measures intended to keep the economy afloat and protect people from financial ruin as a result of businesses being forced to close in order to contain the new coronavirus.
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
One major homebuilder is resorting to Black Friday discounts to lure buyers back to the market
Buyers are gaining power as builders drop prices and offer incentives to offset high mortgage rates and diminished demand for their homes.
The stock market will fall 25% when the looming US recession hits in mid-2023, Deutsche Bank says
Major stock markets will plunge 25% when a looming recession hits next year, Deutsche Bank says. Analysts also see earnings per share among S&P 500 companies falling to $195 in 2023 from $222 in 2022. After the Fed's rate hikes, the investment bank expects markets to recover by year-end 2023.
Voices: This is what the house prices fall could mean for you – and how bad it could get
Watching the economic turmoil unfold over the last 12 months has been like observing a devastating motorway pile up in slow motion; with a 16-wheeler truck splayed across all three carriageways by the start of 2022 – the camera pans round the corner to show thousands of unsuspecting motorists heading full throttle towards the carnage. Over the last few weeks, we’ve finally seen vehicle after vehicle plough into the wreckage. The cars can either be businesses, households, or economic indicators in this analogy – take your pick. All of them are going to struggle to avoid the pile-up. Some...
Falling house prices will help the Fed tame inflation – but they also increase the risk of a prolonged economic downturn
US home sales are extending declines as Federal Reserve tightening boosts mortgage rates. That has helped tame inflation, which is now retreating from four-decade highs. But a housing market slowdown also increases the risk of a recession. Housing could be about to become a key policy puzzle for the Federal...
104.1 WIKY
Germans spending less as soaring power, food costs gnaw finances
BERLIN (Reuters) – For 25 years, Theo Jost served the German Christmas dish of goose in his restaurant near the Black Forest. The birds were fresh, reared by farmers in northern Germany. But this year he took the dish off the menu because rising costs all along the supply chain would have doubled its price compared to last year.
nationalhogfarmer.com
New retail pork price record
The retail price of pork averaged $5.047 per pound in October. That was up 23.1 cents from a year earlier and up 4.7 cents from last month's record. Prior to 2022 the record high average for retail pork was $4.823 per pound set in November 2021. Thus far, we have...
Morgan Stanley slashes its U.S. housing market outlook—here’s where it sees the home price correction going in 2023
Peak-to-trough, Morgan Stanley expects U.S. home prices to fall 10% by 2024. However, the firm also says a 20% crash is possible.
UK house prices fall at fastest rate in two years; factories suffer ‘lethal cocktail’ – business live
Average UK house prices fell 1.4% in November, as “the fallout from the mini-budget continued to impact the market,” says Nationwide
Home purchases by investors plunged 30% in the 3rd quarter as high prices and rising rates drive housing slump
Investor home purchases across the US tumbled by 30.2% year-over-year in the third quarter. Investor purchases slid in so-called pandemic boomtowns including Phoenix and Las Vegas. The typical home bought by investors cost $451,975, up 6.4% from a year earlier but down from the second quarter. Home purchases by investors...
TREX Global:"Super Week" is coming, most analysts and retail investors are bullish on gold prices
Photo bye.g(jingming/Unsplash) This week will usher in a number of heavy economic data and risk events. There will be a lot of US data this week, and the data that will be released include CaseShiller house prices, consumer confidence, the second estimate of third-quarter GDP, ADP employment, Chicago PMI, PCE price index, trade balance, ISM manufacturing PMI index, standard S&P global manufacturing final PMI and non-farm payrolls report.
104.1 WIKY
Canadian factory sector activity slows for fourth month
TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian manufacturing activity weakened for a fourth straight month in November as worries that the economy would slip into recession undercut demand, but the pace of contraction and a measure of inflation pressures eased, data showed on Thursday. The S&P Global Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index...
Rolex Officially Enters the Secondary Market with Its Own Certified Pre-Owned Program
Rolex is finally getting into the secondary market. On Thursday, the world’s most famous Swiss watchmaker announced the start of its own certified pre-owned watch program, under which it will sell authenticated watches, first through the luxury retailer Bucherer, before expanding to other authorized dealers. Only Rolex watches purchased from ADs and more than three years old will be eligible for the pre-owned program, which should eliminate newer models being flipped in the gray market. And here’s where the Crown is really leveling up from your typical secondary market experience. When you purchase a Rolex certified pre-owned watch, you’ll receive a certificate...
104.1 WIKY
TSX futures almost flat ahead of November manufacturing data
(Reuters) – Canada’s stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as investors awaited data on monthly factory activity to gauge the economy’s health in a high interest-rate environment. December futures on the commodity-heavy S&P/TSX index were up 0.1% at 07:47 a.m. ET., after closing at their...
UK house prices see biggest monthly fall in more than two years as growth slows
The average house price fell by 1.4% month on month in November, marking the biggest drop since June 2020, according to an index.November’s drop followed a 0.9% month-on-month fall in October.Across the UK, annual house price growth slowed sharply to 4.4%, from 7.2% annual growth recorded in October.The average house price in November was £263,788, Nationwide Building Society said.Mortgage rates jumped following the mini-budget in September, with Bank of England base rate rises also pushing up borrowing costs, against a backdrop of households being squeezed by rising bills generally.Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “The fallout from the mini-budget...
