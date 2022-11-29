ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

German retail sales fall in October as inflation takes hold

BERLIN (Reuters) – German retail sales fell more-than-expected in October, data showed on Thursday, as inflation had consumers holding back on non-essential purchases at the start of the fourth quarter. Retail sales were down 2.8% on the month in October, a further drop than the 0.6% dip in price-adjusted...
BBC

Coffee prices jump as food inflation hits new high

Food prices rose at a record rate in the year to November, with meat, eggs, dairy and coffee climbing particularly sharply, new data shows. Food inflation hit 12.4%, up from 11.6% in October, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC). The rocketing cost of energy, animal feed and transport were...
104.1 WIKY

German economy ministry plans subsidies for climate-friendly production -document

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Economy Minister Robert Habeck plans to award companies in energy-intensive industries like chemicals and steel 15-year subsidy contracts if they reduce carbon emissions in their production, a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed. According to the document, which still needs to be discussed with...
Business Times

Is Your Next Stimulus Check an Inflation-Relief Payment?

Americans got three stimulus payments that were either placed into their bank accounts or delivered by mail during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak. These checks served as stimulus measures intended to keep the economy afloat and protect people from financial ruin as a result of businesses being forced to close in order to contain the new coronavirus.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Voices: This is what the house prices fall could mean for you – and how bad it could get

Watching the economic turmoil unfold over the last 12 months has been like observing a devastating motorway pile up in slow motion; with a 16-wheeler truck splayed across all three carriageways by the start of 2022 – the camera pans round the corner to show thousands of unsuspecting motorists heading full throttle towards the carnage. Over the last few weeks, we’ve finally seen vehicle after vehicle plough into the wreckage. The cars can either be businesses, households, or economic indicators in this analogy – take your pick. All of them are going to struggle to avoid the pile-up. Some...
104.1 WIKY

Germans spending less as soaring power, food costs gnaw finances

BERLIN (Reuters) – For 25 years, Theo Jost served the German Christmas dish of goose in his restaurant near the Black Forest. The birds were fresh, reared by farmers in northern Germany. But this year he took the dish off the menu because rising costs all along the supply chain would have doubled its price compared to last year.
nationalhogfarmer.com

New retail pork price record

The retail price of pork averaged $5.047 per pound in October. That was up 23.1 cents from a year earlier and up 4.7 cents from last month's record. Prior to 2022 the record high average for retail pork was $4.823 per pound set in November 2021. Thus far, we have...
trex global

TREX Global:"Super Week" is coming, most analysts and retail investors are bullish on gold prices

Photo bye.g(jingming/Unsplash) This week will usher in a number of heavy economic data and risk events. There will be a lot of US data this week, and the data that will be released include CaseShiller house prices, consumer confidence, the second estimate of third-quarter GDP, ADP employment, Chicago PMI, PCE price index, trade balance, ISM manufacturing PMI index, standard S&P global manufacturing final PMI and non-farm payrolls report.
104.1 WIKY

Canadian factory sector activity slows for fourth month

TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian manufacturing activity weakened for a fourth straight month in November as worries that the economy would slip into recession undercut demand, but the pace of contraction and a measure of inflation pressures eased, data showed on Thursday. The S&P Global Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index...
Robb Report

Rolex Officially Enters the Secondary Market with Its Own Certified Pre-Owned Program

Rolex is finally getting into the secondary market. On Thursday, the world’s most famous Swiss watchmaker announced the start of its own certified pre-owned watch program, under which it will sell authenticated watches, first through the luxury retailer Bucherer, before expanding to other authorized dealers. Only Rolex watches purchased from ADs and more than three years old will be eligible for the pre-owned program, which should eliminate newer models being flipped in the gray market. And here’s where the Crown is really leveling up from your typical secondary market experience. When you purchase a Rolex certified pre-owned watch, you’ll receive a certificate...
104.1 WIKY

TSX futures almost flat ahead of November manufacturing data

(Reuters) – Canada’s stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as investors awaited data on monthly factory activity to gauge the economy’s health in a high interest-rate environment. December futures on the commodity-heavy S&P/TSX index were up 0.1% at 07:47 a.m. ET., after closing at their...
The Independent

UK house prices see biggest monthly fall in more than two years as growth slows

The average house price fell by 1.4% month on month in November, marking the biggest drop since June 2020, according to an index.November’s drop followed a 0.9% month-on-month fall in October.Across the UK, annual house price growth slowed sharply to 4.4%, from 7.2% annual growth recorded in October.The average house price in November was £263,788, Nationwide Building Society said.Mortgage rates jumped following the mini-budget in September, with Bank of England base rate rises also pushing up borrowing costs, against a backdrop of households being squeezed by rising bills generally.Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “The fallout from the mini-budget...

Comments / 0

Community Policy