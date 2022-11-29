Read full article on original website
WCPO
Wind calming with cold temperatures overnight
Happy Saturday! It has been a chilly and sunny afternoon, but now the cold is on the way. Wind gusts have been strong throughout much of the day today, gusting from the northwest around 35 to 40 mph. This has caused some power outages for parts of the Tri-State this afternoon. The good news is that the winds are starting to calm down and that trend will continue into the overnight tonight.
WCPO
Chilly Game Dey forecast: when rain returns
Morning temperatures are in the low to mid 20s. We have light winds, but temperatures feel like the teens. At least we are seeing partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Highs will eventually make it to the low 40s by the evening. If you're heading to the Bengals game, just bring a coat! Temperatures will eventually fall to the upper 30s by the end of the game, but at least we will be dry. Tonight, temperatures fall to the upper 20s with partly cloudy skies.
