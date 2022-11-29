Morning temperatures are in the low to mid 20s. We have light winds, but temperatures feel like the teens. At least we are seeing partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Highs will eventually make it to the low 40s by the evening. If you're heading to the Bengals game, just bring a coat! Temperatures will eventually fall to the upper 30s by the end of the game, but at least we will be dry. Tonight, temperatures fall to the upper 20s with partly cloudy skies.

6 HOURS AGO