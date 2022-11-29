ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabres face the Red Wings in Atlantic Division action

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division foes meet when the Detroit Red Wings play the Buffalo Sabres.

Detroit has gone 7-5-4 overall with a 1-3-1 record against the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings have gone 5-0-3 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Buffalo is 7-9-0 overall and 3-6-1 against the Atlantic Division. The Sabres have given up 57 goals while scoring 59 for a +2 scoring differential.

The teams play Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Sabres won the last matchup 8-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has nine goals and 15 assists for the Red Wings. Filip Hronek has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Tage Thompson has scored 14 goals with 14 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has three goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Sabres: 2-7-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Elmer Soderblom: out (undisclosed), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

Sabres: Jacob Bryson: out (undisclosed), Eric Comrie: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Detroit News

Red Wings erase three-goal deficit but lose to Sabres in shootout, 5-4

Detroit − Different type of game, but same frustrating result for the Red Wings. After losing badly to Buffalo on Halloween night, the Wings staged a fine rally Wednesday, forcing overtime, but ultimately lost 5-4 in the shootout. Buffalo's Jack Quinn was the lone goal scorer in the shootout,...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Ranking Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Additions

The 2022 offseason was a busy one for the Detroit Red Wings as tons of changes were made to the roster. Familiar faces bid their goodbyes and plenty of new ones said hello to the winged wheel. Changes were needed in order to hopefully ice a competitive team come the start of the regular season and Steve Yzerman did not disappoint. He has made many great moves and decisions during his tenure as the Red Wings general manager (GM), but these recent signings may be some of the best yet.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

FORMER NHLER JOHAN GARPENLOV TO TAKE OVER BEHIND THE BENCH FOR HOMETOWN TEAM

Johan Garpenlov, who played more than 650 games in the NHL over the course of 10 years, is the new head coach of his hometown team, the team he played for both before and after his NHL career. Djurgårdens, based in Stolkholm, announced Monday that Garpenlov would take over for Joakim Fagervall, who was fired after a disappointing start to the season. It should be noted that this is taking place in HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden's second-tier hockey league. Djurgårdens was relegated there from the SHL at the end of 2021-22. Garpenlov played for the Detroit Red Wings, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers and Atlanta Thrashers during his NHL career. He had some good years, getting a career high 66 points (22G, 44A), and then 53 points (18G, 35A) in San Jose from 1992 to 1994. Injuries kept him from being consistent, and shortened his playing career.
markerzone.com

COLORADO AVALANCHE SIGN FORMER THIRD OVERALL PICK ALEX GALCHENYUK

The Colorado Avalanche announced on Monday that they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract, worth $750,000, for the remainder of the 2022-23 season with former third overall pick Alex Galchenyuk. Galchenyuk, 28, initially joined the Avalanche on a professional try-out contract (PTO) for training camp, but after one pre-season...
COLORADO STATE
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Prospect Report: Cossa, Hanas, Tyutyayev & More

Hockey fans in the Midwest have no shortage of options when it comes to viewing the Detroit Red Wings and their prospects. Two and a half hours to the west is their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins. About an hour south of Detroit is their ECHL affiliate, the Toledo Walleye. If you are within reasonable driving distance of all three cities, you have all the opportunity in the world to see the present and future of the team from Hockeytown.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Sabres’ “Kid Line” is Ready to Break Out

The Buffalo Sabres have had a turbulent November, but the one thing that has been going well is the offensive production. They have scored 81 goals this season, which is good for fifth in the league, but the bulk of that offense has come from a select few players. They need to find a balance to spread out the scoring, and recently, they have been getting exactly that from their “kid line” of Dylan Cozens, Jack Quinn, and JJ Peterka.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Sabres withstand Red Wings' rally, win 5-4 in shootout

DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night. Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a...
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

