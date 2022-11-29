ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

92.7 WOBM

A Fun and Fantastic Holiday Light Drive-Thru in Ocean County, NJ

More and more holiday light drive-thru spectaculars are becoming so popular. This is an awesome idea for a fun way to raise money. You know how much I love these beautiful holiday light spectacular drive-thrus. It is a fun way to spend time with the family, the whole family. It doesn't matter the age of your kids, they will love it.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

’Tis the Season for Ye Olde Christmas in Tuckerton

“Ye Olde Christmas in Tuckerton” returns townwide from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. The heart of the festivity will be held at Pine Shores Art Association’s Tuckerton Annex, situated inside Old Borough Hall (140 East Main St., Route 9), with an open house going on inside. Craft vendors will sell their handmade art and wares in PSAA’s back parking lot. Trackless train rides will run on Christmas cheer from 1 to 4 p.m., during which window Santa himself will be present to greet eager families. Live music and food complete the jolly occasion.
TUCKERTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

South Jersey’s “Griswold” Christmas Village Now Open For Holiday Season

It feels like this is the big moment we've all been waiting for here in South Jersey this holiday season. Nothing captured the heart of South Jersey residents over the last few Christmastimes quite like the "Christmas Vacation House" in Gloucester County. To sum it up, a family from Mickleton began to deck out their house just like the Griswold's home from National Lampoon's Family Vacation a few years back. It was epic. So much so, in fact, that people would drive from all over, some for hours, to take in the decorations.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas

TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
CRANFORD, NJ
92.7 WOBM

These are 17 of the best NJ downtowns for holiday shopping

One thing is for certain: New Jersey has a lot of downtowns and many, if not all of them, are worth a visit. Now, that it's December, it's time to get serious and get that Christmas shopping done. Instead of getting a gift card or throwing cash in a card, why not get that special someone something unique, quirky, charming, or all of the above?
HADDONFIELD, NJ
94.3 The Point

Pass the Syrup! The Best Pancakes in Ocean County, NJ Chosen By You

A short stack, flap jacks, or silver dollars, does it really matter? Pancakes are a favorite at any time of the day, not just for breakfast. Pancakes are not just for breakfast anymore. Lots of listeners wrote us and told us they love pancakes for dinner while giving us their favorite pancake place in Ocean County. It's no surprise where the "best" pancakes are in Ocean County.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Chihuahua clinging to life rescued from Barnegat Bay on Thanksgiving at the Jersey Shore

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ – The off-season in Seaside Heights, at the Jersey Shore is usually a pretty quiet time filled with local officers dealing with a transient population that moves into motels and vacant apartments, but on Thanksgiving, things got pretty exciting for officers during a typically mundane time. Police officers reported that a smoke alarm inside a home in nearby Seaside Park on Thanksgiving scared the family’s chihuahua, which then headed toward the nearby Barnegat Bay. Police located the lost dog under the Route 37 bridge back to the mainland. The officers were on patrol in a boat in The post Chihuahua clinging to life rescued from Barnegat Bay on Thanksgiving at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Wellspring Church Gift Card Drive-Thru

TOMS RIVER – Wellspring Church is giving away $15,000 in ShopRite gift cards on December 4! Beginning at 9 a.m., the church is hosting a Gift Card Drive-Thru and giving away 300, $50 ShopRite gift cards to those in need. Event location & details: Kohl’s parking lot located on...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Garden State Hearing & Balance Center

A commitment to patients, coupled with technology and value have set Garden State Hearing & Balance Center apart for years, with recent investments making the treatment of hearing loss and similar conditions more manageable than ever. The practice, which has offices in Toms River, Manahawkin and Whiting, was the first...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

New luxury hotel coming to Ocean City, NJ

An historic bank building in Ocean City could be converted to a luxury boutique hotel. The seven-story Crown Bank building sits mostly vacant on the corner of Asbury Avenue and 8th Street. The building owner filed for bankruptcy last year. NJ.com reports the luxury resort brand Icona is expected to...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ

If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
HAMMONTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

