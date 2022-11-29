Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing ProblemsZack LoveToms River, NJ
Red Bank is Keeping it Hot - With Hoodies: Clothing Line Launch From iLove Red BankBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersBrick, NJ
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
Related
A Fun and Fantastic Holiday Light Drive-Thru in Ocean County, NJ
More and more holiday light drive-thru spectaculars are becoming so popular. This is an awesome idea for a fun way to raise money. You know how much I love these beautiful holiday light spectacular drive-thrus. It is a fun way to spend time with the family, the whole family. It doesn't matter the age of your kids, they will love it.
thesandpaper.net
’Tis the Season for Ye Olde Christmas in Tuckerton
“Ye Olde Christmas in Tuckerton” returns townwide from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. The heart of the festivity will be held at Pine Shores Art Association’s Tuckerton Annex, situated inside Old Borough Hall (140 East Main St., Route 9), with an open house going on inside. Craft vendors will sell their handmade art and wares in PSAA’s back parking lot. Trackless train rides will run on Christmas cheer from 1 to 4 p.m., during which window Santa himself will be present to greet eager families. Live music and food complete the jolly occasion.
South Jersey’s “Griswold” Christmas Village Now Open For Holiday Season
It feels like this is the big moment we've all been waiting for here in South Jersey this holiday season. Nothing captured the heart of South Jersey residents over the last few Christmastimes quite like the "Christmas Vacation House" in Gloucester County. To sum it up, a family from Mickleton began to deck out their house just like the Griswold's home from National Lampoon's Family Vacation a few years back. It was epic. So much so, in fact, that people would drive from all over, some for hours, to take in the decorations.
A Christmas Carol In The Making Coming To Jackson
JACKSON – “A Christmas Carol In The Making,” a unique adaptation of A Christmas Carol presented by More CHAOS Inc., will be performed on December 9 through 11 at Jackson Liberty High School. The event will be a fundraiser for The Taylor’s Hope Foundation, a foundation helping...
News 12
Jersey Shore communities hammered with rain, winds
New Jersey dealt with some serious winds and rain on Wednesday. Residents in beach communities such as Belmar took precautions by bringing down holiday decorations. People also took similar precautions in Point Pleasant Beach.
The Most Amazing Old Fashioned Christmas Town Is Right In New Jersey
This town has a Santa Run, a beautiful Christmas house tour, and train rides, and is a great day trip from Ocean and Monmouth counties!. Are you finally getting into the Christmas spirit?. Decorating the house, putting up the tree, listening to your favorite Christmas songs, and making cookies are...
This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas
TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
These are 17 of the best NJ downtowns for holiday shopping
One thing is for certain: New Jersey has a lot of downtowns and many, if not all of them, are worth a visit. Now, that it's December, it's time to get serious and get that Christmas shopping done. Instead of getting a gift card or throwing cash in a card, why not get that special someone something unique, quirky, charming, or all of the above?
This Street in Toms River, NJ Has A lot of Magical and Amazing Christmas Inflatables
I love the Christmas lights in my neighborhood and every neighborhood in Ocean County. I love checking out different Christmas lights in all towns. I pretty much stay in Ocean County when we're driving around. This past weekend, the lights came alive in my neighborhood of Bayville. There's nothing better...
Pass the Syrup! The Best Pancakes in Ocean County, NJ Chosen By You
A short stack, flap jacks, or silver dollars, does it really matter? Pancakes are a favorite at any time of the day, not just for breakfast. Pancakes are not just for breakfast anymore. Lots of listeners wrote us and told us they love pancakes for dinner while giving us their favorite pancake place in Ocean County. It's no surprise where the "best" pancakes are in Ocean County.
Chihuahua clinging to life rescued from Barnegat Bay on Thanksgiving at the Jersey Shore
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ – The off-season in Seaside Heights, at the Jersey Shore is usually a pretty quiet time filled with local officers dealing with a transient population that moves into motels and vacant apartments, but on Thanksgiving, things got pretty exciting for officers during a typically mundane time. Police officers reported that a smoke alarm inside a home in nearby Seaside Park on Thanksgiving scared the family’s chihuahua, which then headed toward the nearby Barnegat Bay. Police located the lost dog under the Route 37 bridge back to the mainland. The officers were on patrol in a boat in The post Chihuahua clinging to life rescued from Barnegat Bay on Thanksgiving at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
I Keep Hearing About it, But When? Chick-fil-A in Toms River, NJ
I can't even believe it, I've been writing for years we need another Chick-fil-A in Ocean County, other than Brick and Manahawkin, and it might be happening. It is happening, but just when?. There's one in Brick. One would be awesome in Lacey, Bayville, Beachwood, or Toms River. Manahawkin recently...
Amazing! Check Out the New Jersey’s Largest Animated Christmas Light Drive-Thru
There are well over one million lights at this Christmas drive-thru. There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my...
Fantastic Event In Toms River, NJ This Sunday To Support Local Police And Schools
Calling all runners, walkers, joggers, and Christmas enthusiasts!. The annual Jingle Bell Run is back in downtown Toms River this weekend and it's going to be an absolute blast!. This year's run will have a 5K, as well as a 1-mile fun run and a kiddie dash, according to Patch.
Wellspring Church Gift Card Drive-Thru
TOMS RIVER – Wellspring Church is giving away $15,000 in ShopRite gift cards on December 4! Beginning at 9 a.m., the church is hosting a Gift Card Drive-Thru and giving away 300, $50 ShopRite gift cards to those in need. Event location & details: Kohl’s parking lot located on...
Garden State Hearing & Balance Center
A commitment to patients, coupled with technology and value have set Garden State Hearing & Balance Center apart for years, with recent investments making the treatment of hearing loss and similar conditions more manageable than ever. The practice, which has offices in Toms River, Manahawkin and Whiting, was the first...
One of the Best Places in New Jersey for Mac and Cheese is Located in Point Pleasant Beach
I'm pretty sure that I would be right to say a majority of people love a good dish of macaroni and cheese, or "mac and cheese" as it has become better known as. Delicious creamy cheddar cheese and tasty cooked-to-perfection pasta. Maybe a bit well down on the top and edges? I am getting hungry just thinking about a great bowl of mac and cheese.
Award-Winning Film About Local Veteran To Screen In Monmouth County
TOMS RIVER – Toms River Filmmakers Roaming Dingo Productions is screening their recent award-winning film ‘Frank Parese, A Jersey Shore Veteran Story’ at Kevin Smith’s first annual SModcastle Film Festival in Monmouth County on December 3. From thousands of entries around the world, the festival will...
New luxury hotel coming to Ocean City, NJ
An historic bank building in Ocean City could be converted to a luxury boutique hotel. The seven-story Crown Bank building sits mostly vacant on the corner of Asbury Avenue and 8th Street. The building owner filed for bankruptcy last year. NJ.com reports the luxury resort brand Icona is expected to...
A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ
If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0