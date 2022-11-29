Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Inflation: How financial speculation is making the global food price crisis worse
UK households, like those in many other countries, are struggling to make ends meet. More than half of households have only £2.66 per week left after paying for bills and essentials, according to figures from the supermarket chain Asda. The extreme spikes in the cost of energy and food...
BBC
Coffee prices jump as food inflation hits new high
Food prices rose at a record rate in the year to November, with meat, eggs, dairy and coffee climbing particularly sharply, new data shows. Food inflation hit 12.4%, up from 11.6% in October, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC). The rocketing cost of energy, animal feed and transport were...
moneyweek.com
House prices expected to fall by 5% in 2023
House prices are predicted to fall by up to 5% after months of intense growth, according to Zoopla’s latest house price index. Earlier this year, the Office for Budget Responsibility predicted that house prices could go down by as much as 9% by 2024. The online estate agent reported...
TREX Global:"Super Week" is coming, most analysts and retail investors are bullish on gold prices
Photo bye.g(jingming/Unsplash) This week will usher in a number of heavy economic data and risk events. There will be a lot of US data this week, and the data that will be released include CaseShiller house prices, consumer confidence, the second estimate of third-quarter GDP, ADP employment, Chicago PMI, PCE price index, trade balance, ISM manufacturing PMI index, standard S&P global manufacturing final PMI and non-farm payrolls report.
Is Your Next Stimulus Check an Inflation-Relief Payment?
Americans got three stimulus payments that were either placed into their bank accounts or delivered by mail during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak. These checks served as stimulus measures intended to keep the economy afloat and protect people from financial ruin as a result of businesses being forced to close in order to contain the new coronavirus.
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
One major homebuilder is resorting to Black Friday discounts to lure buyers back to the market
Buyers are gaining power as builders drop prices and offer incentives to offset high mortgage rates and diminished demand for their homes.
The stock market will fall 25% when the looming US recession hits in mid-2023, Deutsche Bank says
Major stock markets will plunge 25% when a looming recession hits next year, Deutsche Bank says. Analysts also see earnings per share among S&P 500 companies falling to $195 in 2023 from $222 in 2022. After the Fed's rate hikes, the investment bank expects markets to recover by year-end 2023.
1 Company That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2023
With the market down, there aren't too many stocks reaching into the trillions.
Voices: This is what the house prices fall could mean for you – and how bad it could get
Watching the economic turmoil unfold over the last 12 months has been like observing a devastating motorway pile up in slow motion; with a 16-wheeler truck splayed across all three carriageways by the start of 2022 – the camera pans round the corner to show thousands of unsuspecting motorists heading full throttle towards the carnage. Over the last few weeks, we’ve finally seen vehicle after vehicle plough into the wreckage. The cars can either be businesses, households, or economic indicators in this analogy – take your pick. All of them are going to struggle to avoid the pile-up. Some...
Morgan Stanley slashes its U.S. housing market outlook—here’s where it sees the home price correction going in 2023
Peak-to-trough, Morgan Stanley expects U.S. home prices to fall 10% by 2024. However, the firm also says a 20% crash is possible.
Home purchases by investors plunged 30% in the 3rd quarter as high prices and rising rates drive housing slump
Investor home purchases across the US tumbled by 30.2% year-over-year in the third quarter. Investor purchases slid in so-called pandemic boomtowns including Phoenix and Las Vegas. The typical home bought by investors cost $451,975, up 6.4% from a year earlier but down from the second quarter. Home purchases by investors...
nationalhogfarmer.com
New retail pork price record
The retail price of pork averaged $5.047 per pound in October. That was up 23.1 cents from a year earlier and up 4.7 cents from last month's record. Prior to 2022 the record high average for retail pork was $4.823 per pound set in November 2021. Thus far, we have...
UK house prices fall at fastest rate in two years; factories suffer ‘lethal cocktail’ – business live
Average UK house prices fell 1.4% in November, as “the fallout from the mini-budget continued to impact the market,” says Nationwide
US stocks edge higher in unsteady trading, oil prices rise
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged mostly higher in unsteady trading on Wall Street Tuesday as some concerns dissipate over protests in China against that country’s severe COVID restrictions. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 10:19 a.m. Eastern after bobbing between small gains and losses...
Monarch Tractor Launches Production of Founder Series MK-V: The First Commercially Available Electric, Driver-Optional Smart Tractor
Monarch Tractor, maker of the MK-V, the fully electric, driver-optional, smart tractor, today announced the first tractors are coming off the Founder Series production line at its headquarters and manufacturing facility in Livermore, California. The rollout comes less than two years since Monarch unveiled its groundbreaking tractor that combines electrification, automation, and data analysis to help farmers reduce their carbon footprint, improve field safety, streamline farming operations, and increase their bottom lines. Constellation Brands, the leading global premium, fine wine and craft spirits producer and largest beer importer in the US, has partnered with Monarch as its first customer, through its purchase of the first six Founder Series MK-V tractors. The delivery of MK-V tractors to Constellation Brands will be followed by additional customer shipments to family farms and other large multinational corporations.
UK house prices see biggest monthly fall in more than two years as growth slows
The average house price fell by 1.4% month on month in November, marking the biggest drop since June 2020, according to an index.November’s drop followed a 0.9% month-on-month fall in October.Across the UK, annual house price growth slowed sharply to 4.4%, from 7.2% annual growth recorded in October.The average house price in November was £263,788, Nationwide Building Society said.Mortgage rates jumped following the mini-budget in September, with Bank of England base rate rises also pushing up borrowing costs, against a backdrop of households being squeezed by rising bills generally.Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “The fallout from the mini-budget...
NBC Philadelphia
iPhone Maker Foxconn Entices Angry Workers in China to Return as Apple Faces Supply Crunch
Foxconn is offering big bonuses to entice workers back to its Zhengzhou, China factory after labor unrest. Evercore ISI analysts said that iPhone demand could be affected by 5 million to 8 million units in the December quarter as a result of the disruptions. Foxconn said on Tuesday that it...
German inflation dips slightly in November to 10%
BERLIN (AP) — German inflation slipped back slightly to 10% in November, official figures showed Tuesday, but galloping prices remain a major headache for Europe’s biggest economy. The annual inflation rate was off its peak of 10.4%, reached in October, as the increase in energy prices over a...
Food inflation surges to 12.4% amid predictions of ‘increasingly bleak’ winter
Food inflation has hit a new record of 12.4 per cent amid predictions of an “increasingly bleak” winter and as many people worry about being able to afford Christmas dinner. Households are now facing shop prices that are 7.4 per cent higher than last November, and up from 6.6 per cent in October. The new figures have set another record since the British Retail Consortium (BRC) records began in 2005. Just last month, food inflation soared to 11.6 per cent as basics such as tea bags, milk and sugar saw significant price increases. But food inflation has now accelerated...
