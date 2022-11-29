Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Do’s and don’ts: Here’s what doctors day you should or should not be doing during a boil water notice
HOUSTON – The city of Houston issued a boil water notice late Sunday night that continues to impact the nearly 2.2 million people in the area. Now, many Houston-area residents are wondering how safe the water is for use, and what exactly can and can’t you do when trying to avoid illness during the notice.
cw39.com
Can dogs drink water under a boil advisory?
HOUSTON (KIAH) The city-wide boil water notice is impacting 2.2 million Houstonians, but what about your pets?. In 2021, the Census recorded more than 128.5 million in the U.S. with one pet in their home. Houston ranks fourth among homes with pets according to the U.S. Census American Housing Survey.
What to do after a boil water notice is lifted
HOUSTON — The City of Houston's boil water notice that was issued Sunday has been lifted. This means the water supply has been deemed safe, but there are a few steps you're going to want to take before you consume. Flush your water system by running cold water down...
Houston lifts boil water notice after confirming tap water is safe to drink, city says
The city of Houston on Tuesday lifted the boil water notice issued two days earlier after water quality testing confirmed that tap water now "meets all regulatory standards and is safe to drink," the city said.
Houston bakery beats diabetes through healthy lifestyle and cookies
November is American Diabetes Month. A time where, across the country, communities team up to bring awareness to this powerful disease.
KHOU
The 2023 Houston Firefighter Calendar is out and it's hot!
HOUSTON — The Houston Firefighter Calendar is a project of the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Charitable Foundation. Proceeds benefit the organization's burned children's initiative, which provides bandages, wheelchairs, prosthetic limbs and other expensive items not covered by insurance. The foundation gets about three requests for help every month...
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area childcare facilities react to boil water notice
HOUSTON – Trinity Preparatory Academy in the Third Ward opened in March. They’ve served as a lifeline for many families, but Monday’s boil water notice has left some families struggling with their childcare options. As of Monday, Tara Davis had a new co-worker. “I’m dealing with my...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Boil water notice, and questions for a sleep expert (Nov. 28, 2022)
On Monday’s show: We learn the latest about the boil water notice affecting millions of Houston water customers. Also this hour: Getting a good night's sleep makes everything easier to handle – especially during the stressful holiday season. Local sleep expert Dr. Sudha Tallavajhula of UTHealth and TIRR Memorial Hermann answers your questions about sleep and sleep disorders.
Click2Houston.com
Houston area doctor implements lung cancer screening program to help bring statistics down
BAYTOWN – November is lung cancer awareness month, and this kind of cancer is on the rise and is deadly. According to the American Cancer Society, more people die of lung cancer than of colon, breast, and prostate cancers combined. Dr. Houssam Oueini implemented the lung cancer screening program...
Does my area fall under Houston's boil water notice? What we know
How can you tell if your water provider is part of the boil water notice for City of Houston customers? Check the following list for more guidance.
All of Houston under boil water notice after system outage: Report
As first published by ABC 13, the City of Houston's Main Water System has been placed under a boil water notice after losing power.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston’s boil water notice could further dampen customer satisfaction with utility
In a nationwide customer satisfaction survey released earlier this year by J.D. Power, the City of Houston ranked 65th out of 90 participating water utilities. That marked a continued downward trend, according to Andrew Heath, the managing director of utilities intelligence for J.D. Power. He said Houston's performance ratings were close to average when his company first began conducting residential water surveys eight years ago, with its scores having declined during the last few years.
Houston boil water order resulted from ground trips at power plants
Over 2.3 million people are being affected by the notice that's expected to last until Tuesday. Mayor Turner provided a timeline of what happened.
A Texas Woman Found Out She Has The Largest Feet In The World & Struggles To Find Shoes
Texas has a few Guinness World record holders who call the state home, like the world's largest dog. Another Texan, Tanya Herbert, recently joined the esteemed group of titleholders when she gained the official world record of the largest feet on a living female person in October. With an impressive...
Click2Houston.com
Power outages, no water, mold and pests are just a few complaints from residents at Cabo San Lucas apartment complex in SE Houston
HOUSTON – People who live at the Cabo San Lucas apartments complex near the Gulf Freeway say broken mailboxes are nothing compared to them having to use flashlights to get around their moldy homes. Plus, the residents claim they can’t cook or clean, and on top of all that,...
TODAY.com
Houston lifts boil water notice, schools to remain closed
The city of Houston lifted its boil water notice on Tuesday morning after sending water samples to a state lab for testing. The order went into effect Sunday night after a power outage at a purification plant.Nov. 29, 2022.
Illegal dumping site continues to grow in Sunnyside, even after neighbors made complaints to 311
One longtime resident near the growing pile is worried about the rodents and disease that could be festering in the debris.
These 5 Houston roads are among the worst for traffic in Texas
You might know some of these gridlocked stretches *too* well.
fox26houston.com
Houston remains under water boil order
Hopefully, this is the last night that involves everyone boiling their water to bathe. If that isn't the case, Dr. Danish Ali shares some helpful tips.
cw39.com
How to make your house smell like the holidays
HOUSTON (KIAH) The Thanksgiving holiday is over, so now it’s time to get ready for the Christmas holiday. If you’re looking for candles and how to transform your home into a Christmas abode, an early Christmas poll asked people to rank their favorite holiday SMELLS. Of course Christmas trees ranked first.
