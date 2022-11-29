ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Can dogs drink water under a boil advisory?

HOUSTON (KIAH) The city-wide boil water notice is impacting 2.2 million Houstonians, but what about your pets?. In 2021, the Census recorded more than 128.5 million in the U.S. with one pet in their home. Houston ranks fourth among homes with pets according to the U.S. Census American Housing Survey.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

What to do after a boil water notice is lifted

HOUSTON — The City of Houston's boil water notice that was issued Sunday has been lifted. This means the water supply has been deemed safe, but there are a few steps you're going to want to take before you consume. Flush your water system by running cold water down...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

The 2023 Houston Firefighter Calendar is out and it's hot!

HOUSTON — The Houston Firefighter Calendar is a project of the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Charitable Foundation. Proceeds benefit the organization's burned children's initiative, which provides bandages, wheelchairs, prosthetic limbs and other expensive items not covered by insurance. The foundation gets about three requests for help every month...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston-area childcare facilities react to boil water notice

HOUSTON – Trinity Preparatory Academy in the Third Ward opened in March. They’ve served as a lifeline for many families, but Monday’s boil water notice has left some families struggling with their childcare options. As of Monday, Tara Davis had a new co-worker. “I’m dealing with my...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Boil water notice, and questions for a sleep expert (Nov. 28, 2022)

On Monday’s show: We learn the latest about the boil water notice affecting millions of Houston water customers. Also this hour: Getting a good night's sleep makes everything easier to handle – especially during the stressful holiday season. Local sleep expert Dr. Sudha Tallavajhula of UTHealth and TIRR Memorial Hermann answers your questions about sleep and sleep disorders.
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston’s boil water notice could further dampen customer satisfaction with utility

In a nationwide customer satisfaction survey released earlier this year by J.D. Power, the City of Houston ranked 65th out of 90 participating water utilities. That marked a continued downward trend, according to Andrew Heath, the managing director of utilities intelligence for J.D. Power. He said Houston's performance ratings were close to average when his company first began conducting residential water surveys eight years ago, with its scores having declined during the last few years.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

How to make your house smell like the holidays

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Thanksgiving holiday is over, so now it’s time to get ready for the Christmas holiday. If you’re looking for candles and how to transform your home into a Christmas abode, an early Christmas poll asked people to rank their favorite holiday SMELLS. Of course Christmas trees ranked first.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy