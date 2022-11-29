ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘Below Deck Adventure’: Kyle Dickard’s Mother Appeared on ‘Dr. Phil With Claims She Was Bullied and Stalked

By Gina Ragusa
 2 days ago

Deckhand Kyle Dickard from Below Deck Adventure who was recently arrested isn’t the only member of his family to appear on TV. Or deal with law enforcement.

His mother, Suzie Dickard went on the Dr. Phil talk show hoping to get to the bottom of what she referred to as terrifying neighborhood bullying.

Suzie claimed that she suddenly became a target of a group of neighbors, who “despised me” and the social media bullying was “fueled by pure evil.”

But the neighborhood bullying wasn’t an isolated incident. Suzie shared in a podcast that she was also stalked by a police constable when Kyle was 2 years old, falsely arrested, and terrorized for years.

Kyle’s mother says she was stalked by neighborhood bullies

Suzie said she was accused of “wronging” the group of neighbors, but claimed to not know what she actually did. “But in my heart, I’ve done nothing wrong,” she said . “I am the victim here.” One horrific allegation was that she slit a horse’s throat, which Suzie denied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rr2Sy_0jQnp3ae00
Kyle Dickard | Chris Haston/Bravo

She said the bullies would create “horrible” memes from her personal photos. Members from the bullying group sent “false information” about her to her boss and she was fired. She then lost her home and tried to start a dog grooming business. But “Within weeks the group was attacking the businesses,” she recounted.

Suzie was ‘terrified for my life’ and harassed

“They said I didn’t have a license,” she said. “They also said this business is being run by a criminal. Both accusations are false.”

The group also posted Suzie’s personal home address when she faced foreclosure, she recounted. She said it was a dark time in her life and nothing, not even the rodeo, helped.

Kyle talked about rodeo life on Below Deck Adventure and Suzie, who also enjoyed rodeos and barrel races, couldn’t show her face at one anymore. She claimed that the bullies harassed, slandered, and defamed her. Police couldn’t seem to help. “I’m terrified for my life,” she said.

She was also stalked by a police constable when Kyle was a toddler

But before the neighborhood bullying, Suzie said she was stalked by someone in law enforcement when Kyle was very young. According to the Strictly Stalking podcast, “Suzie Dickard was stalked by a Police Constable after she refused his advances. After she divorced her husband, Suzie moved into a new town to start her life over. Late one night she was confronted at her home by an officer claiming to have a warrant for her arrest.”

“Suzie demanded a letter of apology from the Sheriff’s office and the Police Constable began to stake out her house and linger outside her places of business. He made an advance towards her and when she refused, he used his position to have her arrested.” She originally believed it was a case of mistaken identity, but said the trauma endured for about 19 years. Her story made news on several local Texas media outlets.

Kyle said his mother was ‘in and out of jail’ on ‘Below Deck Adventure’

In a Below Deck Adventure confessional, Kyle said that his mother had been arrested and painted a picture of a broken home. But he did not go into detail about the nature of the arrest. “When I was younger, my mom was in and out of jail,” he said in a confessional. “We were practically always poor.” Kyle said he started working at age 10 so he could try “to make any dollar I could.”

On the podcast, Suzie said she was arrested and didn’t see her son for 72 days. When news broke that her son was arrested, some Below Deck Adventure fans called her out for his behavior. That’s when she clapped back, alluding to previous cases. “I was arrested, bonded out and fought the bs charges and won, twice, in 2001 (when he was kidnapped and 2005 La livestock) – all charges DROPPED and a settlement ck n my favor for what they did!” she replied in the comments section on Below Deck Above Average Instagram account. She also pushed back on Kyle’s assertion he had a tough life. “Spoiled yes … raised himself and did farm chores – HELL NO! Do your research.”

RELATED: ‘Below Deck Adventure’: Kyle Dickard Dismissed After Violent Threats and Sexual Harassment

