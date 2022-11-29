ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

USMNT's Christian Pulisic Taken to Hospital, Diagnosed With Pelvic Injury

The United States men’s national team advanced to the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. Now, the Americans will be holding their breath until they find out whether they’ll have their star player in the Round of 16. Christian Pulisic...
KOKI FOX 23

Photos: World Cup Iran vs USA

World Cup DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 29: Matt Turner of United States celebrates after their first goal by Christian Pulisic during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
The Spun

Coach Leaves Team Immediately Following World Cup Elimination

Mexico's Tata Martino didn't waste any time leaving the pitch following his team's elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday. Mexico was able to capture a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match, however, it wasn't enough to reach the knockout round due to Poland's goal differential.
WXIA 11 Alive

This Atlanta United player just made history during 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

ATLANTA — Atlanta United's Thiago Almada traded in his five stripes to represent Argentina's white and baby blue to make his FIFA World Cup debut in Qatar Wednesday. Almada became the first player in Major League Soccer history to appear for Argentina in the global competition and is the first active player from Atlanta's club to represent his country at a World Cup. The Argentina native was called onto the field during the team's match-up against Poland in the 86th minute to replace Alexis Mac Allister.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Social Media Goes Crazy Over USMNT Win, Advancement to Knockout Round

After two stressful hours and 100 minutes of play, the U.S. Men’s National Team has in fact survived and advanced. The young American squad held on to a 1-0 lead to beat Iran and punch its ticket into the Round of 16. The game was not for the faint...
The Herald News

Soccer: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022-England at USA

Nov 25, 2022; Al Khor, Qatar; United States of America manager Gregg Berhalter directs his team against England during the first half of a group stage match during the 2022 World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
The Independent

Canada vs Morocco prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?

Canada might be out of the World Cup 2022 already, ahead of their final group fixture, but John Herdman’s side have made history nonetheless.The nation had not been to a finals since 1986 and in this, just their second-ever appearance at the tournament, Alphonso Davies scored their first goal with a fine header in an eventual defeat to Croatia.That leaves them without the prospect of progressing to the knockouts, but opponents Morocco can and will do so if they win this game or at least match Belgium’s result against Croatia.Both teams could go full strength given even Canada hope...
