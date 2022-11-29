Read full article on original website
USA's Antonee Robinson comforted a sobbing Iranian soccer player after the Americans knocked their team out at the World Cup
This is the first time in eight years that the USMNT made it through the World Cup's knockout round and will appear in the Round of 16.
NBC Sports
USMNT's Christian Pulisic Taken to Hospital, Diagnosed With Pelvic Injury
The United States men’s national team advanced to the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. Now, the Americans will be holding their breath until they find out whether they’ll have their star player in the Round of 16. Christian Pulisic...
KOKI FOX 23
Photos: World Cup Iran vs USA
World Cup DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 29: Matt Turner of United States celebrates after their first goal by Christian Pulisic during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Coach Leaves Team Immediately Following World Cup Elimination
Mexico's Tata Martino didn't waste any time leaving the pitch following his team's elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday. Mexico was able to capture a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match, however, it wasn't enough to reach the knockout round due to Poland's goal differential.
Soccer player, who spent 9 months last year suspended for doping violation, sent home from World Cup after fight with manager
Cameroon goalkeeper André Onana fought with his manager Rigobert Song over the team's playing style, according to Marca.
WXIA 11 Alive
This Atlanta United player just made history during 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
ATLANTA — Atlanta United's Thiago Almada traded in his five stripes to represent Argentina's white and baby blue to make his FIFA World Cup debut in Qatar Wednesday. Almada became the first player in Major League Soccer history to appear for Argentina in the global competition and is the first active player from Atlanta's club to represent his country at a World Cup. The Argentina native was called onto the field during the team's match-up against Poland in the 86th minute to replace Alexis Mac Allister.
USMNT Manager Apologizes to Iran for Controversial Social Media Posts
The two teams will face off on the pitch Tuesday after days of contention off the field.
NBC Sports
Social Media Goes Crazy Over USMNT Win, Advancement to Knockout Round
After two stressful hours and 100 minutes of play, the U.S. Men’s National Team has in fact survived and advanced. The young American squad held on to a 1-0 lead to beat Iran and punch its ticket into the Round of 16. The game was not for the faint...
Soccer: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022-England at USA
Nov 25, 2022; Al Khor, Qatar; United States of America manager Gregg Berhalter directs his team against England during the first half of a group stage match during the 2022 World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Canada vs Morocco prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?
Canada might be out of the World Cup 2022 already, ahead of their final group fixture, but John Herdman’s side have made history nonetheless.The nation had not been to a finals since 1986 and in this, just their second-ever appearance at the tournament, Alphonso Davies scored their first goal with a fine header in an eventual defeat to Croatia.That leaves them without the prospect of progressing to the knockouts, but opponents Morocco can and will do so if they win this game or at least match Belgium’s result against Croatia.Both teams could go full strength given even Canada hope...
Suspicious envelope found at US Embassy in Spain amid probe
Spanish officials say a suspicious envelope has been discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid and placed under police control
What's at stake as the U.S. faces Iran at the World Cup
The U.S. has to beat Iran to advance, while Iran only has to tie. The match comes after controversy over flags, Iran's national anthem, and ongoing protests in Iran.
