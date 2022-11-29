Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Related
Jerry Stackhouse’s ejection in Vanderbilt-VCU was one for the ages (Video)
Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse was ejected in a loss to VCU, and the optics were both shocking and hilarious. It’s not often you see an A-10 team like VCU beat an SEC team like Vanderbilt, and it’s very rare to see someone like Commodores head coach Jerry Stackhouse lose his cool.
Yardbarker
Gonzaga Bulldogs: Zags 360 – 3 games and a big drop
The Gonzaga Bulldogs participated in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland. Gonzaga won two games but lost one, which dropped them to 14th in the AP Top 25 poll. The Gonzaga Bulldogs traveled to Portland, Oregon, to participate in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. However, it was much more than this tournament at stake.
FOX Sports
No. 25 Ohio State faces No. 17 Duke after Sueing's 33-point game
Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) at Duke Blue Devils (6-2) BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ohio State takes on the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils after Justice Sueing scored 33 points in Ohio State's 80-73 victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Blue Devils have gone 4-0 at home. Duke is...
Facing Bellarmine’s offense is ‘like going to the dentist,’ but UK’s defense was ready
Kentucky allowed just 41 points to Bellarmine, the lowest total for a UK opponent since March 2015.
AOL Corp
First Scouting Report: Against Michigan, can Kentucky record this season’s first big win?
A look ahead to the Kentucky Wildcats’ next men’s basketball game:. No. 19 Kentucky (5-2) will face Michigan (5-2) on Sunday, Dec. 4, at The O2 Arena in London, England. The game will tip off at 1 p.m. (EST) and be telecast by ABC (Channel 36 in Lexington).
Porterville Recorder
Saint Louis 80, Tennessee St. 63
TENNESSEE ST. (4-3) Griffin 4-11 0-0 10, Makuoi 2-4 1-2 5, Clay 5-16 5-5 17, Fitzgerald 4-9 0-0 10, Williams 1-4 3-4 5, Brown 3-6 2-3 8, Boyd 2-7 0-0 6, Kueth 0-1 2-2 2, Acosta 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 13-16 63. SAINT LOUIS (6-2) Okoro 2-5 1-2 5,...
Porterville Recorder
WESTERN KENTUCKY 75, AUSTIN PEAY 74
Percentages: FG .537, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Diagne 1-1, Akot 1-3, Hamilton 1-3, Lander 1-3, Frampton 0-1, Marshall 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sharp 6, Rawls). Turnovers: 8 (McKnight 2, Frampton, Hamilton, Lander, Marshall, Rawls, Sharp). Steals: 11 (McKnight 7, Diagne, Frampton, Lander,...
Porterville Recorder
GARDNER-WEBB 71, WESTERN CAROLINA 55
Percentages: FG .482, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Selden 2-6, Stieber 1-2, Soumaoro 1-4, Aldridge 0-2, Nicholas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Robinson 2, Nicholas). Turnovers: 7 (Nicholas 2, Aldridge, Reid, Robinson, Selden, Stieber). Steals: 4 (Stieber 2, Badmus, Reid). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Xavier routs Southeastern Louisiana
Colby Jones scored a team-high 16 points to lead the Xavier Musketeers to a 95-63 romp over visiting Southeastern Louisiana
Porterville Recorder
NOTRE DAME 70, NO. 20 MICHIGAN STATE 52
Percentages: FG .389, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Walker 2-4, Brooks 1-3, Hoggard 1-4, Hauser 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hoggard 2). Turnovers: 7 (Hoggard 3, Walker 2, Kohler, Sissoko). Steals: 4 (Walker 2, Hauser, Whitens). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. NOTRE DAMEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Laszewski394-90-01-8229. Goodwin365-90-00-51212.
Porterville Recorder
UNC WILMINGTON 60, COASTAL CAROLINA 58
Percentages: FG .386, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Harvey 4-5, White 2-4, Harden-Hayes 2-5, Newby 2-6, Farrar 1-1, Van Der Heijden 1-2, Hodge 0-1, Kelly 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Ross 0-1, Thomas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Harden-Hayes, Kelly, White). Turnovers: 14 (White 4, Harden-Hayes...
No. 10 Indiana hands No. 18 North Carolina its third straight loss
Trayce Jackson-Davis pumped in 21 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked four shots as No. 10 Indiana was in control
Porterville Recorder
USC 66, CALIFORNIA 51
Percentages: FG .442, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Dixon-Waters 2-4, Peterson 2-4, Ellis 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Sellers 0-1, Thomas 0-1, White 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Morgan 7, Johnson). Turnovers: 11 (Dixon-Waters 3, Ellis 2, Morgan 2, Peterson 2, Hornery, Sellers). Steals: 3 (Ellis,...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Marino breaks TD pass record.
1907 — Tommy Burns defends his world heavyweight title by knocking out Gunner Moir in the 10th round at London. 1944 — Ohio State quarterback Leslie Horvath wins the Heisman Trophy. 1947 — Notre Dame quarterback Johnny Lujack wins the Heisman Trophy. 1952 — Oklahoma halfback Billy...
Louisville basketball in the national stats: Weekly Update
Louisville (0-6) returns to the hardwood at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday evening when it welcomes No. 22 Maryland (6-0) as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Cardinals are among seven teams nationally that are still seeking its first win of the season. With six games now complete,...
Porterville Recorder
DePaul 103, Samford 98, OT
SAMFORD (6-3) Dye 10-19 2-4 23, Marshall 1-4 4-4 6, Campbell 4-12 2-2 12, Glover 3-6 0-0 6, Parham 5-16 4-5 16, N.Johnson 4-5 0-1 11, Rillie 3-4 2-3 9, Staton-McCray 0-4 4-6 4, Achor 4-5 2-4 11. Totals 34-75 20-29 98. DEPAUL (4-3) J.Johnson 9-13 4-6 28, Penn 1-6...
Porterville Recorder
Kansas 74, Texas A&M 42
KANSAS (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 49.0, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Kersgieter 4-10, Mayberry 2-3, Telegdy 1-1, Franklin 0-2, Prater 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Jackson 2, Jessen 1) Turnovers: 11 (Jackson 3, Franklin 2, Mayberry 2, Prater 1, Strom 1, Eltayeb 1, Team 1) Steals: 10 (Jackson 3, Kersgieter 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 87, North Alabama 68
NORTH ALABAMA (4-4) Forrest 3-6 1-2 7, Howell 3-9 0-0 8, Johnson 3-6 4-5 10, Ortiz 5-8 2-2 16, Soucie 4-8 0-0 8, Lane 3-9 0-0 6, Braster 2-8 0-0 5, Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Dawkins 2-3 0-0 4, Nelson 0-0 2-2 2, Kuhl 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 26-62 9-13 68.
Porterville Recorder
SEATTLE 69, CAL STATE FULLERTON 62
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .415, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Jones 3-4, Carper 1-2, Harris 1-4, Wrightsell 1-6, Wade 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (San Antonio). Turnovers: 12 (Jones 3, San Antonio 3, Bastian 2, Wrightsell 2, Harris, Wade). Steals: 3 (Harris, Lee, Wrightsell).
Porterville Recorder
NEBRASKA 88, BOSTON COLLEGE 67
Percentages: FG .444, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Penha 2-4, Ashton-Langford 2-5, Kelley 2-6, McGlockton 1-1, Madsen 1-3, Langford 0-1, Zackery 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ashton-Langford, Bickerstaff). Turnovers: 10 (Ashton-Langford 3, Langford 2, Zackery 2, Kelley, McGlockton, Penha). Steals: 4 (Kelley 2, McGlockton,...
Comments / 0