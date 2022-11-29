ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Yardbarker

Gonzaga Bulldogs: Zags 360 – 3 games and a big drop

The Gonzaga Bulldogs participated in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland. Gonzaga won two games but lost one, which dropped them to 14th in the AP Top 25 poll. The Gonzaga Bulldogs traveled to Portland, Oregon, to participate in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. However, it was much more than this tournament at stake.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX Sports

No. 25 Ohio State faces No. 17 Duke after Sueing's 33-point game

Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) at Duke Blue Devils (6-2) BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ohio State takes on the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils after Justice Sueing scored 33 points in Ohio State's 80-73 victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Blue Devils have gone 4-0 at home. Duke is...
COLUMBUS, OH
Porterville Recorder

Saint Louis 80, Tennessee St. 63

TENNESSEE ST. (4-3) Griffin 4-11 0-0 10, Makuoi 2-4 1-2 5, Clay 5-16 5-5 17, Fitzgerald 4-9 0-0 10, Williams 1-4 3-4 5, Brown 3-6 2-3 8, Boyd 2-7 0-0 6, Kueth 0-1 2-2 2, Acosta 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 13-16 63. SAINT LOUIS (6-2) Okoro 2-5 1-2 5,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

WESTERN KENTUCKY 75, AUSTIN PEAY 74

Percentages: FG .537, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Diagne 1-1, Akot 1-3, Hamilton 1-3, Lander 1-3, Frampton 0-1, Marshall 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sharp 6, Rawls). Turnovers: 8 (McKnight 2, Frampton, Hamilton, Lander, Marshall, Rawls, Sharp). Steals: 11 (McKnight 7, Diagne, Frampton, Lander,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Porterville Recorder

GARDNER-WEBB 71, WESTERN CAROLINA 55

Percentages: FG .482, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Selden 2-6, Stieber 1-2, Soumaoro 1-4, Aldridge 0-2, Nicholas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Robinson 2, Nicholas). Turnovers: 7 (Nicholas 2, Aldridge, Reid, Robinson, Selden, Stieber). Steals: 4 (Stieber 2, Badmus, Reid). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
CULLOWHEE, NC
Porterville Recorder

NOTRE DAME 70, NO. 20 MICHIGAN STATE 52

Percentages: FG .389, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Walker 2-4, Brooks 1-3, Hoggard 1-4, Hauser 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hoggard 2). Turnovers: 7 (Hoggard 3, Walker 2, Kohler, Sissoko). Steals: 4 (Walker 2, Hauser, Whitens). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. NOTRE DAMEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Laszewski394-90-01-8229. Goodwin365-90-00-51212.
EAST LANSING, MI
Porterville Recorder

UNC WILMINGTON 60, COASTAL CAROLINA 58

Percentages: FG .386, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Harvey 4-5, White 2-4, Harden-Hayes 2-5, Newby 2-6, Farrar 1-1, Van Der Heijden 1-2, Hodge 0-1, Kelly 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Ross 0-1, Thomas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Harden-Hayes, Kelly, White). Turnovers: 14 (White 4, Harden-Hayes...
WILMINGTON, NC
Porterville Recorder

USC 66, CALIFORNIA 51

Percentages: FG .442, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Dixon-Waters 2-4, Peterson 2-4, Ellis 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Sellers 0-1, Thomas 0-1, White 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Morgan 7, Johnson). Turnovers: 11 (Dixon-Waters 3, Ellis 2, Morgan 2, Peterson 2, Hornery, Sellers). Steals: 3 (Ellis,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Marino breaks TD pass record.

1907 — Tommy Burns defends his world heavyweight title by knocking out Gunner Moir in the 10th round at London. 1944 — Ohio State quarterback Leslie Horvath wins the Heisman Trophy. 1947 — Notre Dame quarterback Johnny Lujack wins the Heisman Trophy. 1952 — Oklahoma halfback Billy...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Porterville Recorder

DePaul 103, Samford 98, OT

SAMFORD (6-3) Dye 10-19 2-4 23, Marshall 1-4 4-4 6, Campbell 4-12 2-2 12, Glover 3-6 0-0 6, Parham 5-16 4-5 16, N.Johnson 4-5 0-1 11, Rillie 3-4 2-3 9, Staton-McCray 0-4 4-6 4, Achor 4-5 2-4 11. Totals 34-75 20-29 98. DEPAUL (4-3) J.Johnson 9-13 4-6 28, Penn 1-6...
HOMEWOOD, AL
Porterville Recorder

Kansas 74, Texas A&M 42

KANSAS (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 49.0, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Kersgieter 4-10, Mayberry 2-3, Telegdy 1-1, Franklin 0-2, Prater 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Jackson 2, Jessen 1) Turnovers: 11 (Jackson 3, Franklin 2, Mayberry 2, Prater 1, Strom 1, Eltayeb 1, Team 1) Steals: 10 (Jackson 3, Kersgieter 3,...
LAWRENCE, KS
Porterville Recorder

Memphis 87, North Alabama 68

NORTH ALABAMA (4-4) Forrest 3-6 1-2 7, Howell 3-9 0-0 8, Johnson 3-6 4-5 10, Ortiz 5-8 2-2 16, Soucie 4-8 0-0 8, Lane 3-9 0-0 6, Braster 2-8 0-0 5, Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Dawkins 2-3 0-0 4, Nelson 0-0 2-2 2, Kuhl 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 26-62 9-13 68.
FLORENCE, AL
Porterville Recorder

SEATTLE 69, CAL STATE FULLERTON 62

CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .415, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Jones 3-4, Carper 1-2, Harris 1-4, Wrightsell 1-6, Wade 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (San Antonio). Turnovers: 12 (Jones 3, San Antonio 3, Bastian 2, Wrightsell 2, Harris, Wade). Steals: 3 (Harris, Lee, Wrightsell).
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

NEBRASKA 88, BOSTON COLLEGE 67

Percentages: FG .444, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Penha 2-4, Ashton-Langford 2-5, Kelley 2-6, McGlockton 1-1, Madsen 1-3, Langford 0-1, Zackery 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ashton-Langford, Bickerstaff). Turnovers: 10 (Ashton-Langford 3, Langford 2, Zackery 2, Kelley, McGlockton, Penha). Steals: 4 (Kelley 2, McGlockton,...
BOSTON, MA

