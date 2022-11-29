Read full article on original website
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes ready for road test against No. 18 LouisvilleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Game Day Live Blog: Maryland at Louisville | Game 7
The Cardinals return home to face the Terrapins as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
PHOTO GALLERY: Here Are the Best Photos From Indiana's Matchup With North Carolina
Indiana took on North Carolina on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, winning 77-65 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Here is a collection of some of the best photos from the game.
Yardbarker
No. 10 Indiana hands No. 18 North Carolina its third straight loss
Trayce Jackson-Davis pumped in 21 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked four shots as No. 10 Indiana was in control throughout most of the game in defeating No. 18 North Carolina 77-65 on Wednesday night in Bloomington, Ind. Xavier Johnson had 20 points, including seven on free throws in the...
Porterville Recorder
UNC WILMINGTON 60, COASTAL CAROLINA 58
Percentages: FG .386, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Harvey 4-5, White 2-4, Harden-Hayes 2-5, Newby 2-6, Farrar 1-1, Van Der Heijden 1-2, Hodge 0-1, Kelly 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Ross 0-1, Thomas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Harden-Hayes, Kelly, White). Turnovers: 14 (White 4, Harden-Hayes...
College football transfer portal tracker for 2023: Updates
Quarterbacks Hudson Card, Connor Bazelak and Cade McNamara are among the players who plan to enter the portal. We provide live updates.
No. 4 Ohio State whips No. 18 Louisville 96-77
The University of Louisville women's basketball team had possession of the basketball and a 14-point lead at the halfway mark of the first quarter. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, they had to play the rest of the game. And the rest of the way it was pretty much all Ohio State...
FOX Sports
No. 25 Ohio State faces No. 17 Duke after Sueing's 33-point game
Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) at Duke Blue Devils (6-2) BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ohio State takes on the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils after Justice Sueing scored 33 points in Ohio State's 80-73 victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Blue Devils have gone 4-0 at home. Duke is...
Porterville Recorder
NOTRE DAME 70, NO. 20 MICHIGAN STATE 52
Percentages: FG .389, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Walker 2-4, Brooks 1-3, Hoggard 1-4, Hauser 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hoggard 2). Turnovers: 7 (Hoggard 3, Walker 2, Kohler, Sissoko). Steals: 4 (Walker 2, Hauser, Whitens). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. NOTRE DAMEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Laszewski394-90-01-8229. Goodwin365-90-00-51212.
Porterville Recorder
SAINT JOSEPH'S 85, PENN 80, OT
Percentages: FG .446, FT .640. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Klaczek 4-8, Reynolds 4-11, Bleechmore 1-1, Fleming 1-1, Brown 1-5, Winborne 0-1, Greer 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown, Klaczek, Obinna, Reynolds). Turnovers: 10 (Greer 5, Bleechmore, Coleman, Fleming, Obinna, Reynolds). Steals: 9 (Greer 4, Bleechmore...
Porterville Recorder
Saint Louis 80, Tennessee St. 63
TENNESSEE ST. (4-3) Griffin 4-11 0-0 10, Makuoi 2-4 1-2 5, Clay 5-16 5-5 17, Fitzgerald 4-9 0-0 10, Williams 1-4 3-4 5, Brown 3-6 2-3 8, Boyd 2-7 0-0 6, Kueth 0-1 2-2 2, Acosta 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 13-16 63. SAINT LOUIS (6-2) Okoro 2-5 1-2 5,...
Porterville Recorder
W. Kentucky 75, Austin Peay 74
W. KENTUCKY (7-1) Hamilton 5-9 2-2 13, Sharp 7-8 4-4 18, Akot 8-14 3-4 20, Frampton 0-1 0-1 0, McKnight 3-9 3-4 9, Rawls 2-6 1-2 5, Lander 2-4 0-0 5, Marshall 1-2 0-0 2, Diagne 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-54 13-17 75. AUSTIN PEAY (3-5) Ware 0-1 0-0 0,...
Porterville Recorder
GARDNER-WEBB 71, WESTERN CAROLINA 55
Percentages: FG .482, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Selden 2-6, Stieber 1-2, Soumaoro 1-4, Aldridge 0-2, Nicholas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Robinson 2, Nicholas). Turnovers: 7 (Nicholas 2, Aldridge, Reid, Robinson, Selden, Stieber). Steals: 4 (Stieber 2, Badmus, Reid). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
SEATTLE 69, CAL STATE FULLERTON 62
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .415, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Jones 3-4, Carper 1-2, Harris 1-4, Wrightsell 1-6, Wade 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (San Antonio). Turnovers: 12 (Jones 3, San Antonio 3, Bastian 2, Wrightsell 2, Harris, Wade). Steals: 3 (Harris, Lee, Wrightsell).
Porterville Recorder
NEBRASKA 88, BOSTON COLLEGE 67
Percentages: FG .444, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Penha 2-4, Ashton-Langford 2-5, Kelley 2-6, McGlockton 1-1, Madsen 1-3, Langford 0-1, Zackery 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ashton-Langford, Bickerstaff). Turnovers: 10 (Ashton-Langford 3, Langford 2, Zackery 2, Kelley, McGlockton, Penha). Steals: 4 (Kelley 2, McGlockton,...
FOX Sports
Gardner and No. 3 Virginia host Michigan
Virginia Cavaliers (5-0) at Michigan Wolverines (5-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -4; over/under is 130.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Virginia visits the Michigan Wolverines after Jayden Gardner scored 26 points in Virginia's 72-45 victory against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks. The Wolverines are 3-0 on their home court. Michigan leads the...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 87, North Alabama 68
NORTH ALABAMA (4-4) Forrest 3-6 1-2 7, Howell 3-9 0-0 8, Johnson 3-6 4-5 10, Ortiz 5-8 2-2 16, Soucie 4-8 0-0 8, Lane 3-9 0-0 6, Braster 2-8 0-0 5, Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Dawkins 2-3 0-0 4, Nelson 0-0 2-2 2, Kuhl 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 26-62 9-13 68.
Porterville Recorder
USC 66, CALIFORNIA 51
Percentages: FG .442, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Dixon-Waters 2-4, Peterson 2-4, Ellis 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Sellers 0-1, Thomas 0-1, White 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Morgan 7, Johnson). Turnovers: 11 (Dixon-Waters 3, Ellis 2, Morgan 2, Peterson 2, Hornery, Sellers). Steals: 3 (Ellis,...
Porterville Recorder
DEPAUL 103, SAMFORD 98, OT
Percentages: FG .453, FT .690. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (N.Johnson 3-4, Campbell 2-6, Parham 2-7, Achor 1-1, Rillie 1-2, Dye 1-3, Glover 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Staton-McCray 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Achor). Turnovers: 10 (Parham 4, Campbell 2, N.Johnson 2, Rillie 2). Steals: 8 (Campbell...
Porterville Recorder
NEW MEXICO 69, SAINT MARY'S 65
Percentages: FG .490, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 5-10, .500 (House 3-5, Dent 1-1, Mashburn 1-2, Allick 0-1, J.Johnson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dent, House). Turnovers: 17 (Dent 3, House 3, Mashburn 3, Allick 2, Forsling 2, Udeze 2, Jenkins, Seck). Steals: 11 (House 6,...
Porterville Recorder
Loyola Chicago 85, Cent. Arkansas 70
CENT. ARKANSAS (4-4) Cooper 4-9 3-4 13, Hunter 4-15 0-0 11, Kirsipuu 3-8 0-0 9, Olowokere 1-2 0-0 2, Kayouloud 8-13 2-2 21, Cato 1-2 3-4 6, Reeves 2-5 0-0 5, Bounds 1-1 1-3 3, Daughtery 0-0 0-0 0, McDaniel 0-1 0-0 0, Munson 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 9-13 70.
