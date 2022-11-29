ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Yardbarker

No. 10 Indiana hands No. 18 North Carolina its third straight loss

Trayce Jackson-Davis pumped in 21 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked four shots as No. 10 Indiana was in control throughout most of the game in defeating No. 18 North Carolina 77-65 on Wednesday night in Bloomington, Ind. Xavier Johnson had 20 points, including seven on free throws in the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Porterville Recorder

UNC WILMINGTON 60, COASTAL CAROLINA 58

Percentages: FG .386, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Harvey 4-5, White 2-4, Harden-Hayes 2-5, Newby 2-6, Farrar 1-1, Van Der Heijden 1-2, Hodge 0-1, Kelly 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Ross 0-1, Thomas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Harden-Hayes, Kelly, White). Turnovers: 14 (White 4, Harden-Hayes...
WILMINGTON, NC
247Sports

No. 4 Ohio State whips No. 18 Louisville 96-77

The University of Louisville women's basketball team had possession of the basketball and a 14-point lead at the halfway mark of the first quarter. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, they had to play the rest of the game. And the rest of the way it was pretty much all Ohio State...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX Sports

No. 25 Ohio State faces No. 17 Duke after Sueing's 33-point game

Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) at Duke Blue Devils (6-2) BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ohio State takes on the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils after Justice Sueing scored 33 points in Ohio State's 80-73 victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Blue Devils have gone 4-0 at home. Duke is...
COLUMBUS, OH
Porterville Recorder

NOTRE DAME 70, NO. 20 MICHIGAN STATE 52

Percentages: FG .389, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Walker 2-4, Brooks 1-3, Hoggard 1-4, Hauser 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hoggard 2). Turnovers: 7 (Hoggard 3, Walker 2, Kohler, Sissoko). Steals: 4 (Walker 2, Hauser, Whitens). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. NOTRE DAMEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Laszewski394-90-01-8229. Goodwin365-90-00-51212.
EAST LANSING, MI
Porterville Recorder

SAINT JOSEPH'S 85, PENN 80, OT

Percentages: FG .446, FT .640. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Klaczek 4-8, Reynolds 4-11, Bleechmore 1-1, Fleming 1-1, Brown 1-5, Winborne 0-1, Greer 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown, Klaczek, Obinna, Reynolds). Turnovers: 10 (Greer 5, Bleechmore, Coleman, Fleming, Obinna, Reynolds). Steals: 9 (Greer 4, Bleechmore...
LAKEWOOD, CA
Porterville Recorder

Saint Louis 80, Tennessee St. 63

TENNESSEE ST. (4-3) Griffin 4-11 0-0 10, Makuoi 2-4 1-2 5, Clay 5-16 5-5 17, Fitzgerald 4-9 0-0 10, Williams 1-4 3-4 5, Brown 3-6 2-3 8, Boyd 2-7 0-0 6, Kueth 0-1 2-2 2, Acosta 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 13-16 63. SAINT LOUIS (6-2) Okoro 2-5 1-2 5,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

W. Kentucky 75, Austin Peay 74

W. KENTUCKY (7-1) Hamilton 5-9 2-2 13, Sharp 7-8 4-4 18, Akot 8-14 3-4 20, Frampton 0-1 0-1 0, McKnight 3-9 3-4 9, Rawls 2-6 1-2 5, Lander 2-4 0-0 5, Marshall 1-2 0-0 2, Diagne 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-54 13-17 75. AUSTIN PEAY (3-5) Ware 0-1 0-0 0,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

GARDNER-WEBB 71, WESTERN CAROLINA 55

Percentages: FG .482, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Selden 2-6, Stieber 1-2, Soumaoro 1-4, Aldridge 0-2, Nicholas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Robinson 2, Nicholas). Turnovers: 7 (Nicholas 2, Aldridge, Reid, Robinson, Selden, Stieber). Steals: 4 (Stieber 2, Badmus, Reid). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
CULLOWHEE, NC
Porterville Recorder

SEATTLE 69, CAL STATE FULLERTON 62

CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .415, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Jones 3-4, Carper 1-2, Harris 1-4, Wrightsell 1-6, Wade 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (San Antonio). Turnovers: 12 (Jones 3, San Antonio 3, Bastian 2, Wrightsell 2, Harris, Wade). Steals: 3 (Harris, Lee, Wrightsell).
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

NEBRASKA 88, BOSTON COLLEGE 67

Percentages: FG .444, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Penha 2-4, Ashton-Langford 2-5, Kelley 2-6, McGlockton 1-1, Madsen 1-3, Langford 0-1, Zackery 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ashton-Langford, Bickerstaff). Turnovers: 10 (Ashton-Langford 3, Langford 2, Zackery 2, Kelley, McGlockton, Penha). Steals: 4 (Kelley 2, McGlockton,...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Gardner and No. 3 Virginia host Michigan

Virginia Cavaliers (5-0) at Michigan Wolverines (5-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -4; over/under is 130.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Virginia visits the Michigan Wolverines after Jayden Gardner scored 26 points in Virginia's 72-45 victory against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks. The Wolverines are 3-0 on their home court. Michigan leads the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Porterville Recorder

Memphis 87, North Alabama 68

NORTH ALABAMA (4-4) Forrest 3-6 1-2 7, Howell 3-9 0-0 8, Johnson 3-6 4-5 10, Ortiz 5-8 2-2 16, Soucie 4-8 0-0 8, Lane 3-9 0-0 6, Braster 2-8 0-0 5, Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Dawkins 2-3 0-0 4, Nelson 0-0 2-2 2, Kuhl 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 26-62 9-13 68.
FLORENCE, AL
Porterville Recorder

USC 66, CALIFORNIA 51

Percentages: FG .442, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Dixon-Waters 2-4, Peterson 2-4, Ellis 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Sellers 0-1, Thomas 0-1, White 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Morgan 7, Johnson). Turnovers: 11 (Dixon-Waters 3, Ellis 2, Morgan 2, Peterson 2, Hornery, Sellers). Steals: 3 (Ellis,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

DEPAUL 103, SAMFORD 98, OT

Percentages: FG .453, FT .690. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (N.Johnson 3-4, Campbell 2-6, Parham 2-7, Achor 1-1, Rillie 1-2, Dye 1-3, Glover 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Staton-McCray 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Achor). Turnovers: 10 (Parham 4, Campbell 2, N.Johnson 2, Rillie 2). Steals: 8 (Campbell...
Porterville Recorder

NEW MEXICO 69, SAINT MARY'S 65

Percentages: FG .490, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 5-10, .500 (House 3-5, Dent 1-1, Mashburn 1-2, Allick 0-1, J.Johnson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dent, House). Turnovers: 17 (Dent 3, House 3, Mashburn 3, Allick 2, Forsling 2, Udeze 2, Jenkins, Seck). Steals: 11 (House 6,...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Loyola Chicago 85, Cent. Arkansas 70

CENT. ARKANSAS (4-4) Cooper 4-9 3-4 13, Hunter 4-15 0-0 11, Kirsipuu 3-8 0-0 9, Olowokere 1-2 0-0 2, Kayouloud 8-13 2-2 21, Cato 1-2 3-4 6, Reeves 2-5 0-0 5, Bounds 1-1 1-3 3, Daughtery 0-0 0-0 0, McDaniel 0-1 0-0 0, Munson 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 9-13 70.
CHICAGO, IL

