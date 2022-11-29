ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 2 Stanford 82, Santa Clara 69

STANFORD (9-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.286, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Jump 4-8, Brink 1-3, Lepolo 1-4, Prechtel 0-1, Emma-Nnopu 0-1, Bosgana 0-2, Demetre 0-3) Blocked Shots: 7 (Jones 3, Brink 1, Jump 1, Belibi 1, Bosgana 1) Turnovers: 8 (Jones 3, Lepolo 2, Brink 1, Iriafen 1, Bosgana 1)
Shabazz leads San Francisco against Little Rock after 20-point game

Little Rock Trojans (2-5) at San Francisco Dons (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco takes on the Little Rock Trojans after Khalil Shabazz scored 20 points in San Francisco's 89-80 loss to the Davidson Wildcats. The Dons are 3-0 in home games. San Francisco is 6-1 against opponents with a winning...
Colorado St. 87, Loyola Marymount 71

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (6-3) Leaupepe 5-12 2-2 14, Issanza 1-1 2-2 4, Ahrens 2-7 0-0 5, Anderson 8-16 0-0 20, Shelton 9-16 2-4 21, Lewis 1-3 0-2 2, Merkviladze 0-3 2-2 2, Stephens 1-2 0-0 3, Marble 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 8-12 71. COLORADO ST. (6-2)
LA Unified Appears Poised to Weaken Public Oversight, Again – This Time on a Crucial Public Health Issue

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On Tuesday, November 15, 2022 a majority of the Los Angeles Unified School Board voted to begin a process some fear would dismantle an oversight Committee that has been in place for decades ensuring the globally celebrated environmental policy was implemented according to the district’s policy and California’s Healthy Schools Act. In its place the Board is recommending establishing an Ad Hoc Committee, says celebrated children’s environmental health non-profit California Safe Schools.
San Francisco will allow police to deploy robots that kill

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Supervisors in San Francisco voted Tuesday to give city police the ability to use potentially lethal, remote-controlled robots in emergency situations -- following an emotionally charged debate that reflected divisions on the politically liberal board over support for law enforcement. The vote was 8-3, with...
