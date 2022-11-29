ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville Recorder

Northwestern State faces SFA on 4-game win streak

Northwestern State Demons (5-2) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SFA -11.5; over/under is 136.5. BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over SFA. The 'Jacks have gone 2-1 in home games. SFA ranks eighth in the WAC...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Porterville Recorder

Kansas 74, Texas A&M 42

TEXAS A&M (4-3) Barker 0-1 1-2 1, Patty 3-12 2-2 9, Bowles 5-11 2-2 14, Green 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 3-9 1-2 7, Malone 1-6 0-0 2, Roby 0-1 0-0 0, Hylton 3-8 1-3 7, Petticord 0-1 2-2 2, Kindred 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 15-52 9-13 42. KANSAS (6-0) Jackson...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Porterville Recorder

Texas A&M Commerce 53, Hawaii 51

TEXAS A&M COMMERCE (4-4) Peavy 0-4 0-0 0, Roberts 3-8 5-5 11, Vasic 2-3 0-0 4, Ka.Williams 1-7 1-1 3, Demonia 5-14 3-5 13, Brewer 2-4 1-2 6, Abdul-Mateen 4-6 0-0 11, Romer Rosario 0-8 1-2 1, Dodd 1-1 0-0 2, T.Lewis 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 19-60 11-15 53. HAWAII...
HONOLULU, HI

