ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Long Branch, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Niagara visits Iona after Clayton's 26-point game

Niagara Purple Eagles (3-3) at Iona Gaels (2-2) BOTTOM LINE: Iona faces the Niagara Purple Eagles after Walter Clayton Jr. scored 26 points in Iona's 86-76 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos. Iona finished 13-0 at home and 17-3 in MAAC games during the 2021-22 season. The Gaels averaged 75.2...
LEWISTON, NY
Porterville Recorder

Rider 88, Monmouth (NJ) 62

MONMOUTH (NJ) (0-8) Foster 4-9 4-7 12, Sandhu 1-6 0-2 2, Allen 1-4 0-0 2, Collins 2-8 1-4 6, Ruth 4-11 6-10 16, Holmstrom 2-5 2-2 8, Doyle 3-5 0-0 6, Vuga 1-5 0-0 2, Spence 1-3 3-4 5, Ball 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 20-57 16-29 62. RIDER (2-4) James...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Porterville Recorder

Wilson and No. 9 Kansas host Seton Hall

Seton Hall Pirates (4-3) at Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -8.5; over/under is 136. BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kansas takes on the Seton Hall Pirates after Jalen Wilson scored 22 points in Kansas' 87-55 win over the Texas Southern Tigers. The Jayhawks are 4-0 in home games. Kansas...
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy