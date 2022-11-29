ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangefield, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newtoncountynews.net

Newton Wins Thriller in Defensive Battle

What a thriller! The Newton Eagles defeated the Daingerfield Tigers in a defensive juggernaut last Friday night at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches. The Eagles pulled it off with a 16-12 victory. The Eagles will once again play at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches this Friday, playing the Harmony Eagles...
NEWTON, TX
kogt.com

Shirley Ann LeBlanc

Shirley Ann LeBlanc, 77, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on November 27, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Burial will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches. Visitation will be...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kjas.com

Where is Joshua Larkin?

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says his department is continuing to investigate the Thursday, November 17th disappearance of 38-year-old Joshua Ian Larkin and he says that deputies are now looking very closely at the time period just prior to Larkin vanishing. Additionally, the sheriff’s department has released two new photos...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Evelyn Joan Sechler

Born in Eau Claire, Pennsylvania, on February 21, 1925, Evelyn was the daughter of Reverend James and Alice St. Clair. She attended Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania majoring in biology and chemistry. After moving to Texas, she graduated from Lamar College with a BS in social science and MA in history. Evelyn began a professional career in education from 1954 to 1989 in Port Neches – Groves, Port Arthur and West Orange Cove Consolidated school districts as a teacher, principal, elementary school supervisor, and Executive Director of Elementary Education. She was an advocate for children and a mentor for teachers and principals. Evelyn traveled extensively in Europe with friends. She also enjoyed bus tours across the United States and Canada with her husband, Dean, and other couples. Evelyn and Dean enjoyed hunting for antiques when they traveled and she gave talks to an antique club on several occasions about her collections. She was an avid reader and gave researched book reviews for AAUW. Evelyn was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church in Orange where she was a deacon, chairman of the Caring Ministry, moderator of Presbyterian Women, church librarian and adult Sunday School teacher.
ORANGE, TX
osoblanco.org

Texas Man Carl Twinly Arrested for Pretending to Be a Cow in A Competition, Details Explained

According to the reports, a person named Carl Twinly from Texas has been arrested for posting a cow picture in the cow competition. Carl Twinkly. This news came that Carl Twinky has come officially in the milking competition, and he has been deemed because he falsified the report as the rules and regulations of the competition. This news was posted in December 2021, and in a short time, this news has been viral on social media, and many people posted many memes and commands. But there is no other official news that has been not posted by authorities and in other online news sources. The following will help you know more about Carl Twinly and look out for authenticity.
TEXAS STATE
kogt.com

Annual Can Drive Is Thursday

The 13th Annual KOGT/Granger Chevrolet Can Drive to benefit Orange Christian Services and Salvation Army is Thursday morning. Known as the “Fastest Fundraiser in Texas” the Can Drive is from 7am-9am at Granger Chevrolet on Mac Arthur Drive. “Everyone is busy this time of year,” said Al Granger. “So we give you the opportunity to use our drive thru. If you don’t have time to visit we’ll have people ready to take your donation without having to get out of your car.”
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Bob Hope Middle School taking precautionary safety measures amid potential threat

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Staff at a Port Arthur middle school are taking precautionary measures to ensure students' safety after being notified about a potential threat. On Monday, a parent told officials at Bob Hope Middle School that their child heard a student in the hallway say they were going to bring a gun to the school Tuesday, according to a Bob Hope Middle School release.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Family fun in Port Arthur for the holidays

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — From toy drives to holiday festivals, to light celebrations, Port Arthur plans to keep your holiday season jam packed with family fun. All holiday community events are free of charge and for all ages. There are still vendor spots available, but the deadlines are approaching.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kogt.com

Mary Ann Peveto Bennett

Mary Ann Peveto Bennett, 90, of Orange, passed away November 29, 2022, at her home in Orange, TX. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, TX. Officiating will be Brother David Turner, pastor at Little Cypress Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Jett Cemetery in Orange, TX.
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Teenage girl missing in Orange County

The Vidor Police Department reports that a teenage girl is missing. Police Chief Rod Carroll says 14-year-old Chelsey Stewart is considered a runaway, and she was last seen on Monday, November 21st at her home. Chelsey Stewart is a white female with brown hair, and was last seen riding a...
VIDOR, TX
newtoncountynews.net

Fillyaw Retires – Feed Store Under New Ownership

After nine years as owner of Newton Feed Store, Lee Fillyaw has “passed the feed sack” on Tuesday, November 22nd to its new owner, Shawn Mott. Mr. Mott has purchased the business and began operation on Wednesday morning, November 23rd. For more on this story, stop and pick...
MySanAntonio

State commission approves new Entergy facility proposal

Entergy got the OK to build an advanced power station in Southeast Texas. The Public Utility Commission of Texas approved Entergy's proposal to build the Orange County Advanced Power Station, which will be located near Bridge City, according to a news release. "Located in one of the largest industrial regions...
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

We asked if Beaumont is getting a Trader Joe's, Aldi, Costco

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the city of Beaumont there are thousands of businesses, but there still always seems to be people who are not happy with the selection. Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Economic Development Kristie Young said a...
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy