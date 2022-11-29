Read full article on original website
newtoncountynews.net
Newton Wins Thriller in Defensive Battle
What a thriller! The Newton Eagles defeated the Daingerfield Tigers in a defensive juggernaut last Friday night at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches. The Eagles pulled it off with a 16-12 victory. The Eagles will once again play at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches this Friday, playing the Harmony Eagles...
kogt.com
Shirley Ann LeBlanc
Shirley Ann LeBlanc, 77, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on November 27, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Burial will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches. Visitation will be...
kjas.com
Where is Joshua Larkin?
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says his department is continuing to investigate the Thursday, November 17th disappearance of 38-year-old Joshua Ian Larkin and he says that deputies are now looking very closely at the time period just prior to Larkin vanishing. Additionally, the sheriff’s department has released two new photos...
kogt.com
Evelyn Joan Sechler
Born in Eau Claire, Pennsylvania, on February 21, 1925, Evelyn was the daughter of Reverend James and Alice St. Clair. She attended Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania majoring in biology and chemistry. After moving to Texas, she graduated from Lamar College with a BS in social science and MA in history. Evelyn began a professional career in education from 1954 to 1989 in Port Neches – Groves, Port Arthur and West Orange Cove Consolidated school districts as a teacher, principal, elementary school supervisor, and Executive Director of Elementary Education. She was an advocate for children and a mentor for teachers and principals. Evelyn traveled extensively in Europe with friends. She also enjoyed bus tours across the United States and Canada with her husband, Dean, and other couples. Evelyn and Dean enjoyed hunting for antiques when they traveled and she gave talks to an antique club on several occasions about her collections. She was an avid reader and gave researched book reviews for AAUW. Evelyn was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church in Orange where she was a deacon, chairman of the Caring Ministry, moderator of Presbyterian Women, church librarian and adult Sunday School teacher.
Man in Texas Tricks Alligators by Wearing Gator-Type Suit
It's well-documented that the south is known for being alligator country! But did you know, in this neck of the woods, a man from Beaumont, Texas is known for swimming with these ferocious deadly animals?. This man whose name is Gary Saurage drives a jacked-up pickup truck with a lift...
osoblanco.org
Texas Man Carl Twinly Arrested for Pretending to Be a Cow in A Competition, Details Explained
According to the reports, a person named Carl Twinly from Texas has been arrested for posting a cow picture in the cow competition. Carl Twinkly. This news came that Carl Twinky has come officially in the milking competition, and he has been deemed because he falsified the report as the rules and regulations of the competition. This news was posted in December 2021, and in a short time, this news has been viral on social media, and many people posted many memes and commands. But there is no other official news that has been not posted by authorities and in other online news sources. The following will help you know more about Carl Twinly and look out for authenticity.
kogt.com
Annual Can Drive Is Thursday
The 13th Annual KOGT/Granger Chevrolet Can Drive to benefit Orange Christian Services and Salvation Army is Thursday morning. Known as the “Fastest Fundraiser in Texas” the Can Drive is from 7am-9am at Granger Chevrolet on Mac Arthur Drive. “Everyone is busy this time of year,” said Al Granger. “So we give you the opportunity to use our drive thru. If you don’t have time to visit we’ll have people ready to take your donation without having to get out of your car.”
Bob Hope Middle School taking precautionary safety measures amid potential threat
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Staff at a Port Arthur middle school are taking precautionary measures to ensure students' safety after being notified about a potential threat. On Monday, a parent told officials at Bob Hope Middle School that their child heard a student in the hallway say they were going to bring a gun to the school Tuesday, according to a Bob Hope Middle School release.
Police mourning loss of long-time crossing guard who worked toughest 'intersection in Groves'
GROVES, Texas — The Groves Police Department is mourning the loss of a long-time crossing guard who kept area children safe at one of the city's toughest intersections. Deborah Reeves is a Groves resident and started serving as a crossing guard in February 2009. She worked as a crossing guard at Taft Elementary for years.
Family fun in Port Arthur for the holidays
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — From toy drives to holiday festivals, to light celebrations, Port Arthur plans to keep your holiday season jam packed with family fun. All holiday community events are free of charge and for all ages. There are still vendor spots available, but the deadlines are approaching.
kogt.com
Mary Ann Peveto Bennett
Mary Ann Peveto Bennett, 90, of Orange, passed away November 29, 2022, at her home in Orange, TX. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, TX. Officiating will be Brother David Turner, pastor at Little Cypress Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Jett Cemetery in Orange, TX.
kjas.com
Teenage girl missing in Orange County
The Vidor Police Department reports that a teenage girl is missing. Police Chief Rod Carroll says 14-year-old Chelsey Stewart is considered a runaway, and she was last seen on Monday, November 21st at her home. Chelsey Stewart is a white female with brown hair, and was last seen riding a...
West Orange Pizza Hut giving away free pizza for a year to first 25 guests on Dec. 2
WEST ORANGE, Texas — One of the largest restaurant franchises in the United States is celebrating a new addition to Orange County. Flynn Restaurant Group is celebrating a new Pizza Hut in West Orange. Doors officially opened for guests Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and a grand opening celebration will take place Friday, December 2, 2022.
Longtime Beaumont motor cop serves coffee instead of tickets to support Toys for Tots, celebrate retirement
BEAUMONT, Texas — One of Beaumont's longest serving motorcycle cops will be serving up coffee instead of citations next week to help raise money for Toys for Tots. You can enjoy a cup of joe served by Beaumont Police officer Kolin Burmaster instead of a speeding ticket on Monday, December 5, 2022.
fox26houston.com
Texas teachers, staffers charged after special needs students eats his own feces
LIBERTY, Texas - A Texas teacher and two assistants allegedly isolated a 5-year-old special-needs boy for so long that he started eating his own feces after being deprived of food. Melody LaPointe, 47, and teaching assistants Tarah Tinney, 33, and Augusta Costlow, 27, face charges after a special needs boy...
Teenager certified to stand trial as adult following assault at West Brook High School
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 16-year-old teenager from Beaumont could soon stand trial as an adult after an assault at West Brook High School was caught on camera. A hearing to determine if Jordon Savoy would be certified as an adult took place Monday at the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center before Judge Randy Shelton. He was certified and now faces adult charges.
newtoncountynews.net
Fillyaw Retires – Feed Store Under New Ownership
After nine years as owner of Newton Feed Store, Lee Fillyaw has “passed the feed sack” on Tuesday, November 22nd to its new owner, Shawn Mott. Mr. Mott has purchased the business and began operation on Wednesday morning, November 23rd. For more on this story, stop and pick...
MySanAntonio
State commission approves new Entergy facility proposal
Entergy got the OK to build an advanced power station in Southeast Texas. The Public Utility Commission of Texas approved Entergy's proposal to build the Orange County Advanced Power Station, which will be located near Bridge City, according to a news release. "Located in one of the largest industrial regions...
MySanAntonio
We asked if Beaumont is getting a Trader Joe's, Aldi, Costco
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the city of Beaumont there are thousands of businesses, but there still always seems to be people who are not happy with the selection. Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Economic Development Kristie Young said a...
Heavy rain causes underground pump to fail, leads to sewer problems for Beaumont residents
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont released a statement regarding recent sewer issues, assuring the community that there is no need to worry. Recent heavy rainfall in Southeast Texas inundated the city’s sewer system, according to a City of Beaumont release. What city officials called an “unusual weather” event brought 4-5 inches of rain.
