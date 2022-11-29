ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MMAmania.com

Francis Ngannou will box ‘whether UFC likes it or not,’ expects Jon Jones fight in March if negotiations pan out

Francis Ngannou is sticking to his guns. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin has been sidelined since the start of 2022. Successfully earning his first career title defense against Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (watch highlights), Ngannou entered the bout with some ligament damage to his knee and it only worsened throughout the five-round war.
theScore

Pimblett accepts Jake Paul's $1M sparring challenge under condition

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett has accepted a $1-million sparring challenge from Jake Paul, but he won't travel ahead of his Dec. 10 fight. "I'm not going to Puerto Rico next week when I'm fighting next Saturday, Pimblett said in a video response posted by ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "If you want to come and spar, get to the (UFC Performance Institute) next week. As I said, I'll fight Saturday, I'll chill Sunday, and I'll beat you up Monday. Offer's there."
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen admits he would put his money on Jon Jones in any form of combat sports: “I’d bet on Jon in anything”

Chael Sonnen is admitting he would put his money on Jon Jones in any form of combat sports. Jones and Sonnen have a history together, they coached a season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ and also got in the Octagon in a light heavyweight battle at UFC 159 back in April of 2013. It was Jones (26-1 MMA) who would defeat Sonnen (31-17 MMA) via knockout at 4:33 of the first round.
worldboxingnews.net

Marcos Maidana, Sergio Aguero respond to Canelo over Leo Messi

Former boxer Marcos Maidana and footballer Sergio Aguero responded to Canelo Alvarez over his attack on Lionel Messi. The Argentinian legends defended Messi after Canelo claimed the Paris St. Germain star kicked a Mexico shirt after their World Cup victory. Canelo went off on one earlier in the week. In...
TMZ.com

Paddy Pimblett Counters Jake Paul Offer To Spar, Meet Me In Vegas This Week!

UFC star Paddy The Baddy" Pimblett is responding to Jake Paul's $1 million sparring challenge ... telling us he's 100% down to box the Problem Child this week in Las Vegas!. The 27-year-old UFC star joined Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs weekdays on FS1) ... where he was asked about 25-year-old Paul's offer to spar, and whether he's truly interested.
worldboxingnews.net

The night Mike Tyson was the baddest heavyweight ever

The formidable Pay Per View legend Mike Tyson holds a claim to fame today. He’s the youngest heavyweight champion of all time. And for one moment in the history of boxing, a fighter named Tyson was – on a single night, simply the most menacing heavyweight fighter that’s ever been.
Boxing Scene

Kambosos: Teofimo Can Go F--- Himself; Haney Is a Very Special Fighter

George Kambosos evidently does not regard his former opponents on equal terms. The Aussie former lightweight champion recently made it clear that while he may hold now 140-pound contender Teofimo Lopez in contempt, he wholly respects divisional colleague Devin Haney. Kambosos, 29, is coming off two straight losses to Haney,...
BoxingNews24.com

Crawford hoping Spence fight happens in 2023

By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford was shaking his head indicating ‘no’ and said, “I hope so,” when asked this week by Brian Custer if he sees a fight with Errol Spence Jr happening in 2023. From the way that Crawford looked when answering the question put...
BoxingNews24.com

Devin Haney is “too smart” for Lomachenko says George Kambosos

By Sam Volz: George Kambosos Jr predicts that former three-division world champion Vasyl Lomachenko will go down to defeat when he challenges Devin Haney for his undisputed lightweight championship in 2023. The former unified lightweight champion Kambosos says Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) lacks the size or, surprisingly, the ring IQ...
BoxingNews24.com

Regis Prograis wants Tank – Ryan winner, Teofimo, Ramirez & Josh Taylor

By Charles Brun: Newly crowned WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis has a large group of fighters he wants to face following his sparkling eleventh-round knockout victory over Jose Zepeda last Saturday night in Carson, California. To get the guys that Prograis wants, he’s going to need to wait because...
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua could fight Jermaine Franklin next says Eddie Hearn

By Brian Webber: Eddie Hearn has revealed that Jermaine Franklin is a possible opponent for Anthony Joshua’s next fight in early 2023 after his sparkling performance last Saturday night against Dillian Whyte in London. (Photo credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing) It’ll reflect badly on Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) and Hearn...
BoxingNews24.com

Shakur Stevenson targeting George Kambosos for next fight

By Allan Fox: Shakur Stevenson believes his next opponent could be former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr rather than Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz or William Zepeda. Ideally, Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) would prefer to fight #2 WBC-ranked Pitbull Cruz, or if not him, #3 Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs)....

