Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez On Crawford-Spence: Terence Is F------ Up His Money Due To His Pride
Teofimo Lopez Jr. enjoyed the first major breakout of his career on Dec. 14, 2019 as the co-feature to a Terence Crawford fight, knocking out Richard Commey to win the 135-pound IBF championship title. The event was broadcast on ESPN immediately following the NCAA Heisman Trophy presentation. Fast forward three...
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo warns Terence Crawford: “Don’t call my name unless you’re ready to fight”
By Brian Webber: Jermell Charlo warned Terence Crawford today not to mention his name unless he’s ready to fight. The undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) took reacted with anger to Crawford, saying this week that he’s not on his nor Errol Spence’s level. Charlo...
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou will box ‘whether UFC likes it or not,’ expects Jon Jones fight in March if negotiations pan out
Francis Ngannou is sticking to his guns. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin has been sidelined since the start of 2022. Successfully earning his first career title defense against Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (watch highlights), Ngannou entered the bout with some ligament damage to his knee and it only worsened throughout the five-round war.
Santiago Ponzinibbio warns Canelo Alvarez for threatening Lionel Messi: “Brother, if you want to fight, I’m ready, but leave Messi be”
The 2022 World Cup has begun with 32 nations battling it out on the pitch for the ultimate prize in Qatar. Following Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Mexico, an unexpected rivalry broke out between boxing star Canelo Alvarez and UFC fighter Santiago Ponzinibbio. The beef started after a video surfaced...
theScore
Pimblett accepts Jake Paul's $1M sparring challenge under condition
UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett has accepted a $1-million sparring challenge from Jake Paul, but he won't travel ahead of his Dec. 10 fight. "I'm not going to Puerto Rico next week when I'm fighting next Saturday, Pimblett said in a video response posted by ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "If you want to come and spar, get to the (UFC Performance Institute) next week. As I said, I'll fight Saturday, I'll chill Sunday, and I'll beat you up Monday. Offer's there."
Chael Sonnen admits he would put his money on Jon Jones in any form of combat sports: “I’d bet on Jon in anything”
Chael Sonnen is admitting he would put his money on Jon Jones in any form of combat sports. Jones and Sonnen have a history together, they coached a season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ and also got in the Octagon in a light heavyweight battle at UFC 159 back in April of 2013. It was Jones (26-1 MMA) who would defeat Sonnen (31-17 MMA) via knockout at 4:33 of the first round.
Boxing Referee Claims He Cheated to Help Manny Pacquiao in 2000
The result gave Pacquiao his 30th career win and allowed him to retain his WBC International super-bantamweight title.
worldboxingnews.net
Marcos Maidana, Sergio Aguero respond to Canelo over Leo Messi
Former boxer Marcos Maidana and footballer Sergio Aguero responded to Canelo Alvarez over his attack on Lionel Messi. The Argentinian legends defended Messi after Canelo claimed the Paris St. Germain star kicked a Mexico shirt after their World Cup victory. Canelo went off on one earlier in the week. In...
TMZ.com
Paddy Pimblett Counters Jake Paul Offer To Spar, Meet Me In Vegas This Week!
UFC star Paddy The Baddy" Pimblett is responding to Jake Paul's $1 million sparring challenge ... telling us he's 100% down to box the Problem Child this week in Las Vegas!. The 27-year-old UFC star joined Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs weekdays on FS1) ... where he was asked about 25-year-old Paul's offer to spar, and whether he's truly interested.
worldboxingnews.net
The night Mike Tyson was the baddest heavyweight ever
The formidable Pay Per View legend Mike Tyson holds a claim to fame today. He’s the youngest heavyweight champion of all time. And for one moment in the history of boxing, a fighter named Tyson was – on a single night, simply the most menacing heavyweight fighter that’s ever been.
Boxing Scene
Kambosos: Teofimo Can Go F--- Himself; Haney Is a Very Special Fighter
George Kambosos evidently does not regard his former opponents on equal terms. The Aussie former lightweight champion recently made it clear that while he may hold now 140-pound contender Teofimo Lopez in contempt, he wholly respects divisional colleague Devin Haney. Kambosos, 29, is coming off two straight losses to Haney,...
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford hoping Spence fight happens in 2023
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford was shaking his head indicating ‘no’ and said, “I hope so,” when asked this week by Brian Custer if he sees a fight with Errol Spence Jr happening in 2023. From the way that Crawford looked when answering the question put...
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney is “too smart” for Lomachenko says George Kambosos
By Sam Volz: George Kambosos Jr predicts that former three-division world champion Vasyl Lomachenko will go down to defeat when he challenges Devin Haney for his undisputed lightweight championship in 2023. The former unified lightweight champion Kambosos says Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) lacks the size or, surprisingly, the ring IQ...
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Jake Paul Definitely Became a Professional in Boxing - Now Time To Fight a Real Boxer
WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford has absolutely no issue with social media star Jake Paul making his mark in the sport of boxing. Paul made his debut in the sport in 2020. He's built an unbeaten record of 6-0, with 4 wins by knockout. Last month, Paul picked up a...
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
MMAmania.com
Referee admits cheating to save Manny Pacquiao in bombshell new confession — ‘I prolonged the count’
It once took Count Von Count 77 seconds to count to four, which leads me to believe his arithmetic teacher at Carpathian Mountains Elementary was none other than veteran boxing referee and Filipino homer Carlos Padilla. Turns out Padilla cheated in Manny Pacquiao’s Oct. 2000 victory over Nedal Hussein, leading...
BoxingNews24.com
Regis Prograis wants Tank – Ryan winner, Teofimo, Ramirez & Josh Taylor
By Charles Brun: Newly crowned WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis has a large group of fighters he wants to face following his sparkling eleventh-round knockout victory over Jose Zepeda last Saturday night in Carson, California. To get the guys that Prograis wants, he’s going to need to wait because...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua could fight Jermaine Franklin next says Eddie Hearn
By Brian Webber: Eddie Hearn has revealed that Jermaine Franklin is a possible opponent for Anthony Joshua’s next fight in early 2023 after his sparkling performance last Saturday night against Dillian Whyte in London. (Photo credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing) It’ll reflect badly on Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) and Hearn...
BoxingNews24.com
Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez expected to defeat Juan Estrada in Saturday’s trilogy match on DAZN
By Brian Webber: Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez is the favorite to defeat WBC and Ring Magazine super flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada in their trilogy fight this Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The event will be shown live on DAZN. The oddsmakers aren’t giving...
BoxingNews24.com
Shakur Stevenson targeting George Kambosos for next fight
By Allan Fox: Shakur Stevenson believes his next opponent could be former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr rather than Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz or William Zepeda. Ideally, Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) would prefer to fight #2 WBC-ranked Pitbull Cruz, or if not him, #3 Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs)....
