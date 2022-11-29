ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tennessee basketball climbs in AP Poll after winning Battle 4 Atlantis

Tennessee basketball climbed nine spots to No. 13 in Monday's AP Poll after winning last week's Battle 4 Atlantis down in the Bahamas. The Vols beat No. 3 Kansas 64-50 on Friday night following a 71-45 win over Butler on Wednesday night, and a 73-66 win over USC in overtime on Thanksgiving day, to win three games in three days. They never trailed the Jayhawks to end the defending National Champions' 17-game winning streak which was the longest active streak in all of college basketball.
KNOXVILLE, TN
MEMPHIS 87, NORTH ALABAMA 68

Percentages: FG .419, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Ortiz 4-5, Howell 2-5, Braster 1-3, Lane 0-2, Brown 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Forrest 2, Ortiz). Turnovers: 10 (Ortiz 3, Johnson 2, Soucie 2, Braster, Brown, Kuhl). Steals: 7 (Dawkins 2, Lane 2, Braster, Howell,...
FLORENCE, AL
WESTERN KENTUCKY 75, AUSTIN PEAY 74

Percentages: FG .537, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Diagne 1-1, Akot 1-3, Hamilton 1-3, Lander 1-3, Frampton 0-1, Marshall 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sharp 6, Rawls). Turnovers: 8 (McKnight 2, Frampton, Hamilton, Lander, Marshall, Rawls, Sharp). Steals: 11 (McKnight 7, Diagne, Frampton, Lander,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
GARDNER-WEBB 71, WESTERN CAROLINA 55

Percentages: FG .482, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Selden 2-6, Stieber 1-2, Soumaoro 1-4, Aldridge 0-2, Nicholas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Robinson 2, Nicholas). Turnovers: 7 (Nicholas 2, Aldridge, Reid, Robinson, Selden, Stieber). Steals: 4 (Stieber 2, Badmus, Reid). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
CULLOWHEE, NC
Saint Louis 80, Tennessee St. 63

TENNESSEE ST. (4-3) Griffin 4-11 0-0 10, Makuoi 2-4 1-2 5, Clay 5-16 5-5 17, Fitzgerald 4-9 0-0 10, Williams 1-4 3-4 5, Brown 3-6 2-3 8, Boyd 2-7 0-0 6, Kueth 0-1 2-2 2, Acosta 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 13-16 63. SAINT LOUIS (6-2) Okoro 2-5 1-2 5,...
NASHVILLE, TN
DEPAUL 103, SAMFORD 98, OT

Percentages: FG .453, FT .690. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (N.Johnson 3-4, Campbell 2-6, Parham 2-7, Achor 1-1, Rillie 1-2, Dye 1-3, Glover 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Staton-McCray 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Achor). Turnovers: 10 (Parham 4, Campbell 2, N.Johnson 2, Rillie 2). Steals: 8 (Campbell...
UNC WILMINGTON 60, COASTAL CAROLINA 58

Percentages: FG .386, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Harvey 4-5, White 2-4, Harden-Hayes 2-5, Newby 2-6, Farrar 1-1, Van Der Heijden 1-2, Hodge 0-1, Kelly 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Ross 0-1, Thomas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Harden-Hayes, Kelly, White). Turnovers: 14 (White 4, Harden-Hayes...
WILMINGTON, NC
Abilene Christian 93, North American 46

NORTH AMERICAN (0-2) Kizzie 4-11 1-1 10, Flores 0-4 2-2 2, McCammon 0-3 0-1 0, Brown 1-2 0-1 3. Totals 5-20 3-5 15. Steele 2-10 0-4 5, Allen 3-9 10-11 17, Cameron 3-7 3-3 10, Daniels 4-4 0-0 9, Madden 1-3 4-4 7, Jackson 4-9 0-0 11, Dibba 2-6 0-0 4, Simmons 4-6 0-0 10, Gai 2-3 0-0 4, Bettiol 4-5 3-4 11, Muoneke 1-2 0-0 2, Seat 0-2 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Tanner 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 31-68 20-26 93.
ABILENE, TX
Kansas 74, Texas A&M 42

KANSAS (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 49.0, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Kersgieter 4-10, Mayberry 2-3, Telegdy 1-1, Franklin 0-2, Prater 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Jackson 2, Jessen 1) Turnovers: 11 (Jackson 3, Franklin 2, Mayberry 2, Prater 1, Strom 1, Eltayeb 1, Team 1) Steals: 10 (Jackson 3, Kersgieter 3,...
LAWRENCE, KS
SEATTLE 69, CAL STATE FULLERTON 62

CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .415, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Jones 3-4, Carper 1-2, Harris 1-4, Wrightsell 1-6, Wade 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (San Antonio). Turnovers: 12 (Jones 3, San Antonio 3, Bastian 2, Wrightsell 2, Harris, Wade). Steals: 3 (Harris, Lee, Wrightsell).
SEATTLE, WA
NEBRASKA 88, BOSTON COLLEGE 67

Percentages: FG .444, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Penha 2-4, Ashton-Langford 2-5, Kelley 2-6, McGlockton 1-1, Madsen 1-3, Langford 0-1, Zackery 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ashton-Langford, Bickerstaff). Turnovers: 10 (Ashton-Langford 3, Langford 2, Zackery 2, Kelley, McGlockton, Penha). Steals: 4 (Kelley 2, McGlockton,...
BOSTON, MA
NO. 10 INDIANA 77, NO. 18 NORTH CAROLINA 65

Percentages: FG .339, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Love 2-7, Davis 1-2, Dunn 1-2, Nance 1-7). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bacot, Dunn, Nance). Turnovers: 9 (Davis 3, Love 2, Nance 2, Bacot, Trimble). Steals: 4 (P.Johnson 2, Davis, Nance). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. INDIANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
USC 66, CALIFORNIA 51

Percentages: FG .442, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Dixon-Waters 2-4, Peterson 2-4, Ellis 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Sellers 0-1, Thomas 0-1, White 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Morgan 7, Johnson). Turnovers: 11 (Dixon-Waters 3, Ellis 2, Morgan 2, Peterson 2, Hornery, Sellers). Steals: 3 (Ellis,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Titans rookie doesn't listen to talk comparing him to Brown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Treylon Burks has been compared to former Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown from the moment Tennessee drafted him using the selection gained in the trade that sent Brown to Philadelphia. It's a heavier topic of conversation as the Titans (7-4) prepare to visit Brown and...
NASHVILLE, TN
LINDENWOOD 103, EAST-WEST 56

Percentages: FG .000, FT .000. Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Percentages: FG .575, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Cole 3-4, Trimble 3-5, Tracey 1-2, Childs 1-4, Wampler-Foust 0-1, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lemovou 2, Cole, Ware). Turnovers: 14 (Burrell 4, Childs...
Utah 125, L.A. Clippers 112

Percentages: FG .398, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Batum 2-3, Jackson 2-6, Covington 2-7, Boston Jr. 1-2, Mann 1-2, Morris Sr. 1-2, Coffey 1-3, Wall 0-5). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Morris Sr. 2, Batum, Coffey, Wall, Zubac). Turnovers: 10 (Jackson 2, Wall 2, Zubac...
UTAH STATE

