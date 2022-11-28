Read full article on original website
Woman Disappears After Asking Husband For DivorceStill UnsolvedBeaumont, TX
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
N.A.A.C.P alleged Republican-appointed poll workers intimidated Black voters during early voting in TexasAsh JurbergBeaumont, TX
Family fun in Port Arthur for the holidays
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — From toy drives to holiday festivals, to light celebrations, Port Arthur plans to keep your holiday season jam packed with family fun. All holiday community events are free of charge and for all ages. There are still vendor spots available, but the deadlines are approaching.
Annual Can Drive Is Thursday
The 13th Annual KOGT/Granger Chevrolet Can Drive to benefit Orange Christian Services and Salvation Army is Thursday morning. Known as the “Fastest Fundraiser in Texas” the Can Drive is from 7am-9am at Granger Chevrolet on Mac Arthur Drive. “Everyone is busy this time of year,” said Al Granger. “So we give you the opportunity to use our drive thru. If you don’t have time to visit we’ll have people ready to take your donation without having to get out of your car.”
Longtime Beaumont motor cop serves coffee instead of tickets to support Toys for Tots, celebrate retirement
BEAUMONT, Texas — One of Beaumont's longest serving motorcycle cops will be serving up coffee instead of citations next week to help raise money for Toys for Tots. You can enjoy a cup of joe served by Beaumont Police officer Kolin Burmaster instead of a speeding ticket on Monday, December 5, 2022.
Vidor Students of the Month
The Rotary Club in Vidor has announced their Students of the Month of November at Vidor High School. They include Allie Williams (9), Madalen Beasley (10), Hope Dilley (11), and Reagan LaPray (12).
West Orange Pizza Hut giving away free pizza for a year to first 25 guests on Dec. 2
WEST ORANGE, Texas — One of the largest restaurant franchises in the United States is celebrating a new addition to Orange County. Flynn Restaurant Group is celebrating a new Pizza Hut in West Orange. Doors officially opened for guests Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and a grand opening celebration will take place Friday, December 2, 2022.
Want Free Pizza For A Year?
PIZZA HUT CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF NEW WEST ORANGE, TX LOCATION. Flynn Restaurant Group to give first 25 guests free pizza for one year on Friday, December 2. Flynn Restaurant Group LLC (FRG), Pizza Hut’s largest franchisee, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new restaurant located at 3109 Edgar Brown Drive in West Orange, TX. The new location is projected to add 15 new jobs to the local economy. Doors will officially open for guests on Wednesday, November 9, and a grand opening celebration event will take place on Friday, December 2. Grand opening festivities will include a giveaway for FREE Pizza for one year to the first 25 guests in line*.
The city of Groves considering updating current game room ordinances
GROVES, Texas — Grove’s city leaders are taking a closer look at the city’s rules, as talks of more gaming rooms is on the menu. As of right now, there is only one game room in Groves along the Twin City Highway, but that could change in the future.
Evelyn Joan Sechler
Born in Eau Claire, Pennsylvania, on February 21, 1925, Evelyn was the daughter of Reverend James and Alice St. Clair. She attended Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania majoring in biology and chemistry. After moving to Texas, she graduated from Lamar College with a BS in social science and MA in history. Evelyn began a professional career in education from 1954 to 1989 in Port Neches – Groves, Port Arthur and West Orange Cove Consolidated school districts as a teacher, principal, elementary school supervisor, and Executive Director of Elementary Education. She was an advocate for children and a mentor for teachers and principals. Evelyn traveled extensively in Europe with friends. She also enjoyed bus tours across the United States and Canada with her husband, Dean, and other couples. Evelyn and Dean enjoyed hunting for antiques when they traveled and she gave talks to an antique club on several occasions about her collections. She was an avid reader and gave researched book reviews for AAUW. Evelyn was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church in Orange where she was a deacon, chairman of the Caring Ministry, moderator of Presbyterian Women, church librarian and adult Sunday School teacher.
Constable's Corner for Mon, Nov 28th, 2022
So far in the month of November, I have served 29 civil papers. I have served two evictions: one at a local apartment complex and the other off Hwy 63 East. I also served one Writ of Possession in east Jasper. I have a tax sale coming up on December...
Shirley Ann LeBlanc
Shirley Ann LeBlanc, 77, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on November 27, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Burial will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches. Visitation will be...
Billy Carl Stovall
Billy Carl Stovall, 61, of Lumberton, passed away on November 21, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 2, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Brother Brad Jones. Burial will follow at Magnolia Springs Cemetery in Kirbyville. Visitation will be held from...
Heart of Louisiana: Merryville
MERRYVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A small Western Louisiana town was once part of a “No Man’s Land,” an area with no government rule that attracted outlaws. One of those gunslingers was a man known as “Leather Britches.”. Learn about the fascinating history in the town of...
Mother and step-father of Connor Hinklin to serve as Christmas Parade Grand Marshals
Carissa Garcia of the Jasper-Lake Sam Rayburn Area Chamber of Commerce says that Rachel and Eric Nuckels, the mother and step-father of the late Connor Hinklin, have been chosen to serve as Grand Marshals of the Jasper Christmas Parade. Connor, a 14-year-old Jasper resident, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 2nd,...
Teenage girl missing in Orange County
The Vidor Police Department reports that a teenage girl is missing. Police Chief Rod Carroll says 14-year-old Chelsey Stewart is considered a runaway, and she was last seen on Monday, November 21st at her home. Chelsey Stewart is a white female with brown hair, and was last seen riding a...
Heavy rain causes underground pump to fail, leads to sewer problems for Beaumont residents
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont released a statement regarding recent sewer issues, assuring the community that there is no need to worry. Recent heavy rainfall in Southeast Texas inundated the city’s sewer system, according to a City of Beaumont release. What city officials called an “unusual weather” event brought 4-5 inches of rain.
Ongoing sewage and drainage concerns in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — A major sewage problem we reported on back in April is an issue once again for the Amelia neighborhood in Beaumont. Those who live there now say the problem became embarrassing over the Thanksgiving holiday. It was hours before some residents could flush their toilets. KFDM/Fox 4'S...
State commission approves new Entergy facility proposal
Entergy got the OK to build an advanced power station in Southeast Texas. The Public Utility Commission of Texas approved Entergy's proposal to build the Orange County Advanced Power Station, which will be located near Bridge City, according to a news release. "Located in one of the largest industrial regions...
Bob Hope Middle School taking precautionary safety measures amid potential threat
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Staff at a Port Arthur middle school are taking precautionary measures to ensure students' safety after being notified about a potential threat. On Monday, a parent told officials at Bob Hope Middle School that their child heard a student in the hallway say they were going to bring a gun to the school Tuesday, according to a Bob Hope Middle School release.
Loaded log truck rolled into a muddy ditch
A fully loaded log truck somehow rolled into a muddy ditch Monday morning on the far west side of Jasper. It happened at about 8:30 on Highway 63 West at Farm to Market Road 777. The truck, owned by Double G Logging in the Call Community, was on the parking...
PUC Approves Entergy Proposal
BRIDGE CITY, Texas – The Public Utility Commission of Texas recently approved Entergy Texas’ proposal to build the Orange County Advanced Power Station, a 1,215-megawatt combined cycle power facility that will be located near Bridge City. Located in one of the largest industrial regions in the nation, the...
