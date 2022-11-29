Youngstown State Penguins (5-2) at Northern Kentucky Norse (3-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Kentucky -1.5; over/under is 141.5. BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts the Youngstown State Penguins after Marques Warrick scored 45 points in Northern Kentucky's 85-77 overtime win against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. The Norse are 3-1 in...

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO