Little Rock Trojans (2-5) at San Francisco Dons (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco takes on the Little Rock Trojans after Khalil Shabazz scored 20 points in San Francisco's 89-80 loss to the Davidson Wildcats. The Dons are 3-0 in home games. San Francisco is 6-1 against opponents with a winning...

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO