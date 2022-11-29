Read full article on original website
Air Force 81, Ark.-Pine Bluff 53
ARK.-PINE BLUFF (2-7) Greene 1-7 0-0 2, Plet 2-2 3-7 7, Doss 8-20 5-6 21, Harris 3-5 1-1 7, Milton 1-9 0-0 2, Curry 2-7 0-0 4, Ware 1-6 0-0 2, Lewis 2-2 4-6 8, Reinhart 0-1 0-0 0, Da Cruz 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Virden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 13-20 53.
Shabazz leads San Francisco against Little Rock after 20-point game
Little Rock Trojans (2-5) at San Francisco Dons (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco takes on the Little Rock Trojans after Khalil Shabazz scored 20 points in San Francisco's 89-80 loss to the Davidson Wildcats. The Dons are 3-0 in home games. San Francisco is 6-1 against opponents with a winning...
