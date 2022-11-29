ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Wilson and No. 9 Kansas host Seton Hall

Seton Hall Pirates (4-3) at Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -8.5; over/under is 136. BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kansas takes on the Seton Hall Pirates after Jalen Wilson scored 22 points in Kansas' 87-55 win over the Texas Southern Tigers. The Jayhawks are 4-0 in home games. Kansas...
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy