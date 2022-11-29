ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame 70, Michigan St. 52

MICHIGAN ST. (5-3) Hauser 6-13 0-0 12, Sissoko 2-5 0-0 4, Brooks 1-4 0-0 3, Hoggard 5-13 4-4 15, Walker 4-13 2-2 12, Whitens 0-0 0-0 0, Holloman 1-2 0-0 2, Cooper 1-2 0-0 2, Kohler 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 6-6 52. NOTRE DAME (6-1)
Eastern Kentucky plays James Madison after Blanton's 25-point performance

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-3) at James Madison Dukes (6-2) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits the James Madison Dukes after Devontae Blanton scored 25 points in Eastern Kentucky's 122-84 win over the Brescia Bearcats. The Dukes are 2-0 in home games. James Madison is 6-1 in games decided by 10 points...
