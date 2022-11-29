Born in Eau Claire, Pennsylvania, on February 21, 1925, Evelyn was the daughter of Reverend James and Alice St. Clair. She attended Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania majoring in biology and chemistry. After moving to Texas, she graduated from Lamar College with a BS in social science and MA in history. Evelyn began a professional career in education from 1954 to 1989 in Port Neches – Groves, Port Arthur and West Orange Cove Consolidated school districts as a teacher, principal, elementary school supervisor, and Executive Director of Elementary Education. She was an advocate for children and a mentor for teachers and principals. Evelyn traveled extensively in Europe with friends. She also enjoyed bus tours across the United States and Canada with her husband, Dean, and other couples. Evelyn and Dean enjoyed hunting for antiques when they traveled and she gave talks to an antique club on several occasions about her collections. She was an avid reader and gave researched book reviews for AAUW. Evelyn was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church in Orange where she was a deacon, chairman of the Caring Ministry, moderator of Presbyterian Women, church librarian and adult Sunday School teacher.

