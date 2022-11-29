Read full article on original website
Annual Can Drive Is Thursday
The 13th Annual KOGT/Granger Chevrolet Can Drive to benefit Orange Christian Services and Salvation Army is Thursday morning. Known as the “Fastest Fundraiser in Texas” the Can Drive is from 7am-9am at Granger Chevrolet on Mac Arthur Drive. “Everyone is busy this time of year,” said Al Granger. “So we give you the opportunity to use our drive thru. If you don’t have time to visit we’ll have people ready to take your donation without having to get out of your car.”
Bob Hope Middle School taking precautionary safety measures amid potential threat
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Staff at a Port Arthur middle school are taking precautionary measures to ensure students' safety after being notified about a potential threat. On Monday, a parent told officials at Bob Hope Middle School that their child heard a student in the hallway say they were going to bring a gun to the school Tuesday, according to a Bob Hope Middle School release.
Longtime Beaumont motor cop serves coffee instead of tickets to support Toys for Tots, celebrate retirement
BEAUMONT, Texas — One of Beaumont's longest serving motorcycle cops will be serving up coffee instead of citations next week to help raise money for Toys for Tots. You can enjoy a cup of joe served by Beaumont Police officer Kolin Burmaster instead of a speeding ticket on Monday, December 5, 2022.
Family fun in Port Arthur for the holidays
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — From toy drives to holiday festivals, to light celebrations, Port Arthur plans to keep your holiday season jam packed with family fun. All holiday community events are free of charge and for all ages. There are still vendor spots available, but the deadlines are approaching.
Shirley Ann LeBlanc
Shirley Ann LeBlanc, 77, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on November 27, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Burial will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches. Visitation will be...
Evelyn Joan Sechler
Born in Eau Claire, Pennsylvania, on February 21, 1925, Evelyn was the daughter of Reverend James and Alice St. Clair. She attended Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania majoring in biology and chemistry. After moving to Texas, she graduated from Lamar College with a BS in social science and MA in history. Evelyn began a professional career in education from 1954 to 1989 in Port Neches – Groves, Port Arthur and West Orange Cove Consolidated school districts as a teacher, principal, elementary school supervisor, and Executive Director of Elementary Education. She was an advocate for children and a mentor for teachers and principals. Evelyn traveled extensively in Europe with friends. She also enjoyed bus tours across the United States and Canada with her husband, Dean, and other couples. Evelyn and Dean enjoyed hunting for antiques when they traveled and she gave talks to an antique club on several occasions about her collections. She was an avid reader and gave researched book reviews for AAUW. Evelyn was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church in Orange where she was a deacon, chairman of the Caring Ministry, moderator of Presbyterian Women, church librarian and adult Sunday School teacher.
Mother and step-father of Connor Hinklin to serve as Christmas Parade Grand Marshals
Carissa Garcia of the Jasper-Lake Sam Rayburn Area Chamber of Commerce says that Rachel and Eric Nuckels, the mother and step-father of the late Connor Hinklin, have been chosen to serve as Grand Marshals of the Jasper Christmas Parade. Connor, a 14-year-old Jasper resident, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 2nd,...
Santa will stay busy with appearances in Orange
Here comes Santa Claus, and Santa Claus, and Santa Claus. The Jolly Old Elf will be spending lots of time in Orange and West Orange the next couple of weeks as the Christmas season spreads wide. The longest-lasting community event, the 73rd Annual Orange Christmas Parade through downtown will be...
West Orange Pizza Hut giving away free pizza for a year to first 25 guests on Dec. 2
WEST ORANGE, Texas — One of the largest restaurant franchises in the United States is celebrating a new addition to Orange County. Flynn Restaurant Group is celebrating a new Pizza Hut in West Orange. Doors officially opened for guests Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and a grand opening celebration will take place Friday, December 2, 2022.
Constable's Corner for Mon, Nov 28th, 2022
So far in the month of November, I have served 29 civil papers. I have served two evictions: one at a local apartment complex and the other off Hwy 63 East. I also served one Writ of Possession in east Jasper. I have a tax sale coming up on December...
Teenage girl missing in Orange County
The Vidor Police Department reports that a teenage girl is missing. Police Chief Rod Carroll says 14-year-old Chelsey Stewart is considered a runaway, and she was last seen on Monday, November 21st at her home. Chelsey Stewart is a white female with brown hair, and was last seen riding a...
Sherlock Breaux in the Creaux's Nest
ORANGE COUNTY ADVANCED POWER STATION STATE OF THE ART. The new power station in Orange County, near Bridge City, at the present Entergy location, will be in the city of Port Arthur. However, the advanced power station will continue to be in the Bridge City school district. The power station will provide critical power to Southeast Texas with a significantly lower emissions rate than the legacy generation it replaces. An outside analysis conducted by TXP, Inc. determined that construction of The Orange County Advanced Power Station will create nearly $1.8 billion in total economic activity in Southeast Texas. Construction of the facility will result in more than 7,000 direct jobs and approximately 27 permanent jobs once operational. Entergy Texas is committed to working with local vendors to maximize the economic impact to the community. Construction of the power station is expected to start in 2023 and be completed by 2026.
The city of Groves considering updating current game room ordinances
GROVES, Texas — Grove’s city leaders are taking a closer look at the city’s rules, as talks of more gaming rooms is on the menu. As of right now, there is only one game room in Groves along the Twin City Highway, but that could change in the future.
Man injured in accident at PCA mill in DeRidder
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident at PCA in DeRidder. According to Sheriff Mark Herford, a man was injured between a truck and a trailer. He was treated at a local hospital and was released around 5:30 p.m. Herford also said...
Where is Joshua Larkin?
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says his department is continuing to investigate the Thursday, November 17th disappearance of 38-year-old Joshua Ian Larkin and he says that deputies are now looking very closely at the time period just prior to Larkin vanishing. Additionally, the sheriff’s department has released two new photos...
Heart of Louisiana: Merryville
MERRYVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A small Western Louisiana town was once part of a “No Man’s Land,” an area with no government rule that attracted outlaws. One of those gunslingers was a man known as “Leather Britches.”. Learn about the fascinating history in the town of...
KENNICK'S COMMUNITY: Junior League of Beaumont's 'Main Street Market' is back
There are dozens of vendors ready to get you into the holiday spirit this year at the Junior League of Beaumont's "Main Street Market." JuniorLeagueBeaumont.org/MSM.
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 29, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 29, 2022. Ronald Wayne Vincent, 45, Sulphur: Contempt of court; failure to signal while turning; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of stolen firearms; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
State commission approves new Entergy facility proposal
Entergy got the OK to build an advanced power station in Southeast Texas. The Public Utility Commission of Texas approved Entergy's proposal to build the Orange County Advanced Power Station, which will be located near Bridge City, according to a news release. "Located in one of the largest industrial regions...
