Current Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 3-5; Hartford 3-6 The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Hartford Hawks at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Chase Family Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

HACKENSACK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO